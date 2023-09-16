The national lottery draw: 07 - 17 - 22 - 24 - 31 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
71722243159 / 34 = 2109477739 remainder 33
remainder + 1 = 34, so we use Round 34 (Round 38 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
BoRed v KeegansPerm 17-22
Buck Pete v redforlife 16-13
Cape_Tear v ollyfrom.tv 14-22
CornerTakenQuickly v RJH 24-16
Garrus v Barneylfc 14-15
joezydudek v bradders1011 15-15
Mivi v Ycuzz 16-15
mushi007 v Kopite1971 23-16
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 13-24
Sinyoro v Vishwa Atma 18-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
089 071 +18 12 KeegansPerm
083 067 +16 12 Barneylfc
093 090 +03 10 CornerTakenQuickly
098 053 +45 09 Garrus
094 071 +23 09 vivabobbygraham
079 081 -02 09 Mivi (1)
097 100 -03 09 Sinyoro
093 096 -03 09 mushi007
071 080 -09 09 Buck Pete
089 070 +19 08 ollyfrom.tv
078 088 -10 07 RJH
079 078 +01 06 Ycuzz
077 084 -07 06 redforlife
086 097 -11 06 Ndeyanka
078 088 -10 05 joezydudek
076 081 -05 04 bradders1011
067 074 -07 04 Cape_Tear
081 099 -18 04 Kopite1971
071 089 -18 03 BoRed
058 080 -22 03 Vishwa Atma (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011