This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.



Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.



That is from 2017. There has certainly been significant change in Saudi since. Although it may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, taking a position like Anna's (not accepting being forced to wear the Abaya or being forced to be accompanied by a man if she wants to leave her hotel), help the collective effort.