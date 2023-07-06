95% of the world's footballers play outside the PL but I still only watch the PL (well, Liverpool really)
Do I enjoy it less, no,
If that figure goes to 98% and some good players leave then I will not change, after all I do not miss all those excellent players who play in Europe or South America. If Liverpool lost their best 5 players I'd still enjoy watching Liverpool and would not feel any need to subscribe to Saudi TV to watch their games.
After all, the pull of the players they are buying only exists because they have made their names in big leagues in the first place.
The big thing is how they try and join in the club game, through the World Club Championship or joining some enlarged CL or super league. That's the line they really want to cross.