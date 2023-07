I had a conversation about this today with some reds and IMO there are two likely outcomes.



1: The Saudis will buy their way into the CL and within a few years create the dominant league. Generally European football has gone in cycles with who has the best players which usually means the most tv money and revenue hence they have a period of domination. The way Spain and Italy etc have been squeezed financially by the PL is what will happen to all European leagues. They will create so much disparity between wages and transfer fees offered that all other leagues wont be able to compete. It will be like the Belgian league trying to compete with the PL as an example.



2. UEFA wont allow them in and Saudi will then form their own super league of sorts and leagues like Spain and Italy will get into bed with them as the only way to survive. Apart from the PL most leagues are already financially struggling and they are going to be pushed to extinction by this Saudi thing as the PL off casts they usually buy are now being pilfered by Saudi meaning even less competition and a worse entertainment product which means less tv and advertising money. Its will be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of these leagues. A Saudi super league will bring these leagues untold riches and uefa will get killed.