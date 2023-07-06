« previous next »
Author Topic: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs

lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 09:42:09 am
Quote from: tubby on July  6, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Is that true?  I thought he just deflected or skirted around it, I don't remember him saying that there's no human rights abuse going on in their country?

"Do you know the question you are asking to me?"

Or was that the illegal payments?
Hard to keep track with all Peps lies and obfuscating over the years.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,624
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 09:43:12 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on July  6, 2023, 09:42:09 am
"Do you know the question you are asking to me?"

Or was that the illegal payments?
Hard to keep track with all Peps lies and obfuscating over the years.

Yeah he's usually shifty with this sort of thing and never gives a direct answer.  Just gets arsey or skirts around it.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,006
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 10:25:41 am
Quote from: S.Red please on July  5, 2023, 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

Not for the greedy and super rich, no, there is not.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 12:13:10 pm
Everyone losing their heads over this saudi league, when youd all give your right arms for that sort of money .



Just bad jokes all round, as you were.
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 04:03:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July  6, 2023, 12:13:10 pm
Everyone losing their heads over this saudi league, when youd all give your right arms for that sort of money .



Just bad jokes all round, as you were.
Some people would lose their heads for that type of blood money.
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 6, 2023, 04:44:38 pm
Quote from: tubby on July  6, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Is that true?  I thought he just deflected or skirted around it, I don't remember him saying that there's no human rights abuse going on in their country?

He has said that he has had asurances everything is above board and trusts them and supports them. (I know he is defending the cheating) and he praises them. I suppose you're right he hasn't said outright that there is no human rights abusing going on.
Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.
mobydick

  Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 9, 2023, 04:39:22 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July  9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.

It's quite striking throughout history how many women "Man Up" when it comes to human, women's or general rights. Maybe the term should be renamed.
dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 766
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 9, 2023, 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: mobydick on July  9, 2023, 04:39:22 pm
It's quite striking throughout history how many women "Man Up" when it comes to human, women's or general rights. Maybe the term should be renamed.

Quite, it seems to be many men don't have the balls to do the right thing.
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 9, 2023, 07:24:40 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July  9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.

That is from 2017. There has certainly been significant change in Saudi since. Although it may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, taking a position like Anna's (not accepting being forced to wear the Abaya or being forced to be accompanied by a man if she wants to leave her hotel), help the collective effort.
Jwils21

  Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 12:17:20 am
Milinkovic Savic on his way there now, not long linked with United & Chelsea and only 28. Getting a bit much now this
zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 12:43:38 am
It's a bit like Chinese Super League all over again. 

Wait a few years and things will collapse...
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 09:23:43 am
100% related to the new Club World Cup all this stuff.  They won't want to miss out - soft power n'all.  That red-headed "Today I am a migrant worker" Swiss chump will be egging them on with petro-dollar signs in his eyes.   
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,245
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 09:27:04 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July  9, 2023, 07:24:40 pm
That is from 2017. There has certainly been significant change in Saudi since. Although it may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, taking a position like Anna's (not accepting being forced to wear the Abaya or being forced to be accompanied by a man if she wants to leave her hotel), help the collective effort.

A marked increase in the execution rate?
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 09:28:05 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2023, 09:27:04 am
A marked increase in the execution rate?
official ones or unofficial ones?
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,006
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 10:09:35 am
Quote from: zabadoh on July 11, 2023, 12:43:38 am
It's a bit like Chinese Super League all over again. 

Wait a few years and things will collapse...

I think you're in with a surprise when they don't.  The Saudis wont be going away any time soon and I predict this is just the start of a wider takeover/power grab.

I'd be majorly surprised if they don't get a WC soon.
stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 10:57:02 am
Quote from: JRed on July 11, 2023, 09:28:05 am
official ones or unofficial ones?

yes
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 11:04:22 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 11, 2023, 10:09:35 am
I think you're in with a surprise when they don't.  The Saudis wont be going away any time soon and I predict this is just the start of a wider takeover/power grab.

I'd be majorly surprised if they don't get a WC soon.

They will get a WC that is nailed on within next 10 years.
Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 11:24:24 am
Quote from: zabadoh on July 11, 2023, 12:43:38 am
It's a bit like Chinese Super League all over again. 

Wait a few years and things will collapse...

I really don't see that happening. LIV Golf is the textbook here. Unlike the Chinese Super League, Saudi Arabia has a long-term state-backed plan for buying its way into the governance of football.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 11:27:56 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 11, 2023, 11:24:24 am
I really don't see that happening. LIV Golf is the textbook here. Unlike the Chinese Super League, Saudi Arabia has a long-term state-backed plan for buying its way into the governance of football.

Same I dont think they are going away anytime soon either.

As hard as it is the soultion for me personally is to not bother anymore.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 11:48:26 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 11, 2023, 10:09:35 am
I think you're in with a surprise when they don't.  The Saudis wont be going away any time soon and I predict this is just the start of a wider takeover/power grab.

I'd be majorly surprised if they don't get a WC soon.
I agree.  The Chinese Super League seemed to be about adding another string to the Chinese economy and when they realised it was a financial drain they pulled back.

Saudi Arabia seem to be going into this with their eyes open that it's going to cost them many billions up-front and many more over time to feed the machine.  The crossroads will be when they do get awarded a World Cup if they double-down on the domestic league investment or turn the taps off.

We shouldn't kid ourselves that a lot of players in the Premier League are primarily there for the money so we also shouldn't be surprised that many will go elsewhere - irrespective of where - if there's more money offered.  There's the draw of playing in "the best league in the world (tm)" but I think we can all appreciate that players like Diego Carlos didn't swap Seville for Birmingham for anything other than the big-money contract.
Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
July 11, 2023, 12:23:09 pm
Yep, this isn't going away. They want a World Cup and other international club comps, and I could even see them using the growing quality of their domestic league in 5-10 years time as a way for them to use Israel and Turkey as justifications for their clubs being in UEFA competitions. If that happens, you'll struggle to see any South American players move to Europe instead of there if CL football and five times the wages are on offer, and every decent footballer just below the top 4 or 5 in the major leagues will be angling for a move as well. We're relying on FIFA and UEFA to be the people who block their ambitions. So we're fucked.
bird_lfc

  Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • JFT96
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 02:57:07 pm
Bid for Mitrovic rejected by Fulham. Player wants to go to Saudi apparently

Prime of his career. Really sad but again not surprising.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm
There going to end football as we know it well done
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Black Bull Nova

  emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,885
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm
95% of the world's footballers play outside the PL but I still only watch the PL (well, Liverpool really)


Do I enjoy it less, no,


If that figure goes to 98% and some good players leave then I will not change, after all I do not miss all those excellent players who play in Europe or South America. If Liverpool lost their best 5 players I'd still enjoy watching Liverpool and would not feel any need to subscribe to Saudi TV to watch their games.


After all, the pull of the players they are buying only exists because they have made their names in big leagues in the first place.


The big thing is how they try and join in the club game, through the World Club Championship or joining some enlarged CL or super league. That's the line they really want to cross.



aarf, aarf, aarf.

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 03:16:27 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm

The big thing is how they try and join in the club game, through the World Club Championship or joining some enlarged CL or super league. That's the line they really want to cross.


There already in the world club championship aren't they our sides should be blocking them trying to join UEFA that would be absurd
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Black Bull Nova

  emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,885
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:16:27 pm
There already in the world club championship aren't they our sides should be blocking them trying to join UEFA that would be absurd


I know they are in it, they will be wanting to win it, to move up the credibility ladder
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 04:10:39 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm
There going to end football as we know it well done

Football is already done.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm
I had a conversation about this today with some reds and IMO there are two likely outcomes.

1: The Saudis will buy their way into the CL and within a few years create the dominant league. Generally European football has gone in cycles with who has the best players which usually means the most tv money and revenue hence they have a period of domination. The way Spain and Italy etc have been squeezed financially by the PL is what will happen to all European leagues. They will create so much disparity between wages and transfer fees offered that all other leagues wont  be able to compete. It will be like the Belgian league trying to compete with the PL as an example.

2. UEFA wont allow them in and Saudi will then form their own super league of sorts and leagues like Spain and Italy will get into bed with them as the only way to survive. Apart from the PL most leagues are already financially struggling and they are going to be pushed to extinction by this Saudi thing as the PL off casts they usually buy are now being pilfered by Saudi meaning even less competition and a worse entertainment product which means less tv and advertising money. Its will be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of these leagues. A Saudi super league will bring these leagues untold riches and uefa will get killed.
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

shook

  not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
Today at 12:10:57 pm
It's not just sports washing, it is about another way to get money flowing in.
The Saudis understand that oil alone will not cut it, they have been trying to diversify in many ways, my guess is they are trying to eventually make the league competitive enough to attract enough TV viewers so they can get some of that money.
They'd have to take huge losses initially but it might be worth it later on, especially if they make the league attractive enough competitively to start attracting players in their prime.
