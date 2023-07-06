Is that true? I thought he just deflected or skirted around it, I don't remember him saying that there's no human rights abuse going on in their country?
"Do you know the question you are asking to me?"Or was that the illegal payments?Hard to keep track with all Peps lies and obfuscating over the years.
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.
Everyone losing their heads over this saudi league, when youd all give your right arms for that sort of money . Just bad jokes all round, as you were.
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.
It's quite striking throughout history how many women "Man Up" when it comes to human, women's or general rights. Maybe the term should be renamed.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]