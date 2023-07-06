« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs  (Read 22599 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #440 on: July 6, 2023, 09:42:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on July  6, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Is that true?  I thought he just deflected or skirted around it, I don't remember him saying that there's no human rights abuse going on in their country?

"Do you know the question you are asking to me?"

Or was that the illegal payments?
Hard to keep track with all Peps lies and obfuscating over the years.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,572
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #441 on: July 6, 2023, 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July  6, 2023, 09:42:09 am
"Do you know the question you are asking to me?"

Or was that the illegal payments?
Hard to keep track with all Peps lies and obfuscating over the years.

Yeah he's usually shifty with this sort of thing and never gives a direct answer.  Just gets arsey or skirts around it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #442 on: July 6, 2023, 10:25:41 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on July  5, 2023, 07:21:19 am
Astounds me people think that because someone gets rich and has millions they should hold the moral high ground and reject even more generational wealth. Theres no such thing as enough money. If the Saudis were offering regular jobs to all us regular every day workers at the same salary increase / period of time as footballers most of the country would be flocking there. If you want to make a stand fair play, but I feel like theres a lot of hypocrisy in this thread and its easy to say this & that knowing youll never be presented with the decision.

Not for the greedy and super rich, no, there is not.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #443 on: July 6, 2023, 12:13:10 pm »
Everyone losing their heads over this saudi league, when youd all give your right arms for that sort of money .



Just bad jokes all round, as you were.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,039
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #444 on: July 6, 2023, 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  6, 2023, 12:13:10 pm
Everyone losing their heads over this saudi league, when youd all give your right arms for that sort of money .



Just bad jokes all round, as you were.
Some people would lose their heads for that type of blood money.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #445 on: July 6, 2023, 04:44:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  6, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Is that true?  I thought he just deflected or skirted around it, I don't remember him saying that there's no human rights abuse going on in their country?

He has said that he has had asurances everything is above board and trusts them and supports them. (I know he is defending the cheating) and he praises them. I suppose you're right he hasn't said outright that there is no human rights abusing going on.
« Last Edit: July 6, 2023, 04:51:21 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #446 on: July 9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm »
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #447 on: July 9, 2023, 04:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on July  9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.

It's quite striking throughout history how many women "Man Up" when it comes to human, women's or general rights. Maybe the term should be renamed.
Logged

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 766
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #448 on: July 9, 2023, 06:25:47 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on July  9, 2023, 04:39:22 pm
It's quite striking throughout history how many women "Man Up" when it comes to human, women's or general rights. Maybe the term should be renamed.

Quite, it seems to be many men don't have the balls to do the right thing.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #449 on: July 9, 2023, 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on July  9, 2023, 04:26:16 pm
This is what integrity and courage looks like. Sportswashing footballers and golfers take note.

https://twitter.com/SueMassa256/status/1677872717113049088
Anna Muzychuk is champion & queen of chess. She refused to play in Saudi Arabia.I refuse to play with special rules, like wearing an Abaya, being accompanied by a man to leave the hotel. Will lose 2 world titles. Its unfortunate, but I cant feel like Im a 2nd class person.

That is from 2017. There has certainly been significant change in Saudi since. Although it may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, taking a position like Anna's (not accepting being forced to wear the Abaya or being forced to be accompanied by a man if she wants to leave her hotel), help the collective effort.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #450 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Milinkovic Savic on his way there now, not long linked with United & Chelsea and only 28. Getting a bit much now this
Logged

Online zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Saudi Arabia's raid of European clubs
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:43:38 am »
It's a bit like Chinese Super League all over again. 

Wait a few years and things will collapse...
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 