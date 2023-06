Most Brighton fans would have said Caicedo is better regardless and I think thatís an opinion generally held throughout the club, hence the fees being mentioned for the both of them. The Liverpool poster who watches and lives in Brighton has said the same.



Werenít the press quoting 70m for Mac Allister? Everyone was shocked by the fee we paid initially.I like this signing. His ability to resist physical pressure with the ball reminds me of Gini. Iím hoping heís as good as Gini was for us. On his own though Iím not sure he really moves the needle that much. At least one of Fabinho and Henderson need replacing too.