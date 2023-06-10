« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 15259 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #240 on: June 10, 2023, 12:46:38 am »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #241 on: June 10, 2023, 02:15:55 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on June  9, 2023, 11:43:32 pm
It's funny isn't it. We bought a really good Premier League-proven midfielder and we've still got a shite midfield that cannot and will not compete with City. We still need 2 or 3 more.

Anyone who says otherwise is deluded.
I would have worded it differently but I agree other than the league proven bit. I think this guy is class and have been saying it for a while now. He deffo needs some steel beside him though which is why I agree with the sentiment.

To my mind our midfield got better twice last season and it was because Bajcetic came in and then when Jones came in after Bajcetic got injured. It still wasnt amazing but we were competing at a higher level. What did those lads bring that wasnt there when they werent playing? Yeah they were both great on the ball but both ran the fuck around and put fucking tackles in to win the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #242 on: June 10, 2023, 02:16:44 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on June  8, 2023, 01:31:40 pm
In the current climate where so many teams have money and are all chasing the same players, I'd say 55m is still way under what they could have got for him.
Brilliant bit of business by the club.

He didn't have to let them get anything, his contract was running down when he signed the new one that included this £35m release clause.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #243 on: June 10, 2023, 02:29:27 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  9, 2023, 06:46:58 pm
Not to mention that his brother is Kevin Mac Allister too.   :shocked


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Mac_Allister

Worrying times if he gets left out of the squad for an away EL game and is effectively left home alone then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #244 on: June 10, 2023, 02:32:11 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on June 10, 2023, 02:29:27 am
Worrying times if he gets left out of the squad for an away EL game and is effectively left home alone then.
If we sign Kevin well never be beaten at home.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #245 on: June 10, 2023, 02:36:45 am »
I do hope with him taking the 10 shirt people dont expect loads of goals. He will get goals here and there but this lad Im certain will be used as a facilitator. He also wont be on penalties and Im not sure he is better than Trent at direct free kicks so probably wont take them either.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #246 on: June 10, 2023, 06:55:13 am »
If we keep Trent inverted hes going to be in the box more than our midfielders were with the old system. If our 8/10s in this new system arent scoring/assisting theres something wrong.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #247 on: June 10, 2023, 07:49:17 am »
Its a very good thing that hes played for Boca Juniors in the past too. Means he has played at a massive club under a lot of pressure which not a lot of players we sign will have experienced.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #248 on: June 10, 2023, 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on June 10, 2023, 12:46:38 am
The irony.

Look up what irony means.

What was the actual point of your post though.

 Are we not supposed to feel good about this signing?

Are we all under an illusion that we can now compete with City again?

Are we all satisfied with one midfielder coming?

Is being happy with macallistar signing not compatible with acknowledging all of the above also?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #249 on: June 10, 2023, 01:19:08 pm »
A question for those that know, why is his surname spelt that way? Or maybe to be more precise, is the difference between McAllister-Macallister-MacAllister-Mac Allister, just a case of spell it how you like? Is there a "correct" spelling?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #250 on: June 10, 2023, 03:05:00 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #251 on: June 10, 2023, 04:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on June 10, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
A question for those that know, why is his surname spelt that way? Or maybe to be more precise, is the difference between McAllister-Macallister-MacAllister-Mac Allister, just a case of spell it how you like? Is there a "correct" spelling?

Having it as two names is the traditional Gaelic way (Irish version for instance would have been Mac Alasdair). Mac meaing son. 

I guess over time it became a thing to just join the two names together!

His family went over to Argentina quite a while back, I spose at the time thats how their name was spelt, so thats how they kept it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #252 on: June 10, 2023, 04:33:26 pm »
I see, appreciate the info!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #253 on: June 10, 2023, 04:40:53 pm »
AMA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #254 on: June 10, 2023, 04:43:07 pm »
Gary Jr
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #255 on: June 10, 2023, 05:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on June 10, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
A question for those that know, why is his surname spelt that way? Or maybe to be more precise, is the difference between McAllister-Macallister-MacAllister-Mac Allister, just a case of spell it how you like? Is there a "correct" spelling?

Let's just call him Javier.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #256 on: June 10, 2023, 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on June  8, 2023, 04:13:28 pm
Cohen?

My mistake, I was under the impression that George Cohen, who was in the England 1966 squad, played for us at one point.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #257 on: June 10, 2023, 07:46:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1667515642176479238

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #258 on: June 10, 2023, 07:48:05 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #259 on: June 10, 2023, 11:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 10, 2023, 04:03:25 pm
Having it as two names is the traditional Gaelic way (Irish version for instance would have been Mac Alasdair). Mac meaing son. 

I guess over time it became a thing to just join the two names together!

His family went over to Argentina quite a while back, I spose at the time thats how their name was spelt, so thats how they kept it.

Interestingly, a few irish names have bastardised English/American variants due to lack of English literacy among Irish emigrants. One good example is McManaman - likely transcribed from a northerner pronouncing McMenamen/McMenamin.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #260 on: June 11, 2023, 06:52:49 am »
Welcome to Liverpool FC!!!  Alexis Mac Allister!!!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #261 on: June 11, 2023, 09:21:24 pm »
The more I think about this signing, the more enthusiastic I am. Weve signed him at the perfect stage of his career.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #262 on: June 12, 2023, 12:01:02 am »
Officially an LFC player now.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #263 on: June 12, 2023, 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on June  8, 2023, 04:39:54 pm
What an excellent addition! A proven Premier League player, who has helped turn a lower league team into European contenders in a team that plays progressive, attacking football.

He's going to fit right on. Glad to be starting the summer break with some positive news!
🐝🐝🐝



cf:  https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/moises-or-alexis-who-is-better.401837/page-3#post-10702785
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #264 on: June 12, 2023, 10:14:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 12, 2023, 12:01:02 am
Officially an LFC player now.  :D

Well thats not true Kebab boy.

Transfer window opens on the 14th of June.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #265 on: June 12, 2023, 11:27:31 am »
Quote from: Perseus on June 12, 2023, 10:05:54 am
🐝🐝🐝



cf:  https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/moises-or-alexis-who-is-better.401837/page-3#post-10702785

There's loads calling Caicedo a generational talent on there. I mean, he's good I think that's stretching it slightly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #266 on: June 12, 2023, 12:34:23 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #267 on: June 12, 2023, 12:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 12, 2023, 11:27:31 am
There's loads calling Caicedo a generational talent on there. I mean, he's good I think that's stretching it slightly.

Yeh, one says he is up there with Bellingham in terms of ability. Absolutely bull shit that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #268 on: June 12, 2023, 12:47:39 pm »
Caicedo's the more eye-catching of the two so it's understandable. If you asked Liverpool fans to choose between Firmino and Coutinho in 2017, the results may have been similar in Coutinho's favour.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #269 on: June 12, 2023, 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on June 12, 2023, 12:47:39 pm
Caicedo's the more eye-catching of the two so it's understandable. If you asked Liverpool fans to choose between Firmino and Coutinho in 2017, the results may have been similar in Coutinho's favour.

True that.

Defo fueled by him being the first of the two to leave though. We all know how the poll would go if Caicedo had left last week!

 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #270 on: June 12, 2023, 07:02:09 pm »

Looking forward to seeing him play in a red shirt, I think he will be a real asset, game intelligence and quality on the ball when you already have some very good attacking talent will make us much more dangerous, Trent, Thiago and Henderson are the only midfielders we have who are capable of doing something different
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #271 on: June 12, 2023, 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on June 10, 2023, 02:32:11 am
If we sign Kevin well never be beaten at home.

Brings a whole new meaning to the offside 'trap'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #272 on: June 12, 2023, 09:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June 10, 2023, 07:46:40 pm
https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1667515642176479238

Fy-Q0ot-ZXs-AAb-Nif" border="0

Looks like a kidnap victim with two of his FARC kidnappers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #273 on: June 12, 2023, 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June 10, 2023, 07:46:40 pm
https://twitter.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1667515642176479238

Fy-Q0ot-ZXs-AAb-Nif" border="0

Quote from: So Howard Philips on June 12, 2023, 09:08:55 pm
Looks like a kidnap victim with two of his FARC kidnappers.

Narcos Boca: El Mediocampista Pequeño
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 12:43:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 12, 2023, 01:07:20 pm
True that.

Defo fueled by him being the first of the two to leave though. We all know how the poll would go if Caicedo had left last week!

Most Brighton fans would have said Caicedo is better regardless and I think thats an opinion generally held throughout the club, hence the fees being mentioned for the both of them. The Liverpool poster who watches and lives in Brighton has said the same.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 am »
Really excited about him. One thing I've noticed is he doesn't really assist much for either Brighton or Argentina despite being a player heavily involved in the build-up. I know that's funny to say given he literally assisted a goal in the World Cup final, but on the whole, he's not a player who's been expected to play that final pass for either club or country. Whether that's down to instructions, bad finishing from others, his own gameplay, or what, I'm not sure. It's a lot like Thiago in some ways, not really someone who's going to be prolific in terms of output but does some of the early build-up play and takes the ball from defence into the final third.

I've seen the phrase "hockey assist" mentioned a few times where he's the player making the pass to someone else before they assist the goal, and I think he'd be right up there in terms of numbers if that's the lens we look at him through.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #276 on: Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm »
Quote
Alexis Mac Allister talks to @ESPNArgentina

Its a very big joy, Im arriving in the biggest club in England, for me its a dream came true. It is a possibility that I want to take full advantage of. Firstly, I want to thank my teammates of Brighton and National Team, and then Im with a big desire to get to know my new teammates, new coaches and train in the best way to have a season as everyone wants it.

Ive talked to Klopp and that was one of the most important factors in my decision that early. We talked about football, how he sees it, how he wanted me and he expressed his desire to continue winning titles and that was the most important. Yes I had the other options as well, I respect all the clubs, but I think Liverpool was the right step.

Quote
It's crazy how people cheer at Anfield. Within England, it's the closest thing to the people of Boca in Argentina. Having a fan that always supports is also very important. That's why I said that Liverpool is the Boca Juniors of England due to the how fans are always supporting the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #277 on: Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:43:33 am
Most Brighton fans would have said Caicedo is better regardless and I think thats an opinion generally held throughout the club, hence the fees being mentioned for the both of them. The Liverpool poster who watches and lives in Brighton has said the same.

It all comes down the right fit doesnt it. They are both a bit different but both would be welcome in our midfield. I also can understand why Brighton may feel that way. Im just happy with Mac and looking forward to seeing what he brings.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #278 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm

This is the type of player that we need. Yes, we are the biggest club in England.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #279 on: Today at 12:08:26 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:43:33 am
Most Brighton fans would have said Caicedo is better regardless and I think thats an opinion generally held throughout the club, hence the fees being mentioned for the both of them. The Liverpool poster who watches and lives in Brighton has said the same.
There's absoluteoly no doubt, now that we have bought Mac Allister, that Caicedo will be regaled, regarded and heralded as the better player
