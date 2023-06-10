Really excited about him. One thing I've noticed is he doesn't really assist much for either Brighton or Argentina despite being a player heavily involved in the build-up. I know that's funny to say given he literally assisted a goal in the World Cup final, but on the whole, he's not a player who's been expected to play that final pass for either club or country. Whether that's down to instructions, bad finishing from others, his own gameplay, or what, I'm not sure. It's a lot like Thiago in some ways, not really someone who's going to be prolific in terms of output but does some of the early build-up play and takes the ball from defence into the final third.



I've seen the phrase "hockey assist" mentioned a few times where he's the player making the pass to someone else before they assist the goal, and I think he'd be right up there in terms of numbers if that's the lens we look at him through.