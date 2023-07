First day and he looks like he’s run a marathon



I have good feelings about him. I think he's going to be a great tempo setter in the team, and will be great at keeping the ball moving and being available for passes (especially when he's Liverpool fit). He's going to be the fan favorite who opposition fans don't 'get what he brings to the team' but keeps our midfield ticking, I just know it. Hope he chips in with a few goals as well.