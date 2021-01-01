« previous next »
Europa League 2023/24

Hazell

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 02:19:07 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yECzHnO9F0k

Great stuff :) David James though, looked like he was on the PlayStation the night before.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

shank94

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:39:50 pm
Preferred Conference league so we could smash some Faroe Island gardeners every thursday (no this is not my fantasy)
Black Bull Nova

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:02:02 am
We go for the PL again and use the EL to blood new/young players in the early stages and if we do well, go for it in 2024
4pool

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:47:07 am
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)
Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:50:08 am
We are one of a number of teams who've won the trophy 3 times. Only club who has won more than us is Seville with 6.
disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:58:58 am
Klopp's comments in the last week have me feeling confident. Of course we'd all rather be in the Champions League because I doubt we'd just be there to make up the numbers, but he sounds upbeat enough about being in Europe next season. Hopefully we go with full intentions of winning it, we'll be the best team in it regardless of who drops out of the European Cup, and while it doesn't give us a right to win it everyone will fancy our chances going into the Spring when knockouts roll around. That's providing we aren't dumped out in the groups  ;D

Looking forward to that draw, seeing who we get. While it would be nice to see some younger lads get a game we have to be wary about meeting some decent sides, we aren't just gonna walk to victory in it so I'm hoping the selections are nothing too early FA Cup rounds against 3rd tier opposition and a good balance of squad players coming in and youth. Get into the last 16 and do the business from there hopefully ensuring another European trophy in the process. We have to get back to our best in the league and challenge on that front too, but victory in this competition would certainly constitute a success for me next season
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:01:56 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:47:07 am
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)

Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.
leinad

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:11:17 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:01:56 am
Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.


I saw this the other day, well higher!
Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:37:49 am
Fuckin' Hell! we should get a bye into the final with those points.
