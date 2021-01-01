Klopp's comments in the last week have me feeling confident. Of course we'd all rather be in the Champions League because I doubt we'd just be there to make up the numbers, but he sounds upbeat enough about being in Europe next season. Hopefully we go with full intentions of winning it, we'll be the best team in it regardless of who drops out of the European Cup, and while it doesn't give us a right to win it everyone will fancy our chances going into the Spring when knockouts roll around. That's providing we aren't dumped out in the groupsLooking forward to that draw, seeing who we get. While it would be nice to see some younger lads get a game we have to be wary about meeting some decent sides, we aren't just gonna walk to victory in it so I'm hoping the selections are nothing too early FA Cup rounds against 3rd tier opposition and a good balance of squad players coming in and youth. Get into the last 16 and do the business from there hopefully ensuring another European trophy in the process. We have to get back to our best in the league and challenge on that front too, but victory in this competition would certainly constitute a success for me next season