Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 6284 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #80 on: May 27, 2023, 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on May 27, 2023, 02:19:07 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yECzHnO9F0k

Great stuff :) David James though, looked like he was on the PlayStation the night before.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline shank94

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #81 on: May 27, 2023, 02:39:50 pm »
Preferred Conference league so we could smash some Faroe Island gardeners every thursday (no this is not my fantasy)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #82 on: May 28, 2023, 12:02:02 am »
We go for the PL again and use the EL to blood new/young players in the early stages and if we do well, go for it in 2024
Offline 4pool

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #83 on: May 28, 2023, 12:47:07 am »
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)
Offline Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #84 on: May 28, 2023, 12:50:08 am »
We are one of a number of teams who've won the trophy 3 times. Only club who has won more than us is Seville with 6.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #85 on: May 28, 2023, 12:58:58 am »
Klopp's comments in the last week have me feeling confident. Of course we'd all rather be in the Champions League because I doubt we'd just be there to make up the numbers, but he sounds upbeat enough about being in Europe next season. Hopefully we go with full intentions of winning it, we'll be the best team in it regardless of who drops out of the European Cup, and while it doesn't give us a right to win it everyone will fancy our chances going into the Spring when knockouts roll around. That's providing we aren't dumped out in the groups  ;D

Looking forward to that draw, seeing who we get. While it would be nice to see some younger lads get a game we have to be wary about meeting some decent sides, we aren't just gonna walk to victory in it so I'm hoping the selections are nothing too early FA Cup rounds against 3rd tier opposition and a good balance of squad players coming in and youth. Get into the last 16 and do the business from there hopefully ensuring another European trophy in the process. We have to get back to our best in the league and challenge on that front too, but victory in this competition would certainly constitute a success for me next season
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #86 on: May 28, 2023, 01:01:56 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 28, 2023, 12:47:07 am
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)

Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.
Offline leinad

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #87 on: May 28, 2023, 01:11:17 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 28, 2023, 01:01:56 am
Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.


I saw this the other day, well higher!
Offline Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #88 on: May 28, 2023, 01:37:49 am »
Fuckin' Hell! we should get a bye into the final with those points.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #89 on: May 28, 2023, 02:49:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2023, 08:12:41 am
Thats the one Im thinking of! And McManaman from the bye line. Still in the days of commentary sounding like it was coming down the phone line and a later afternoon kick off
Oh for the days of Barry Davies commentating on us. Just called the match none of the other bollocks.

Theres some decent clubs in there, but none that we shouldnt beat. Obviously we dont know who will drop out the CL yet but we have a really good chance to win this I think
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #90 on: May 28, 2023, 07:32:07 am »
Quote from: leinad on May 28, 2023, 01:11:17 am

I saw this the other day, well higher!

A group with Monaco, Antwerp/Union SG, Sturm Graz would involve the least travel at least
Offline kesey

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #91 on: June 1, 2023, 03:35:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 28, 2023, 07:32:07 am
A group with Monaco, Antwerp/Union SG, Sturm Graz would involve the least travel at least

I want the mad ones though . Boss holidays an ' all that .
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #92 on: June 1, 2023, 03:55:09 pm »
I know one thing. All those opposition fans ridiculing us on social media for 'only being in The Europa League' will be gutted if we win yet another European trophy next year.
Offline farawayred

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #93 on: June 1, 2023, 04:20:24 pm »
Good avenue to give the promising youngsters some experience alongside a few seniors. Especially in the group stages, when the initial league games are carried out by a mostly unchanged team.
Online CraigR2323

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #94 on: June 10, 2023, 05:58:54 pm »
Lads, if I were you I'd book your Dublin hotel NOW. Via Booking.com you can cancel with no cost - according to their site 96% of hotels are booked up already. I managed to get rooms on Thursday at a reasonable cost (219 euro for a twin) but there really isn't a lot left. Dublin is a nightmare at the best of times.
Online CraigR2323

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #95 on: June 10, 2023, 06:01:01 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on May 26, 2023, 11:03:45 pm
Your all welcome to pitch your tent in my back garden for the final

Same here, but I'm miles out near Borris, Co.Carlow! And forget getting a train back after the game  ;D
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:15:00 am »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on June 10, 2023, 05:58:54 pm
Lads, if I were you I'd book your Dublin hotel NOW. Via Booking.com you can cancel with no cost - according to their site 96% of hotels are booked up already. I managed to get rooms on Thursday at a reasonable cost (219 euro for a twin) but there really isn't a lot left. Dublin is a nightmare at the best of times.
Isn't that simply a reflection of most hotels not yet having booking available that far in advance?
Online CraigR2323

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 02:33:01 pm »
I've no idea, but I just searched the same dates for Munich and there are 211 hotels available........
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June  1, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
I want the mad ones though . Boss holidays an ' all that .
Would love Ferencvaros - Budapest is tops

Dream draw? Ferencvaros, Antwerp and Toulouse.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm »
Genuinely looking forward to this - will be nice to have some different teams to play, and gives an opportunity for more gametime for players like Elliott and Doak who, based on existing depth or expected signings, might otherwise be limited to FA Cup/League Cup games next season.

Plus I always have the attitude of: just try and get some silverware each season. That way, even if we fall short on other fronts, we at least have tangible success. And really want Klopp to keep filling the trophy cabinet at every opportunity, because it's only going to get harder in the league and CL if the sportswashing projects continue unchecked.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm
Would love Ferencvaros - Budapest is tops

Dream draw? Ferencvaros, Antwerp and Toulouse.

Budapest was dodgy last time we were there. Didn't see anything personally but heard stories of reds being randomly attacked.
Offline Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:37:29 pm »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
Those co-efficient points  ;D Obviously the team to beat in this

I'm sure the pots will end up looking a bit different but some potentially games there. Anyone from that 2nd pot is a decent game/trip and beyond that I think from a footballing perspective you'd just take the nicest trips. I imagine in the group stage a lot of the first team would be absent in the away games anyway.
Online Hazell

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
How have a team like Brighton got points? Is it country coefficient or something?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:57:29 pm
How have a team like Brighton got points? Is it country coefficient or something?


Yes, a country thing. Even Everton have points (a gift from us to our brethren, you might say, if they ever need them)


One good thing about being in the Europa is that we will still collect coefficient points. West Ham picked up more points than anyone but City this year and they were probably easier to earn. That way if we qualify for the CL in 23/24 we could easily be higher than now. We will probably go past Chelsea anyway but we have Real breathing down our necks.
Online Hazell

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:11:36 pm »
Sound thanks. Don't say we don't do anything nice for other clubs :P

Good point about coefficient points. I really want us to win the trophy but things like the points and qualifying for the Champions League are nice bonuses.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:29 pm




These pots assume that qualifying rounds go as expected. They may look completely different come the time of the draw.
Offline farawayred

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:43:03 pm »
Samie, I must have missed, what pot are Everton in?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Barm Pot
Toss Pot
Pol Pot
or
Cess Pot
Online skipper757

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm »
Freiburg would be fun.  Olympiakos for some old memories?

At least Marseille and PSV are the same pot for now (felt like we played them all the time in the 2000s - watch Marseille end up in Pot 3 and we get them).  Though a nice homecoming for Cody if it's PSV.
