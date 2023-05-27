Genuinely looking forward to this - will be nice to have some different teams to play, and gives an opportunity for more gametime for players like Elliott and Doak who, based on existing depth or expected signings, might otherwise be limited to FA Cup/League Cup games next season.
Plus I always have the attitude of: just try and get some silverware each season. That way, even if we fall short on other fronts, we at least have tangible success. And really want Klopp to keep filling the trophy cabinet at every opportunity, because it's only going to get harder in the league and CL if the sportswashing projects continue unchecked.