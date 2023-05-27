« previous next »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yECzHnO9F0k

Great stuff :) David James though, looked like he was on the PlayStation the night before.
Preferred Conference league so we could smash some Faroe Island gardeners every thursday (no this is not my fantasy)
We go for the PL again and use the EL to blood new/young players in the early stages and if we do well, go for it in 2024
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)
We are one of a number of teams who've won the trophy 3 times. Only club who has won more than us is Seville with 6.
Klopp's comments in the last week have me feeling confident. Of course we'd all rather be in the Champions League because I doubt we'd just be there to make up the numbers, but he sounds upbeat enough about being in Europe next season. Hopefully we go with full intentions of winning it, we'll be the best team in it regardless of who drops out of the European Cup, and while it doesn't give us a right to win it everyone will fancy our chances going into the Spring when knockouts roll around. That's providing we aren't dumped out in the groups  ;D

Looking forward to that draw, seeing who we get. While it would be nice to see some younger lads get a game we have to be wary about meeting some decent sides, we aren't just gonna walk to victory in it so I'm hoping the selections are nothing too early FA Cup rounds against 3rd tier opposition and a good balance of squad players coming in and youth. Get into the last 16 and do the business from there hopefully ensuring another European trophy in the process. We have to get back to our best in the league and challenge on that front too, but victory in this competition would certainly constitute a success for me next season
We're in Pot 1 for the Group Stage draw 1st of Sept.   8)

Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.
Our co-efficient points are going to be well higher than probably even most in the first pot. Think we'll be in there with one of Juve or Milan and then the winner of West Ham/Fiorentina.

Not sure what odds you'd have gotten on ourselves, Brighton and West Ham to all have qualified for this a while back.


I saw this the other day, well higher!
Fuckin' Hell! we should get a bye into the final with those points.
Thats the one Im thinking of! And McManaman from the bye line. Still in the days of commentary sounding like it was coming down the phone line and a later afternoon kick off
Oh for the days of Barry Davies commentating on us. Just called the match none of the other bollocks.

Theres some decent clubs in there, but none that we shouldnt beat. Obviously we dont know who will drop out the CL yet but we have a really good chance to win this I think
I saw this the other day, well higher!

A group with Monaco, Antwerp/Union SG, Sturm Graz would involve the least travel at least
A group with Monaco, Antwerp/Union SG, Sturm Graz would involve the least travel at least

I want the mad ones though . Boss holidays an ' all that .
I know one thing. All those opposition fans ridiculing us on social media for 'only being in The Europa League' will be gutted if we win yet another European trophy next year.
Good avenue to give the promising youngsters some experience alongside a few seniors. Especially in the group stages, when the initial league games are carried out by a mostly unchanged team.
Lads, if I were you I'd book your Dublin hotel NOW. Via Booking.com you can cancel with no cost - according to their site 96% of hotels are booked up already. I managed to get rooms on Thursday at a reasonable cost (219 euro for a twin) but there really isn't a lot left. Dublin is a nightmare at the best of times.
Your all welcome to pitch your tent in my back garden for the final

Same here, but I'm miles out near Borris, Co.Carlow! And forget getting a train back after the game  ;D
Lads, if I were you I'd book your Dublin hotel NOW. Via Booking.com you can cancel with no cost - according to their site 96% of hotels are booked up already. I managed to get rooms on Thursday at a reasonable cost (219 euro for a twin) but there really isn't a lot left. Dublin is a nightmare at the best of times.
Isn't that simply a reflection of most hotels not yet having booking available that far in advance?
I've no idea, but I just searched the same dates for Munich and there are 211 hotels available........
I want the mad ones though . Boss holidays an ' all that .
Would love Ferencvaros - Budapest is tops

Dream draw? Ferencvaros, Antwerp and Toulouse.
Genuinely looking forward to this - will be nice to have some different teams to play, and gives an opportunity for more gametime for players like Elliott and Doak who, based on existing depth or expected signings, might otherwise be limited to FA Cup/League Cup games next season.

Plus I always have the attitude of: just try and get some silverware each season. That way, even if we fall short on other fronts, we at least have tangible success. And really want Klopp to keep filling the trophy cabinet at every opportunity, because it's only going to get harder in the league and CL if the sportswashing projects continue unchecked.
Would love Ferencvaros - Budapest is tops

Dream draw? Ferencvaros, Antwerp and Toulouse.

Budapest was dodgy last time we were there. Didn't see anything personally but heard stories of reds being randomly attacked.
Those co-efficient points  ;D Obviously the team to beat in this

I'm sure the pots will end up looking a bit different but some potentially games there. Anyone from that 2nd pot is a decent game/trip and beyond that I think from a footballing perspective you'd just take the nicest trips. I imagine in the group stage a lot of the first team would be absent in the away games anyway.
How have a team like Brighton got points? Is it country coefficient or something?
How have a team like Brighton got points? Is it country coefficient or something?


Yes, a country thing. Even Everton have points (a gift from us to our brethren, you might say, if they ever need them)


One good thing about being in the Europa is that we will still collect coefficient points. West Ham picked up more points than anyone but City this year and they were probably easier to earn. That way if we qualify for the CL in 23/24 we could easily be higher than now. We will probably go past Chelsea anyway but we have Real breathing down our necks.
Sound thanks. Don't say we don't do anything nice for other clubs :P

Good point about coefficient points. I really want us to win the trophy but things like the points and qualifying for the Champions League are nice bonuses.
These pots assume that qualifying rounds go as expected. They may look completely different come the time of the draw.
Samie, I must have missed, what pot are Everton in?
Barm Pot
Toss Pot
Pol Pot
or
Cess Pot
Freiburg would be fun.  Olympiakos for some old memories?

At least Marseille and PSV are the same pot for now (felt like we played them all the time in the 2000s - watch Marseille end up in Pot 3 and we get them).  Though a nice homecoming for Cody if it's PSV.
Freiburg would be fun.  Olympiakos for some old memories?

At least Marseille and PSV are the same pot for now (felt like we played them all the time in the 2000s - watch Marseille end up in Pot 3 and we get them).  Though a nice homecoming for Cody if it's PSV.

As has been said, that list above is likely to change considerably. Only us, West Ham, Roma, Villarreal, Leverkusen and Atalanta are guaranteed to be there. PSV and Marseille are in the CL as it stands, and the list above is assuming the seeded teams will win all the qualifiers (both CL and EL), but in the final round of CL qualifiers, PSV and Marseille are supposed to be unseeded, while Rangers and Braga would be the seeded teams, and even that's only if previous rounds go to plan. In that case, I'd expect Rangers and Braga in the EL and not PSV and Marseille.
It would be a horrible strategical mistake if Liverpool paid attention to Europa League next season.
If you look closely to what's happening in the Premier League, it's clear as the day that PL 2023-24 will be the hardest season maybe ever.
Just a look at what is waiting for Liverpool next season:
1) Man City: Always hard to beat, current treble winners, Haaland and Alvarez fully adapted. They will go through some renewals with the Gundogan and B. Silva departures, but overall they will be as good as always. One CL spot is theirs.
2) Arsenal: With CL money and new investment into the project, they will finally have the depth necessary to compete for the trophy. Harvetz, Rice and Caicedo seem very likely. Also, they are in London, very attractive city for the families of international players in continental Europe. A CL spot is probably theirs, too.
3) Man United: Ten Hag going for his second year, with CL and a huge moneychest to spend on the window. They will be a hard competitor.
4) Newcastle: Huge moneychest, proven project on the hands of Eddie Howe. They have a CL spot and will be ready to keep performing on a high level. It seems like Barella on the talk. A Bruno, Joeliton and Barella midfielder is something to wonder.
5) Chelsea: They have lots of good players and will finally have someone to run the project. Pochettino himself, who did a very similar job with Tottenham, but now will have way better players and more money. They will probably perform well.
From the top 7, you have at least 6 who will be fighting for a CL spot. Apart from that, you have Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham with solid projects.
To focus on Europa League when Liverpool will be in a scenario like that it's a bad decision. The focus has to be entirely on the Premier League or there's a very likely scenario where Liverpool fails to even classify again.
It would be a horrible strategical mistake if Liverpool paid attention to Europa League next season.
If you look closely to what's happening in the Premier League, it's clear as the day that PL 2023-24 will be the hardest season maybe ever.
Just a look at what is waiting for Liverpool next season:
1) Man City: Always hard to beat, current treble winners, Haaland and Alvarez fully adapted. They will go through some renewals with the Gundogan and B. Silva departures, but overall they will be as good as always. One CL spot is theirs.
2) Arsenal: With CL money and new investment into the project, they will finally have the depth necessary to compete for the trophy. Harvetz, Rice and Caicedo seem very likely. Also, they are in London, very attractive city for the families of international players in continental Europe. A CL spot is probably theirs, too.
3) Man United: Ten Hag going for his second year, with CL and a huge moneychest to spend on the window. They will be a hard competitor.
4) Newcastle: Huge moneychest, proven project on the hands of Eddie Howe. They have a CL spot and will be ready to keep performing on a high level. It seems like Barella on the talk. A Bruno, Joeliton and Barella midfielder is something to wonder.
5) Chelsea: They have lots of good players and will finally have someone to run the project. Pochettino himself, who did a very similar job with Tottenham, but now will have way better players and more money. They will probably perform well.
From the top 7, you have at least 6 who will be fighting for a CL spot. Apart from that, you have Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham with solid projects.
To focus on Europa League when Liverpool will be in a scenario like that it's a bad decision. The focus has to be entirely on the Premier League or there's a very likely scenario where Liverpool fails to even classify again.

May as well go all out for Europa then.

Ultimately we should be getting out the group anyway (without going too strong) and then see where we are in Feb.
It would be a horrible strategical mistake if Liverpool paid attention to Europa League next season.
If you look closely to what's happening in the Premier League, it's clear as the day that PL 2023-24 will be the hardest season maybe ever.
Just a look at what is waiting for Liverpool next season:
1) Man City: Always hard to beat, current treble winners, Haaland and Alvarez fully adapted. They will go through some renewals with the Gundogan and B. Silva departures, but overall they will be as good as always. One CL spot is theirs.
2) Arsenal: With CL money and new investment into the project, they will finally have the depth necessary to compete for the trophy. Harvetz, Rice and Caicedo seem very likely. Also, they are in London, very attractive city for the families of international players in continental Europe. A CL spot is probably theirs, too.
3) Man United: Ten Hag going for his second year, with CL and a huge moneychest to spend on the window. They will be a hard competitor.
4) Newcastle: Huge moneychest, proven project on the hands of Eddie Howe. They have a CL spot and will be ready to keep performing on a high level. It seems like Barella on the talk. A Bruno, Joeliton and Barella midfielder is something to wonder.
5) Chelsea: They have lots of good players and will finally have someone to run the project. Pochettino himself, who did a very similar job with Tottenham, but now will have way better players and more money. They will probably perform well.
From the top 7, you have at least 6 who will be fighting for a CL spot. Apart from that, you have Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham with solid projects.
To focus on Europa League when Liverpool will be in a scenario like that it's a bad decision. The focus has to be entirely on the Premier League or there's a very likely scenario where Liverpool fails to even classify again.

We exist to win trophies.

Win the Europa and its CL 2024/25 anyway.
One thing you missed is that Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle will all be competing in the CL next season, which they weren't in 22/23.
If paying attention to the EL is bad for Liverpool, how much worse will the CL be for them?

As Fromola says, in the group stages we shouldn't need to go too strong anyway -  mainly playing younger players and those seniors who need the minutes. It should be far less draining than a CL campaign. And depending on qualification/draw, not necessarily lots of trips to the other side of Europe.

Good avenue to give the promising youngsters some experience alongside a few seniors. Especially in the group stages, when the initial league games are carried out by a mostly unchanged team.
Of course youngsters will feature prominently in the Europa League, but that comment is a knock against the competition. Its a huge trophy. It builds the clubs history. A european trophy is a european trophy, also factoring in it automatically qualifies you to the super cup is massive. Lets not forget we could be the only club with at least 4 europa and 4 champions league trophies. I hope the club goes all out for this competition. It would kill a lot of clubs even though theyll pretend to be unbothered.
It would be a horrible strategical mistake if Liverpool paid attention to Europa League next season.
:lmao
One thing you missed is that Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle will all be competing in the CL next season, which they weren't in 22/23.
If paying attention to the EL is bad for Liverpool, how much worse will the CL be for them?

As Fromola says, in the group stages we shouldn't need to go too strong anyway -  mainly playing younger players and those seniors who need the minutes. It should be far less draining than a CL campaign. And depending on qualification/draw, not necessarily lots of trips to the other side of Europe.

A lot worse, but with one key difference - They are already there and they have the opportunity to bring top notch talent this window to create depth to play both competitions. Liverpool on the other hand is out of CL and has an aging squad that need lots of improvements and tactical changes.
It's a great thing that we were able to attract names like MacAllister, but it's just a matter of thinking that Liverpool was also out of the competition for Bellingham, Rice, Caicedo, Skriniar and several other young players because of the lack of CL football.
The 2022-23 season let one thing clear - Liverpool has failed to renewal their squad and would need improvements to become competitive once again. Because they failed to qualify to CL, this will become much harder to do this window. So they should focus in the competition that matters the most - The Premier League - to exploit their rivals split attention and make sure they will have a CL spot for 2024-25.
