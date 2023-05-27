It would be a horrible strategical mistake if Liverpool paid attention to Europa League next season.

If you look closely to what's happening in the Premier League, it's clear as the day that PL 2023-24 will be the hardest season maybe ever.

Just a look at what is waiting for Liverpool next season:

1) Man City: Always hard to beat, current treble winners, Haaland and Alvarez fully adapted. They will go through some renewals with the Gundogan and B. Silva departures, but overall they will be as good as always. One CL spot is theirs.

2) Arsenal: With CL money and new investment into the project, they will finally have the depth necessary to compete for the trophy. Harvetz, Rice and Caicedo seem very likely. Also, they are in London, very attractive city for the families of international players in continental Europe. A CL spot is probably theirs, too.

3) Man United: Ten Hag going for his second year, with CL and a huge moneychest to spend on the window. They will be a hard competitor.

4) Newcastle: Huge moneychest, proven project on the hands of Eddie Howe. They have a CL spot and will be ready to keep performing on a high level. It seems like Barella on the talk. A Bruno, Joeliton and Barella midfielder is something to wonder.

5) Chelsea: They have lots of good players and will finally have someone to run the project. Pochettino himself, who did a very similar job with Tottenham, but now will have way better players and more money. They will probably perform well.

From the top 7, you have at least 6 who will be fighting for a CL spot. Apart from that, you have Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham with solid projects.

To focus on Europa League when Liverpool will be in a scenario like that it's a bad decision. The focus has to be entirely on the Premier League or there's a very likely scenario where Liverpool fails to even classify again.