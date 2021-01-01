Id expect our targets are being compiled into shortlists for each position from the data analytics but any firm pursuits will wait until after Slot and Hughes can sit down together after the end of the season, so any confirmed targets now arent likely to be anywhere close to guaranteed.
If Geertruida joins its more because he has played several positions for Slot & national team - RB, CB, LB. And when he's played RB for Slot he's inverted into the #6 and looked very comfortable in central areas, both when progressing the ball & defensively.
He is 23, a full Dutch international, just 1 yr left on his deal, and he wants to move this summer.
I reckon though that if we get him, it'll be a signal that Gomez might be leaving. In Geertruida, we will have a younger version of the versatile defender that Gomez has been for us.
I also think Gomez will want to go somewhere to start games.
Id think Gomez will be around, but playing centre back, rotating with Konate to keep him fit, and Quansah will be in as Van Dijks back up, playing cup games and the bottom rung Champions League games. Van den Berg could come back in as the fifth option too.
Id be interested to see if Matip gets another contract, or is at least around for his rehab, would be harsh on the club to push him to free agency given his service if hes not got an opportunity lined up for next season.
Last year, Id have said a centre back was our major target for this summer, but Quansah solves the majority of that issue, and Van den Bergs form at Mainz certainly puts him in the picture for sticking about. If that happens, and we get someone like Geertruida in, I wouldnt expect anything else to be done in defence, unless and less anyone is sold, mostly likely Tsimikas and
Trent moves into midfield.