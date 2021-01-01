I think we'll need to be pretty patient this summer, waiting for new signings.



There's two reasons for that. One is that - unless we're going to just buy players without consulting Slot, which I doubt - Arne Slot will want to have a look at the players at his disposal particularly the ones he'll have seen less of, before deciding where recruits are needed. Can Luke Chambers or Owen Beck have a Bradley-esque impact at left back? Is Joe Gomez a centreback? Just how big is Stefan Bajcetic now?



But the main reason for the delay is the contract situation surrounding Mo, Trent and Virgil. They're probably 3 of our best 5 players, and if any of them were to leave it creates a massive hole. There's no point buying a back-up right winger, only to find we need a first-choice one. There's no point compromising on price and getting a journeyman option at defensive mid, when we could have afforded the world-class option with the cash from selling Trent.



Those illustrations are just for the sake of giving fictional examples. My point - if I have one - is that while we can all look at the obvious areas where the squad could do with some work (defensive midfield, or succession planning at left-back, for instance) those current squad issues would be insignificant compared to the need to immediately replace Mo's goals, Trent's passing and Virgil's defensive abilities.



Once those three have their futures resolved, we'll have a better idea of what we should be doing.