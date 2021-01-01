A big article in Slovak newspapers about Hancko being on Liverpool's list of potential signings...



Call me a cynic but I cant see us decking our side out with Feyenoord players unless they were already being targeted regardless.Ive no issue with a manager going back for a player hes worked with provided the club would have signed them before approaching the manager. United signed Martinez and hes been good, but everyone else whos worked with 7Hag before has been shite and theres no way United would have signed those players without the 7Hag connection, as bad as they are in the market, they simply pandered to Erik, just as they did when they binned Rangnick off.