LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Offline Draex

Maatsen would be a brilliant Robbo replacement (over the next few years..)
Offline Lubeh

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:39:38 pm


Funny enough i mentioned him on my list of getable players maybe Pacho (£50m) and Tosin (free) - Pacho to eventually replace VVD and Tosin for the Joel Matip spot .
Online HeartAndSoul

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:46:36 pm
Maatsen would be a brilliant Robbo replacement (over the next few years..)

£35 million release clause as well. Absolute no brainer.
Offline Garlic Red

Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:44:49 pm
A big article in Slovak newspapers about Hancko being on Liverpool's list of potential signings...

Call me a cynic but I cant see us decking our side out with Feyenoord players unless they were already being targeted regardless.

Ive no issue with a manager going back for a player hes worked with provided the club would have signed them before approaching the manager. United signed Martinez and hes been good, but everyone else whos worked with 7Hag before has been shite and theres no way United would have signed those players without the 7Hag connection, as bad as they are in the market, they simply pandered to Erik, just as they did when they binned Rangnick off.
Offline kop306

kudas would be a great player for us

salah in the numer 10 role , kudas wide right

probably sell darwin to raise some funds
Online smicer07

Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:24:02 pm
kudas would be a great player for us

salah in the numer 10 role , kudas wide right

probably sell darwin to raise some funds

The irony of you wanting to replace an inconsistent Darwin with an even more inconsistent Kudus.
Offline kop306

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:32:17 pm
The irony of you wanting to replace an inconsistent Darwin with an even more inconsistent Kudus.

we would need to replace mo eventually and kudas could be that player

darwin could be the man to go this summer to raise funds as his price would still be decent
chelsea could buy him
Online RayPhilAlan

I think we'll need to be pretty patient this summer, waiting for new signings.

There's two reasons for that. One is that - unless we're going to just buy players without consulting Slot, which I doubt - Arne Slot will want to have a look at the players at his disposal particularly the ones he'll have seen less of, before deciding where recruits are needed. Can Luke Chambers or Owen Beck have a Bradley-esque impact at left back? Is Joe Gomez a centreback? Just how big is Stefan Bajcetic now?

But the main reason for the delay is the contract situation surrounding Mo, Trent and Virgil. They're probably 3 of our best 5 players, and if any of them were to leave it creates a massive hole. There's no point buying a back-up right winger, only to find we need a first-choice one. There's no point compromising on price and getting a journeyman option at defensive mid, when we could have afforded the world-class option with the cash from selling Trent.

Those illustrations are just for the sake of giving fictional examples. My point - if I have one - is that while we can all look at the obvious areas where the squad could do with some work (defensive midfield, or succession planning at left-back, for instance) those current squad issues would be insignificant compared to the need to immediately replace Mo's goals, Trent's passing and Virgil's defensive abilities.

Once those three have their futures resolved, we'll have a better idea of what we should be doing.
Online Haggis36

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:16:50 pm
£35 million release clause as well. Absolute no brainer.

He's proper tiny - like I know you don't need your full backs to be 6ft plus like your CBs, but he's smaller than Elliott. Dunno, that just feels like it'd be a weakness to exploit for the big/powerful teams.

He also strikes me from the little I've seen as someone very good going forward, but not so good going back the way, which I think was Chelsea's primary issue with him no? Not quite a winger, but not quite a full back either.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Quote
Liverpool's recruitment team will again push for a move for André. An initial approach was made last summer but this was quickly rejected by Fluminense who insisted the earliest they would sanction a transfer was January. Liverpool's scouting and data analysis teams still hold André in high regard and have placed him towards the top of a shortlist of midfielders to be considered.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:17:54 pm
Call me a cynic but I cant see us decking our side out with Feyenoord players unless they were already being targeted regardless.

Ive no issue with a manager going back for a player hes worked with provided the club would have signed them before approaching the manager. United signed Martinez and hes been good, but everyone else whos worked with 7Hag before has been shite and theres no way United would have signed those players without the 7Hag connection, as bad as they are in the market, they simply pandered to Erik, just as they did when they binned Rangnick off.

Hancko is a self-confessed LFC supporter (because of Skrtel, I suppose), and we've been linked with him since last year. Maybe there is something in these rumours ...
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:15:50 pm


Where js this from.

This whole Andre stuff just SCREAMS agent driven so a team gets a chance to Gazump Liverpool.

A full Gaston Ramirez move this seems like
Online lionel_messias

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:15:50 pm


Did Rawk settle on whether he was a 6 or an 8?
