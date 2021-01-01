« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 [1989]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3110042 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79520 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm »
Maatsen would be a brilliant Robbo replacement (over the next few years..)
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79521 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:39:38 pm


Funny enough i mentioned him on my list of getable players maybe Pacho (£50m) and Tosin (free) - Pacho to eventually replace VVD and Tosin for the Joel Matip spot .
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79522 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm
Maatsen would be a brilliant Robbo replacement (over the next few years..)

£35 million release clause as well. Absolute no brainer.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79523 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm
A big article in Slovak newspapers about Hancko being on Liverpool's list of potential signings...

Call me a cynic but I cant see us decking our side out with Feyenoord players unless they were already being targeted regardless.

Ive no issue with a manager going back for a player hes worked with provided the club would have signed them before approaching the manager. United signed Martinez and hes been good, but everyone else whos worked with 7Hag before has been shite and theres no way United would have signed those players without the 7Hag connection, as bad as they are in the market, they simply pandered to Erik, just as they did when they binned Rangnick off.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79524 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
kudas would be a great player for us

salah in the numer 10 role , kudas wide right

probably sell darwin to raise some funds
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79525 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
kudas would be a great player for us

salah in the numer 10 role , kudas wide right

probably sell darwin to raise some funds

The irony of you wanting to replace an inconsistent Darwin with an even more inconsistent Kudus.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79526 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
The irony of you wanting to replace an inconsistent Darwin with an even more inconsistent Kudus.

we would need to replace mo eventually and kudas could be that player

darwin could be the man to go this summer to raise funds as his price would still be decent
chelsea could buy him
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79527 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
I think we'll need to be pretty patient this summer, waiting for new signings.

There's two reasons for that. One is that - unless we're going to just buy players without consulting Slot, which I doubt - Arne Slot will want to have a look at the players at his disposal particularly the ones he'll have seen less of, before deciding where recruits are needed. Can Luke Chambers or Owen Beck have a Bradley-esque impact at left back? Is Joe Gomez a centreback? Just how big is Stefan Bajcetic now?

But the main reason for the delay is the contract situation surrounding Mo, Trent and Virgil. They're probably 3 of our best 5 players, and if any of them were to leave it creates a massive hole. There's no point buying a back-up right winger, only to find we need a first-choice one. There's no point compromising on price and getting a journeyman option at defensive mid, when we could have afforded the world-class option with the cash from selling Trent.

Those illustrations are just for the sake of giving fictional examples. My point - if I have one - is that while we can all look at the obvious areas where the squad could do with some work (defensive midfield, or succession planning at left-back, for instance) those current squad issues would be insignificant compared to the need to immediately replace Mo's goals, Trent's passing and Virgil's defensive abilities.

Once those three have their futures resolved, we'll have a better idea of what we should be doing.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79528 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm
£35 million release clause as well. Absolute no brainer.

He's proper tiny - like I know you don't need your full backs to be 6ft plus like your CBs, but he's smaller than Elliott. Dunno, that just feels like it'd be a weakness to exploit for the big/powerful teams.

He also strikes me from the little I've seen as someone very good going forward, but not so good going back the way, which I think was Chelsea's primary issue with him no? Not quite a winger, but not quite a full back either.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79529 on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm »
Quote
Liverpool's recruitment team will again push for a move for André. An initial approach was made last summer but this was quickly rejected by Fluminense who insisted the earliest they would sanction a transfer was January. Liverpool's scouting and data analysis teams still hold André in high regard and have placed him towards the top of a shortlist of midfielders to be considered.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,262
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79530 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
Call me a cynic but I cant see us decking our side out with Feyenoord players unless they were already being targeted regardless.

Ive no issue with a manager going back for a player hes worked with provided the club would have signed them before approaching the manager. United signed Martinez and hes been good, but everyone else whos worked with 7Hag before has been shite and theres no way United would have signed those players without the 7Hag connection, as bad as they are in the market, they simply pandered to Erik, just as they did when they binned Rangnick off.

Hancko is a self-confessed LFC supporter (because of Skrtel, I suppose), and we've been linked with him since last year. Maybe there is something in these rumours ...
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79531 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm


Where js this from.

This whole Andre stuff just SCREAMS agent driven so a team gets a chance to Gazump Liverpool.

A full Gaston Ramirez move this seems like
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,612
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79532 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm


Did Rawk settle on whether he was a 6 or an 8?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79533 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm


He picked up a serious injury I think, no way anyone is buying him now.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79534 on: Today at 12:09:01 am »
I hope those William Pacho rumours are true, he looks an absolute Monster.

Ecuador have got an amazing batch of players right now playing in Europe.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79535 on: Today at 12:20:53 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm
Bradley and Gomez have shown enough this season that buying a right back would be a waste of resources + squad space when there's other priorities

If Geertruida joins its more because he has played several positions for Slot & national team - RB, CB, LB. And when he's played RB for Slot he's inverted into the #6 and looked very comfortable in central areas, both when progressing the ball & defensively. 

He is 23, a full Dutch international, just 1 yr left on his deal, and he wants to move this summer.

I reckon though that if we get him, it'll be a signal that Gomez might be leaving. In Geertruida, we will have a younger version of the versatile defender that Gomez has been for us.

I also think Gomez will want to go somewhere to start games.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79536 on: Today at 05:55:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
Hancko is a self-confessed LFC supporter (because of Skrtel, I suppose), and we've been linked with him since last year. Maybe there is something in these rumours ...

The fan stuffs nice but its pretty irrelevant, isnt it? Robbie Keane was a Liverpool fan but there wasnt a fibre in my body that wanted us to sign him.

Ive no clue about Hancko, hes obviously highly rated in the Eredivisie, I have no issue with the age as defenders mature much later, but is he our usual profile for what we want in a centre back? Will he play centre back or left back?

I think theres a lot of people assuming well just bring Slot some players Slots worked with before, as always, the club will have their own list of players who shine brightest statistically and fit the profile of what we want. The Eredivisie is a tough league to judge, theres obviously some good players in there but the gap from the Eredivisie to the PL is huge. I was hoping wed be looking to do a lot of our work from within the PL again.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79537 on: Today at 05:56:57 am »
From my 5 mins player research of people i've hardly ever watched lets sign Giorgio Scalvini, Florentino Luis & Mohammed Kudus.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79538 on: Today at 06:06:19 am »
Id expect our targets are being compiled into shortlists for each position from the data analytics but any firm pursuits will wait until after Slot and Hughes can sit down together after the end of the season, so any confirmed targets now arent likely to be anywhere close to guaranteed.

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 12:20:53 am
If Geertruida joins its more because he has played several positions for Slot & national team - RB, CB, LB. And when he's played RB for Slot he's inverted into the #6 and looked very comfortable in central areas, both when progressing the ball & defensively. 

He is 23, a full Dutch international, just 1 yr left on his deal, and he wants to move this summer.

I reckon though that if we get him, it'll be a signal that Gomez might be leaving. In Geertruida, we will have a younger version of the versatile defender that Gomez has been for us.

I also think Gomez will want to go somewhere to start games.

Id think Gomez will be around, but playing centre back, rotating with Konate to keep him fit, and Quansah will be in as Van Dijks back up, playing cup games and the bottom rung Champions League games. Van den Berg could come back in as the fifth option too.

Id be interested to see if Matip gets another contract, or is at least around for his rehab, would be harsh on the club to push him to free agency given his service if hes not got an opportunity lined up for next season.

Last year, Id have said a centre back was our major target for this summer, but Quansah solves the majority of that issue, and Van den Bergs form at Mainz certainly puts him in the picture for sticking about. If that happens, and we get someone like Geertruida in, I wouldnt expect anything else to be done in defence, unless and less anyone is sold, mostly likely Tsimikas and Trent moves into midfield.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79539 on: Today at 06:44:45 am »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79540 on: Today at 07:06:12 am »
With Leeds likely missing out on automatic promotion I wonder if we'll move for Summerville if they dont win the playoffs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79541 on: Today at 07:16:04 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:06:19 am
I’d expect our targets are being compiled into shortlists for each position from the data analytics but any firm pursuits will wait until after Slot and Hughes can sit down together after the end of the season, so any confirmed targets now aren’t likely to be anywhere close to guaranteed.

I’d think Gomez will be around, but playing centre back, rotating with Konate to keep him fit, and Quansah will be in as Van Dijk’s back up, playing cup games and the bottom rung Champions League games. Van den Berg could come back in as the fifth option too.

I’d be interested to see if Matip gets another contract, or is at least around for his rehab, would be harsh on the club to push him to free agency given his service if he’s not got an opportunity lined up for next season.

Last year, I’d have said a centre back was our major target for this summer, but Quansah solves the majority of that issue, and Van den Berg’s form at Mainz certainly puts him in the picture for sticking about. If that happens, and we get someone like Geertruida in, I wouldn’t expect anything else to be done in defence, unless and less anyone is sold, mostly likely Tsimikas and Trent moves into midfield.

All the rumours are we want a centreback. You are doing the old Mac Red trick of showing how many players we have but not considering the quality we need. We wouldnt need another top centreback if Konate stayed fit but fact is he doesnt.

Id sign a really good one as it then gives us the option of moving Konate on if his injury issues persist the season after next.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79542 on: Today at 07:18:44 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:06:12 am
With Leeds likely missing out on automatic promotion I wonder if we'll move for Summerville if they dont win the playoffs

He looks class, so direct and quick. Would be a great addition to our forwards, maybe offer them Doak on loan for a season as a sweetener.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79543 on: Today at 07:26:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:04 am
All the rumours are we want a centreback. You are doing the old Mac Red trick of showing how many players we have but not considering the quality we need. We wouldnt need another top centreback if Konate stayed fit but fact is he doesnt.

Id sign a really good one as it then gives us the option of moving Konate on if his injury issues persist the season after next.

Thats your interpretation. Im suggesting in my post that having those five would be good above, but if we want a centre back, my guess would be Van den Berg wont be sticking about, it wouldnt be as a replacement for Konate. Even with an injury prone centre back, having Gomez, Quansah and one other, whether thats Van den berg or a new signing, is plenty, both in terms of quantity and quality at the centre back position.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79544 on: Today at 07:30:50 am »
I think the purchase of the DM is dependent on how Slot views Trent and Baj. There are no outstanding available DMs so Slot may chose to develop our own.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79545 on: Today at 07:32:48 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:26:37 am
That’s your interpretation. I’m suggesting in my post that having those five would be good above, but if we want a centre back, my guess would be Van den Berg won’t be sticking about, it wouldn’t be as a replacement for Konate. Even with an injury prone centre back, having Gomez, Quansah and one other, whether that’s Van den berg or a new signing, is plenty, both in terms of quantity and quality at the centre back position.

Its not plenty. As Klopp said in his press conference, Arsenal had a huge advantage with being able to pick Gabriel and Saliba so often. We are having to rotate massively because Konate is injured a lot, Quansah is still young and Gomez isnt even preferred there now.

What is the value in us signing a rotation option centreback? It serves no purpose as we have those. Also i doubt that making the rumour list.

All the stories are that we seem to want a winger and a centreback and the fact is in both instances we absolutely need players who are good enough to start. If we want to win the league we have to get better and we have the money, sitting on our hands has cost us before.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79546 on: Today at 07:35:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:48 am
Its not plenty. As Klopp said in his press conference, Arsenal had a huge advantage with being able to pick Gabriel and Saliba so often. We are having to rotate massively because Konate is injured a lot, Quansah is still young and Gomez isnt even preferred there now.

What is the value in us signing a rotation option centreback? It serves no purpose as we have those. Also i doubt that making the rumour list.

All the stories are that we seem to want a winger and a centreback and the fact is in both instances we absolutely need players who are good enough to start. If we want to win the league we have to get better and we have the money, sitting on our hands has cost us before.

Mickey is right though Van Den Berg has had a great season, hes also massively dominant in the air and quick, there is a top class player in there so we might give him his chance.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79547 on: Today at 07:50:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:48 am
Its not plenty. As Klopp said in his press conference, Arsenal had a huge advantage with being able to pick Gabriel and Saliba so often. We are having to rotate massively because Konate is injured a lot, Quansah is still young and Gomez isnt even preferred there now.

What is the value in us signing a rotation option centreback? It serves no purpose as we have those. Also i doubt that making the rumour list.

All the stories are that we seem to want a winger and a centreback and the fact is in both instances we absolutely need players who are good enough to start. If we want to win the league we have to get better and we have the money, sitting on our hands has cost us before.

Where do I say we should sign a rotation option centre back? If we are signing someone, they will be signed to compete for the starting spot, as with all our signings. Gomez not being preferred there is likely a short term solution for this season.

I agree that we need more as our defensive performances dropped off after Matip got injured, shown by us having the best defence until the new year then being well off of Arsenals pace after it.

Im not sure, with Salah staying, we will be signing a right winger who can improve us, given hes the best in the world, but they can be young enough and have enough potential to start a lot, save Salahs legs and take over as the start at some point in the medium term.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79548 on: Today at 07:50:44 am »
Also wonder if Florentino Luis might be considered if we still want a DM
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79549 on: Today at 07:58:43 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:50:44 am
Also wonder if Florentino Luis might be considered if we still want a DM

He's not good enough on the ball.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79550 on: Today at 08:01:02 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:50:36 am
Im not sure, with Salah staying, we will be signing a right winger who can improve us, given hes the best in the world, but they can be young enough and have enough potential to start a lot, save Salahs legs and take over as the start at some point in the medium term.

I don't think that approach works. Firstly, Salah would play a lot and anyone deemed good enough to replace Salah isn't going to want to spend a season being an understudy. Say we signed Olise, I very much doubt he is spending the majority of the time sitting on the bench whilst Salah play's out his last season.

I feel we should sign the best attacker we can that we see a position for right now. For me, I think we need to upgrade the attack and what I would do is ideally sign a top player that starts either up front or on the left (or even someone on the right who can play in other positions) and then when Salah leaves, just replace him with another top attacker.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79551 on: Today at 08:01:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:48 am
Its not plenty. As Klopp said in his press conference, Arsenal had a huge advantage with being able to pick Gabriel and Saliba so often. We are having to rotate massively because Konate is injured a lot, Quansah is still young and Gomez isnt even preferred there now.

What is the value in us signing a rotation option centreback? It serves no purpose as we have those. Also i doubt that making the rumour list.

All the stories are that we seem to want a winger and a centreback and the fact is in both instances we absolutely need players who are good enough to start. If we want to win the league we have to get better and we have the money, sitting on our hands has cost us before.

I wouldn't be too shocked if Quansah jumps ahead of Konate in the pecking order. Konate is a quality centre back but you can't rely on his to play too games in a week. The centre backs especially need to build partnerships. Also, Quansah looks better on the ball and Slot's teams building from the back is a crucial part of their game. The low block sides we've face have been happy to let Konate have the ball.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79552 on: Today at 08:02:44 am »
I'm pretty sure if we sign a centre back it will be a left footed centre back that will occupy the left back position.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79553 on: Today at 08:22:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:02 am
I don't think that approach works. Firstly, Salah would play a lot and anyone deemed good enough to replace Salah isn't going to want to spend a season being an understudy. Say we signed Olise, I very much doubt he is spending the majority of the time sitting on the bench whilst Salah play's out his last season.

I feel we should sign the best attacker we can that we see a position for right now. For me, I think we need to upgrade the attack and what I would do is ideally sign a top player that starts either up front or on the left (or even someone on the right who can play in other positions) and then when Salah leaves, just replace him with another top attacker.
It's also just not a smart use of resources or squad space at the moment. We are a 80ish point team needing to jump to 90ish points. We aren't doing that by buying players who aren't good enough to start now. If we have the space after addressing 3/4 spaces in the first 11 then yeah buy an understudy if we get one that we think one is good.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79554 on: Today at 08:27:14 am »
For all the injury talk, could things potentially change with the shift in staff?

Arsenal used to be the walking wounded but you look at them now and their key players are always fit
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79555 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:27:14 am
For all the injury talk, could things potentially change with the shift in staff?

Arsenal used to be the walking wounded but you look at them now and their key players are always fit

Jota, Konate all had niggly and longer term injuries at their previous club.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79556 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:34:10 am
Jota, Konate all had niggly and longer term injuries at their previous club.

Well obviously not each and every player but some kind of middleground where not every player is out at some point

That and the fact the past isnt always an indicator for the future
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:28 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,048
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79557 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:27:14 am
For all the injury talk, could things potentially change with the shift in staff?

Arsenal used to be the walking wounded but you look at them now and their key players are always fit

Would be lovely but hard to imagine an Eredivise staff having coaching and conditioning knowledge that our current staff dont .. and apparently we want to play basically the same style of football
The only way I can see it improving is to make the domestic cups a non-objective, play the kids in them and effectively reduce minutes, especially over the winter period
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #79558 on: Today at 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:44:29 am
Well obviously not each and every player but some kind of middleground where not every player is out at some point

That and the fact the past isnt always an indicator for the future

It isnt but i did read that one of the biggest indicators for future injuries is past injuries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 [1989]   Go Up
« previous next »
 