Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Re the future of the attack.. wide forwards that get high shot volumes are basically rocking horse shit
They're mbappe and mo and a handful of others.. its really unusual we had 2 in our pomp

No idea what system we're buying for but it's going to be incredibly hard and we probably won't even try to replace Salah with Salah

-Yes we dont know what the future manager will want to implement and how the DOF/Edwards want to play for the long term

-Yes I dont think we will be replacing with a like for like, we have to think about the combinations with the right back and midfield and see what qualities are missing

Is there a young left footed Sadio Mane somewhere out there?
