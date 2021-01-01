Re the future of the attack.. wide forwards that get high shot volumes are basically rocking horse shit

They're mbappe and mo and a handful of others.. its really unusual we had 2 in our pomp



No idea what system we're buying for but it's going to be incredibly hard and we probably won't even try to replace Salah with Salah



-Yes we dont know what the future manager will want to implement and how the DOF/Edwards want to play for the long term-Yes I dont think we will be replacing with a like for like, we have to think about the combinations with the right back and midfield and see what qualities are missingIs there a young left footed Sadio Mane somewhere out there?