LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78280 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm
For anyone doubting the forward line needs a shift around in the summer.
It much better to consistently create chances then Liverpool front line is clearly better and clearly the best in the PL if not all of the world
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78281 on: Yesterday at 07:59:54 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 06:23:54 pm
Who said anything about about wanting to be in Newcastle's position? They've not exactly been overly prolific and have the same amount of goals as us with 179 less shots. That's not a few. We're a wasteful team. The point is we should look to improve on that.



Interesting idea.
So you're saying we should score more goals from our shots.
How would you recommend we do that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78282 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 06:23:54 pm
Who said anything about about wanting to be in Newcastle's position? They've not exactly been overly prolific and have the same amount of goals as us with 179 less shots. That's not a few. We're a wasteful team. The point is we should look to improve on that.



Newcastle today had 27% possession at home.

It is far easier to create clear chances against teams that over-commit. We don't have that luxury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78283 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:59:54 pm
Interesting idea.
So you're saying we should score more goals from our shots.
How would you recommend we do that?

Bring in forwards with less "chaos" and more IQ. I'd rather less opportunities created from pace and power and more actual returns on chances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78284 on: Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Newcastle today had 27% possession at home.

It is far easier to create clear chances against teams that over-commit. We don't have that luxury.

The point isn't about the play-style. I can probably safely say without looking we have created a lot more clear cut chances than Newcastle. The issue is finishing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78285 on: Yesterday at 08:48:48 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78286 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm
The point isn't about the play-style. I can probably safely say without looking we have created a lot more clear cut chances than Newcastle. The issue is finishing.

There isnt an issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78287 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm
Bring in forwards with less "chaos" and more IQ. I'd rather less opportunities created from pace and power and more actual returns on chances.

The 'IQ' three is probably Jota-Gakpo-Salah and when that's (rarely) played we've looked about as threatening as a feather duster.

You can't really have one or the other, you need both to compete. What has let us down (in all three of our bad results  ;D) of late is Nunez going off the boil (after arguably being our best forward in Salah's absence) and Salah being well off his best, while at the same time only having a misfiring Gakpo to bring on due to Jota's injury.

Absolutely no one was complaining about our forwards when we hammered Newcastle and Chelsea for example.  Actually, yes they were, Diaz was shit according to some on here then.  now he's our best of the 3 currently.

That sounds a hell of a lot like variance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78288 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
This really is madness. Núñez is creating and scoring at an elite rate and people want to replace him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78289 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm »
Chris Wood was 0 goals from 0 shots today, so 100% I believe. Thats what we should be aiming for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78290 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »


Nunez with better financing could be the most dangerous player in europe, he creates so many chances, so the prize is for him to realise his potential not make excuses for his underperformance

Hes make huge steps this season and hes still got plenty of scope to get better 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78291 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm

Nunez with better financing could be the most dangerous player in europe, he creates so many chances, so the prize is for him to realise his potential not make excuses for his underperformance

Hes make huge steps this season and hes still got plenty of scope to get better
He can be a good supporting player with his pace and his physicality but we need someone more clinical as our spearhead IMO.

He can do a job on the wing but our spearhead has to be someone with a better conversion rate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78292 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm
Has anyone watched much of Archie Gray with Leeds?
Never seen him play, so forgive me..

But hes no goals and two assists and these stats

https://fbref.com/en/players/f58515f5/Archie-Gray


Its not jumping off the page for me to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78293 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
Nunez with better financing
ISA what you've done there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78294 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
Never seen him play, so forgive me..

But hes no goals and two assists and these stats

https://fbref.com/en/players/f58515f5/Archie-Gray


Its not jumping off the page for me to be honest.

But hes 18.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78295 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm
Has anyone watched much of Archie Gray with Leeds?
Saw reports he plays at Right back or midfield? Not sure we'd need him for either position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78296 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
He can be a good supporting player with his pace and his physicality but we need someone more clinical as our spearhead IMO.

He can do a job on the wing but our spearhead has to be someone with a better conversion rate.

Youll be calling him the best 9 in the world and the future of the team in 5 minutes so theres not much point paying attention to what you say about him to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78297 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Youll be calling him the best 9 in the world and the future of the team in 5 minutes so theres not much point paying attention to what you say about him to be honest.
No one understands football like you :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78298 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
He can be a good supporting player with his pace and his physicality but we need someone more clinical as our spearhead IMO.

He can do a job on the wing but our spearhead has to be someone with a better conversion rate.

Jota is more clinical and can play the 9 role, I dont think were getting enough threat from Salah, so whilst I appreciate its controversial, he would be the one I would move on, if we had someone with genuine pace down that flank it would create more space for Jota and Nunez, Salah is still a fantastic player but the drop in pace means that hes not got the ability to run in behind which was one of our biggest weapons


I do think Nunez will improve his conversion rate with more coaching, the other parts to his game have come on leaps and bounds so no reason to think it wont happen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78299 on: Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
Jota is more clinical and can play the 9 role, I dont think were getting enough threat from Salah, so whilst I appreciate its controversial, he would be the one I would move on, if we had someone with genuine pace down that flank it would create more space for Jota and Nunez, Salah is still a fantastic player but the drop in pace means that hes not got the ability to run in behind which was one of our biggest weapons


I do think Nunez will improve his conversion rate with more coaching, the other parts to his game have come on leaps and bounds so no reason to think it wont happen

Bonkers and almost delusional, then again a sizeable portion of this forum were saying we should replace Salah last summer also
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78300 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm
Bonkers and almost delusional, then again a sizeable portion of this forum were saying we should replace Salah last summer also

Torres   > Suarez
Keegan > Dalglish

But yeah, Bonkers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78301 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on April 11, 2024, 09:47:39 am
The economics of the extension dont make sense unless we get him to sign a one year on a lower contract which I think is unlikely

There are plenty of options on who we sign, for the kind of money we wil get for him we could bring in 2 players of top quality and I wont be on the transfer committee :-)




Some of the "top" quality players you listed will cost as much as we get for Salah and there's no way we get two like Musiala n Bowen for less than 200m plus.

In terms of economics how much do we get from shirt sales with Mo's name on it? Probably offsets quite a chunk of his wages. As I said he will score 30 goals / 15 assists between now n end of next season. Probably another 50 goals / 20 assists for the following two seasons. He's then 34 n still worth 30m plus if we sell to Saudi Arabia, that offsets a lot of his wages and no potential purchase will give us that output while still costing us 200k a week.

A couple of your transfer targets were so off base you wouldn't be on a fantasy football committee 😜
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78302 on: Today at 12:46:01 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Some of the "top" quality players you listed will cost as much as we get for Salah and there's no way we get two like Musiala n Bowen for less than 200m plus.

In terms of economics how much do we get from shirt sales with Mo's name on it? Probably offsets quite a chunk of his wages. As I said he will score 30 goals / 15 assists between now n end of next season. Probably another 50 goals / 20 assists for the following two seasons. He's then 34 n still worth 30m plus if we sell to Saudi Arabia, that offsets a lot of his wages and no potential purchase will give us that output while still costing us 200k a week.

A couple of your transfer targets were so off base you wouldn't be on a fantasy football committee 😜

if we dont sell he leaves for nothing next summer, you do realise how damaging that will be considering the fee we could get for him now? has the even registered with you because you dont seem
to be responding to that as a possibility

New younger Players will cost more but will be on lower salaries and will be worth much more if they go on to prove themselves to be world class, they could help us to win trophies over the next 7-10 years, compared to a very short shelf-life with Salah where his impact will fall off a cliff even if he does stay for 3-4 more years, Thierry Henry was much easier to play against when he was 33 compared to his peak, Salah is still class but is definitely slowing down

Im confident with the calibre of people we have in place to make us much better as a team, why repeat our mistakes in midfield by waiting for the wheels to fall off before we replace Salah? 



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78303 on: Today at 01:06:09 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm
Torres   > Suarez
Keegan > Dalglish

But yeah, Bonkers

Suarez>Ballotelli/Lambert/Ings
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78304 on: Today at 01:29:03 am »
Not getting enough threat from Salah.

Wow. I mean he is literally our most threatening player to the opposition.

Its ok Jota, who has a terrible injury record and Nunez, who half the fan base is totally unsure of, will replace him easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78305 on: Today at 07:05:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:03 am
Not getting enough threat from Salah.

Wow. I mean he is literally our most threatening player to the opposition.

Its ok Jota, who has a terrible injury record and Nunez, who half the fan base is totally unsure of, will replace him easily.

Yep prolem is Jota can't stay fit. If he could though the Diaz, Nunez, Jota forward line during AFCON/ Salah's hamstring injury was pretty tasty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78306 on: Today at 07:26:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:46:01 am
if we dont sell he leaves for nothing next summer, you do realise how damaging that will be considering the fee we could get for him now? has the even registered with you because you dont seem
to be responding to that as a possibility

New younger Players will cost more but will be on lower salaries and will be worth much more if they go on to prove themselves to be world class, they could help us to win trophies over the next 7-10 years, compared to a very short shelf-life with Salah where his impact will fall off a cliff even if he does stay for 3-4 more years, Thierry Henry was much easier to play against when he was 33 compared to his peak, Salah is still class but is definitely slowing down

Im confident with the calibre of people we have in place to make us much better as a team, why repeat our mistakes in midfield by waiting for the wheels to fall off before we replace Salah? 





Read my last couple of posts again as I acknowledged we sell now if he doesn't sign an extension. If he signs an extension then you claim he's going from a 30 goals a season player to 30 goals for the next three years player as he's about to fall off the cliff in terms of his threat. I'm willing to put a £100 on Mo will score 30 goals between now and May 2025 and another £100 that he will score at least 100 goals by the time he's 35. Are you up for a laugh to see who's right 😜
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78307 on: Today at 08:08:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
But hes 18.

What does he do well though? Its a bit like the Seedorf regen at United, being ok at 18 and playing regularly doesnt automatically mean youre going to be brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78308 on: Today at 08:13:03 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:08:53 am
What does he do well though? Its a bit like the Seedorf regen at United, being ok at 18 and playing regularly doesnt automatically mean youre going to be brilliant.

Not really seen much of him. I liked the Wharton kid at Palace who we'll see today. Saw him quite a bit at Blackburn while watching Morton last season and he looked great. Don't know if Gray is similar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78309 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
Yankuba Minteh is putting up silly numbers at Feyenoord this season but is owned by Newcastle. Looks unbelievable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78310 on: Today at 08:41:22 am »
not many out there better than Nunez.
He is is still 2 years away from his prime. Just be patient until he gets 30+ a year.

Now the left wing is a different issue. Diaz i think has done well but not really progressed as we would have liked & only has 2 years left.
He isnt really worth a big new contract
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78311 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:38:46 am
Yankuba Minteh is putting up silly numbers at Feyenoord this season but is owned by Newcastle. Looks unbelievable.

Yep i saw him play in one game and he looks some player. Amazing dribbler and left footed as well. He would be right up there as a target if it were not for that fact that Newcastle own him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78312 on: Today at 09:51:59 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:26:05 am
Read my last couple of posts again as I acknowledged we sell now if he doesn't sign an extension. If he signs an extension then you claim he's going from a 30 goals a season player to 30 goals for the next three years player as he's about to fall off the cliff in terms of his threat. I'm willing to put a £100 on Mo will score 30 goals between now and May 2025 and another £100 that he will score at least 100 goals by the time he's 35. Are you up for a laugh to see who's right 😜

Lets see if he signs an extension, if he does then whilst i dont gamble the loser can pay the money to a charity or something

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78313 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:03 am
Not getting enough threat from Salah.

Wow. I mean he is literally our most threatening player to the opposition.

Its ok Jota, who has a terrible injury record and Nunez, who half the fan base is totally unsure of, will replace him easily.

By threat I mean he doesnt have the frightening pace he had 4/5 seasons ago, teams arent afraid to push up against him, hes adjusted his game so hes more involved in the box than in build up play and hes offers less as an out ball now, Nunez is the threat which creates space for others and yes if Jota, Nunez and a new forward are in place we wont miss Salah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78314 on: Today at 10:08:13 am »
The rate at which Nunez racks up assists is absolutely insane, it's kind of mind boggling how he can be so calm and precise with his assists but then so much more erratic with his finishing, probably a mental thing. He also has bags of pace and a pretty good fitness record. Basically, he's the last forward I'd consider dropping right now as he has absolutely everything.

I think Diaz is slowly improving too after that knee injury really set him back. Ideally we'd have someone more prolific in his position but he's great at beating players and getting us up the field. He's become a lot more productive recently so hopefully that's a sign of him being past his injury rather than a purple patch, watching him play I'm inclined to think it is down to the injury.

Personally I think if we go for another forward it'll be with a view to replacing Salah. My worry is that for financial reasons we'll wait until Salah leaves on a free and then buy his replacement, rather than signing his replacement in the summer and giving him a season to bed in. It's what we did with midfield and it led to a season being thrown away, and I don't think we can really afford that if we're bringing a new manager in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78315 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Re the future of the attack.. wide forwards that get high shot volumes are basically rocking horse shit
They're mbappe and mo and a handful of others.. its really unusual we had 2 in our pomp

No idea what system we're buying for but it's going to be incredibly hard and we probably won't even try to replace Salah with Salah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #78316 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
I'm still hoping we do what it takes to keep Salah until he retires, or at least has a full season where his output drops massively and then you maybe move him on. I still imagine he has two or three good years left at this level and think we should be accommodating that.

Not heard much of Bakayoko's name in here recently as it was a while ago. He's starting to chip in with more goals as the season's gone on for PSV and was obviously talked about as a potential replacement. I still doubt he's ready to play for Liverpool week in and week out but he's definitely one to watch.
