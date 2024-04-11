The rate at which Nunez racks up assists is absolutely insane, it's kind of mind boggling how he can be so calm and precise with his assists but then so much more erratic with his finishing, probably a mental thing. He also has bags of pace and a pretty good fitness record. Basically, he's the last forward I'd consider dropping right now as he has absolutely everything.



I think Diaz is slowly improving too after that knee injury really set him back. Ideally we'd have someone more prolific in his position but he's great at beating players and getting us up the field. He's become a lot more productive recently so hopefully that's a sign of him being past his injury rather than a purple patch, watching him play I'm inclined to think it is down to the injury.



Personally I think if we go for another forward it'll be with a view to replacing Salah. My worry is that for financial reasons we'll wait until Salah leaves on a free and then buy his replacement, rather than signing his replacement in the summer and giving him a season to bed in. It's what we did with midfield and it led to a season being thrown away, and I don't think we can really afford that if we're bringing a new manager in.