During the managerial process, they are certainly going to be looking for one who wants to promote youth. I'd be very surprised if this person doesn't want to reintegrate Bajcetic into the first team group, given his showing in a frankly awful midfield. It's older players who will be vulnerable to the new broom, I think. The urge to get in someone familiar with his methods will be stronger than the urge to keep the 'leadership' group fully in tact - more of a minor reset for the oldies.