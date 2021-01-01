Not solely. South of Brazil too. And Uruguay, I think



Yes. Gauchos are ranch farmers that go along the bay of Rio de La Plata. So Argentinians, some southern brazillians and uruguayans (Which is actually a buffer state between Argentina and Brazil to avoid more wars - to this day, we don't get along very well. At least we let to beat it other up in football, not in the battlefield. Also, it was a ploy by the british to allow free navigation in the Rio de La Plata bay, as by international law it would have free navigation if it was divided by at least two countries. So I guess thanks, guys).About Bajcetic, I feel like he's more of a CDM, while Leiva was more of a DM, like Fabinho. Baj just need to improve his long balls and his decision making in big games to become world class.