LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Voronins ponytail

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20600 on: Today at 05:15:55 pm
Lavia pretty much done now.

Colwill isnt the CB target, Bella-Kotchap is.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20601 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 05:15:55 pm
Lavia pretty much done now.

Colwill isnt the CB target, Bella-Kotchap is.

No chance, he's poor on the ball and in the air.
Voronins ponytail

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20602 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm
Well I promise not to say I told you so when it happens.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20603 on: Today at 05:22:56 pm
You were attached to a shit player, fuck off.
False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20604 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:11:13 am
Not solely. South of Brazil too. And Uruguay, I think

Yes. Gauchos are ranch farmers that go along the bay of Rio de La Plata. So Argentinians, some southern brazillians and uruguayans (Which is actually a buffer state between Argentina and Brazil to avoid more wars - to this day, we don't get along very well. At least we let to beat it other up in football, not in the battlefield. Also, it was a ploy by the british to allow free navigation in the Rio de La Plata bay, as by international law it would have free navigation if it was divided by at least two countries. So I guess thanks, guys).

About Bajcetic, I feel like he's more of a CDM, while Leiva was more of a DM, like Fabinho. Baj just need to improve his long balls and his decision making in big games to become world class.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20605 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm
Bella-Kotchap is very much a project still I would think?

Not seen much of him, but of what I did see, he always looks sort of clumsy and ungainly and gets turned too easily, thats my great technical assesment ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20606 on: Today at 05:28:26 pm
Khéphren Thuram is now expected to remain at Nice this season, as the midfielder eyes a spot in the Euro 2024 France squad. [@lequipe x @GFFN]
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20607 on: Today at 05:31:47 pm
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 05:21:55 pm
Well I promise not to say I told you so when it happens.

