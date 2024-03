Never thought I'd say this but how do you fit him in? Mac and Szobo and cert starters (when fit) and you can't drop Endo the way he's playing.



I’d be happy to play Trent against the dross at home as a 6. Maybe he’ll develop enough in that position to play there full time. He becomes our deep lying creator. Can’t see him ever being better than Dom, Jones or MacAllister as advanced 8s. Also though, Bradley has been fantastic but Trent at his best is a better RB than Bradley is right now. We just need the Trent that was a good defender on top of being a world class creator back. We used to talk about him dominating his flank, nowadays we don’t do that.