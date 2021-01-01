Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Conor Bradley
Author
Topic: Conor Bradley (Read 75754 times)
Phineus
Legacy Fan
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #1120 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:23 pm »
Its a small sample size, but dayum -
https://fbref.com/en/players/bbd67769/Conor-Bradley
Need to find a way to get Trent more central.
In the Name of Klopp
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #1121 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:27 pm »
Right now, he's our best RB. We look more balanced as a team. Has Trent ever played as a deep-lying midfielder for us? Maybe it's there where he needs to be.
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
DelTrotter
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #1122 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:12 pm »
Love him, love his intensity. Going to be very special for us over the years, I think he's gonna make RB his own.
Kalito
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #1123 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:10 pm »
Phenomenal talent.
Will get better and better and better, no matter who manages him.
Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #1124 on: Today at 01:59:37 am
"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Kansti
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #1124 on:
Today
at 01:59:37 am »
He's so damn good. Just wish he went for the shot. I was begging for it!
