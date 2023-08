If you went to a wedding in Australia anytime from the 1970's to now you probably been dragged up to do the Nutbush City Limits dance.She literally helped transport men's rugby league in Australia in the late 80's through the 90's. She started with 'What You Get Is What You See' in '89 through to singing 'Simply The Best' at the '95 Grand Final. Her influence was rumoured to be a 60% bump in female followers of the sport.