Dead musician tribute thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 24, 2023, 09:51:57 pm
RIP
ABZ Rover

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 24, 2023, 09:55:44 pm
Icon
So Howard Philips

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 24, 2023, 10:12:47 pm
Just reading that Ike played no part in the recording of River Deep, Mountain High as Spector paid him to stay away. Those two maniacs in the same cramped studio was a recipe for disaster.

I saw the Ike and Tina review at the Southport Floral Hall in 1968. A fantastic show with Tina talking centre stage and the Ikettes providing the backing vocals. Ike lurked around playing guitar and looking sinister.
CHOPPER

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 24, 2023, 11:02:53 pm
sheepfest

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 24, 2023, 11:51:43 pm
RIP Simply the Best
BarryCrocker

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 12:18:25 am
If you went to a wedding in Australia anytime from the 1970's to now you probably been dragged up to do the Nutbush City Limits dance.

She literally helped transport men's rugby league in Australia in the late 80's through the 90's. She started with 'What You Get Is What You See' in '89 through to singing 'Simply The Best' at the '95 Grand Final. Her influence was rumoured to be a 60% bump in female followers of the sport.

https://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/simply-the-best-nrl-world-mourns-tina-turner-who-changed-rugby-league-forever/news-story/7dc866910cfd6f0f0b7edf13f5d70260
only6times

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 01:02:15 am
jambutty

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 02:29:22 am
My mate Dave Keyes was her keyboardist and musical director.

RIP Tina.
John C

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 07:48:38 am
RIP Tina, absolute legend and an inspiration to woman.
ABZ Rover

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 09:34:49 am
liverbloke

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 25, 2023, 09:43:36 am
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 02:29:22 am
My mate Dave Keyes was her keyboardist and musical director.

RIP Tina.

 8)

a powerhouse of a woman with a tremendous stage presence and a voice to match

she took back control of her life and went from strength to strength

rest in peace
Boston always unofficial

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
May 26, 2023, 03:27:44 am
Damn RIP.
https://louderthanwar.com/algy-ward-the-damned-the-saints-rip/
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gc0och2Q_zg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gc0och2Q_zg</a>
Baby Huey

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 6, 2023, 06:09:20 pm
Astrud Gilberto has passed today. For those who dont know of her influence on music, she was one of the most important figures of the bossa nova movement, she worked with Antonio Carlos Jobim on developing bossa nova, a musical style that combined Brazilian samba rhythms and jazz.
only6times

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
June 8, 2023, 02:28:17 pm
Tony McPhee of the Groundhogs. Great guitarist
Jean Girard

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 3, 2023, 10:54:21 am
Rick Froberg from Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. Only 55.

Hot Snakes the night after Istanbul is still the best gig I was ever at. RIP

Him and John Reiss (Rocket from the Crypt) might be the best post-hardcore guitar/vocals duo ever. Nearly invented a whole genre. Absolutely gutted about this. Will never see them together again.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 4, 2023, 04:16:06 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on July  3, 2023, 10:54:21 am
Rick Froberg from Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. Only 55.

Hot Snakes the night after Istanbul is still the best gig I was ever at. RIP

Him and John Reiss (Rocket from the Crypt) might be the best post-hardcore guitar/vocals duo ever. Nearly invented a whole genre. Absolutely gutted about this. Will never see them together again.

Ah this is too bad,RIP.I  saw Drive Like Jehu sometime way back when at The Middle East club in Cambridge,Yank Crime was a great record.I have drifted away from that style but gonna give it a play.
sinnermichael

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 21, 2023, 01:48:45 pm
RIP Tony Bennett.

96 is a good innings.
KillieRed

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 21, 2023, 01:51:09 pm
Legend . RIP.
ToneLa

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 21, 2023, 06:53:35 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 21, 2023, 01:48:45 pm
RIP Tony Bennett.

96 is a good innings.
.


Fuck's sake

Which has quite the piled up inventory by now
Buck Pete

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
July 28, 2023, 08:29:01 am
Randy Meisner has passed away. Aged 77

Founder member and Bassist of Eagles.  He also Co-wrote and sang lead vocal on Take it to the limit.

RIP
Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 9, 2023, 09:38:43 pm
RIP Robbie Robertson of The Band.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCSzL5-SPHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCSzL5-SPHM</a>
Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 9, 2023, 10:13:53 pm
At Bob's instruction, he played it fucking loud at the Manchester Free Trade Hall that night. They were just kids, you know. Robbie was 23, Bob not quite 25.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cl2_1V7zjSs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cl2_1V7zjSs</a>
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 9, 2023, 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August  9, 2023, 09:38:43 pm
RIP Robbie Robertson of The Band.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TCSzL5-SPHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TCSzL5-SPHM</a>

Ah, thats sad. What a tune.
jambutty

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 9, 2023, 11:40:42 pm
I've watched The Last Waltz a thousand times.  No exaggeration.

I love Levon's upbeat/offbeat stuff.  Rag Mama Rag, Carnival, Milk Cow Boogie, Ophelia, Don't Do It.  Just goes on.

Used to see him often with the Cate Brothers

Robbie was the disciplined glue that kept those maniacs together.

R.I.P.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 10, 2023, 12:38:37 am
RIP
coolbyrne

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 10, 2023, 01:42:35 am
First Gordon now Robbie. My god, it's been a shit year to be a fan of Canadian music.
Chakan

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 10, 2023, 03:14:12 am
Rodriguez died yesterday :(

Damn man I loved his music
Terry de Niro

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 10, 2023, 10:53:47 am
DJ Casper of "Cha Cha Slide" fame died the other day after a long fight with liver and kidney cancer.

R.I.P 

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/aug/08/dj-casper-who-had-no-1-hit-with-cha-cha-slide-dies-aged-58
Nitramdorf

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 25, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Bernie Marsden has passed away at 72 RIP.
Terry de Niro

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
August 25, 2023, 08:52:36 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 25, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Bernie Marsden has passed away at 72 RIP.
Great guitarist and a lovely fella. RIP 
Party Phil

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
September 4, 2023, 08:37:58 pm
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
September 4, 2023, 09:00:35 pm
RedSince86

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
September 5, 2023, 08:16:28 am
I remember those 2 Smash Mouth songs, they got loads of airplay on Radio 1 back in the day.

I'll give those a few listens on Spotify today.

RIP.
jambutty

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Today at 07:24:11 am
A few words about an underappreciated genius.  Warren Zevon, gone 20 years ago at 56.


Bob Dylan, a long admirer of his, even plays harmonica on The Factory from Zevons sixth album Sentimental Hygiene, which also features R.E.M.s Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry, who had briefly played with Zevon on their side project Hindu Love Gods from 1984 through 1990.

There might be three separate songs within a Zevon song, but theyre all effortlessly connected, said Bob Dylan of Zevon in 2009. Dylan would also return Zevon was a musicians musician, a tortured one. Desperado Under the Eaves. Its all in there.  Lawyers, Guns and Money, Boom Boom Mancini, Down Hard Stuff, Join me in L.A. sort of straddles the line between heartfelt and primeval.

Though he never had a No. 1 hit, Zevon continued expanding his catalog with stickier black humor and unfriendly pop scopes that glued a long line of collaborators and devotees  Neil Young, David Gilmour, Jerry Garcia, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Lukather, Graham Nash, and Chick Corea, among many others.

For his penultimate release, My Rides Here, Zevon even enlisted some of his friends, the late Hunter S. Thompson, novelist Carl Hiaasen, and David Letterman.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Zevon had a last burst of songs and feverishly wrote his final opus, often working around recording equipment set up near his bed when he couldnt make it to a studio. Ive been working frantically, quipped Zevon. But you know, imminent doom lowers the bar a bit.

On The Wind, Henley and Browne, along with Bruce Springsteen, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Petty and Mike Campbell, Joe Walsh, and many more helped send Zevon off.

The Wind later picked up two Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Rock Vocal Performance (Group or Duo) for his duet with Springsteen on Disorder in the House.

I feel the opposite of regret, said Zevon of his career. I was the hardest-living rock on my block for a while. I was a malfunctioning rummy for a while and running away for a while. Then, for 18 years, I was a sober dad of some amazing kids. Hey, I feel like Ive lived a couple of lives. And now when people listen to the music theyll say, Hey maybe the guy wasnt being so morbid after all. 
