A few words about an underappreciated genius. Warren Zevon, gone 20 years ago at 56.





Bob Dylan, a long admirer of his, even plays harmonica on The Factory from Zevons sixth album Sentimental Hygiene, which also features R.E.M.s Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry, who had briefly played with Zevon on their side project Hindu Love Gods from 1984 through 1990.



There might be three separate songs within a Zevon song, but theyre all effortlessly connected, said Bob Dylan of Zevon in 2009. Dylan would also return Zevon was a musicians musician, a tortured one. Desperado Under the Eaves. Its all in there. Lawyers, Guns and Money, Boom Boom Mancini, Down Hard Stuff, Join me in L.A. sort of straddles the line between heartfelt and primeval.



Though he never had a No. 1 hit, Zevon continued expanding his catalog with stickier black humor and unfriendly pop scopes that glued a long line of collaborators and devotees  Neil Young, David Gilmour, Jerry Garcia, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Lukather, Graham Nash, and Chick Corea, among many others.



For his penultimate release, My Rides Here, Zevon even enlisted some of his friends, the late Hunter S. Thompson, novelist Carl Hiaasen, and David Letterman.



After being diagnosed with cancer, Zevon had a last burst of songs and feverishly wrote his final opus, often working around recording equipment set up near his bed when he couldnt make it to a studio. Ive been working frantically, quipped Zevon. But you know, imminent doom lowers the bar a bit.



On The Wind, Henley and Browne, along with Bruce Springsteen, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Petty and Mike Campbell, Joe Walsh, and many more helped send Zevon off.



The Wind later picked up two Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Rock Vocal Performance (Group or Duo) for his duet with Springsteen on Disorder in the House.



I feel the opposite of regret, said Zevon of his career. I was the hardest-living rock on my block for a while. I was a malfunctioning rummy for a while and running away for a while. Then, for 18 years, I was a sober dad of some amazing kids. Hey, I feel like Ive lived a couple of lives. And now when people listen to the music theyll say, Hey maybe the guy wasnt being so morbid after all. 