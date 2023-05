Just reading that Ike played no part in the recording of River Deep, Mountain High as Spector paid him to stay away. Those two maniacs in the same cramped studio was a recipe for disaster.



I saw the Ike and Tina review at the Southport Floral Hall in 1968. A fantastic show with Tina talking centre stage and the Ikettes providing the backing vocals. Ike lurked around playing guitar and looking sinister.