Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:24:15 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:06:16 pm
Well, this is the issue in terms of making money. I wouldn't be sure he is making that much from Netflix btw.

And as for spending 12 years of his life interviewing people in Brazil? I'm guessing there are better ways to spend his mortal years.

I have listened to him speak quite a few times (never seen any of his docs) and he appears genuine. It would be far more strange and elaborate if he had somehow faked everything he has ever talked about!

In fact, if everyone involved in UAP had faked EVERYTHING, then congrats, it's the weirdest, most elaborate hoax ever. They should go work for the Tory party or something.

Plenty of people who see "UAP"s are genuinely reporting what they saw. It's just that they don't have enough information to correctly identify what they're seeing. Then there are the fantasists and outright liars.

Graham Hancock has been 'investigating' his Ancient Apocalypse nonsense for thirty years and the Atlantis bollocks its based on goes back to Ignatius Donnelly in the 19th century and beyond. Some stories are compelling and people want them to be true.

So many times the UFO/UAP stories just fall apart under scrutiny. The Trinity crash is a perfect example of a story with so many things that are verifiable as bollocks but still it gets traction. The most hilarious is the 'bracket' that was torn off the inside of the UFO before it was taken away:



The 'alien artefact made of incredible alloys' is actually a  cast aluminium part for a pump.
Quote
I have listened to him speak quite a few times (never seen any of his docs) and he appears genuine. It would be far more strange and elaborate if he had somehow faked everything he has ever talked about!

Why do you say that? I think you underestimate the money to be made from books, videos and the UFO conference circuit, but the kudos that comes from having a doting audience can be enough for people to keep going. For me, it's unimportant whether he's a liar or a believer, the fact is there is no concrete evidence to support any of his stories. It's all hearsay, concealed information, government cover-ups and the big, explosive, revelation always just around the corner.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:24:15 pm
PLenty of people who see "UAP"s are genuinely reporting what they saw. It's just that they don't have enough information to correctly identify what they're seeing. Then there are the fantasists and outright liars.

So they can't identify what they are seeing, and who can? Commander David Fravor was over 15 years into a naval aviator career. He had seen satellites, he had seen helicopters, he had all sorts of weather situations. So when he sees an object come out of the Ocean, rise above his F18 and then mimic his movements, before shooting off at ridiculous speed, he surmises this object was NOT a balloon, NOT a drone and almost certainly not of foreign adversarial origin.

Radar tapes exist to back that up. In fact, his squadron had been tracking those objects for at least 2 weeks prior to his encounter. What I'm saying is there will be better data about such objects which has been classified. More than likely because the sensors that recorded the data are themselves classified. Someone said recently Norad-style sensors have recorded objects entering the atmosphere from Space.

So let's understand what these things are, and let the US intelligence community and Pentagon finally front up with what they know. We can handle it, we've had Trump, Covid, Putin's war. I think we're grown up enough now.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #122 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm
A lot of peoples world views are going to be shaken I feel.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #123 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 06:13:30 pm
A lot of peoples world views are going to be shaken I feel.

1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #124 on: Today at 10:24:09 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:03 pm
1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.

The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

If this is true, what I doubt very much is acknowledgement of any kind of secret programs that have utilised NHT.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:33:07 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:24:09 pm
The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

If this is true, what I doubt very much is acknowledgement of any kind of secret programs that have utilised NHT.

Interesting - is this from any particular podcasts or sites you can recommend, may I ask?
