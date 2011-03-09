This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).



I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.



Theres an awful lot wrong with this, but Im not interested in arguing or trying convincing anyone. You may not be accusing us, but by lumping the UAP topic in with that whack job stuff, you may as well be.The topic/phenomena is real, if you were to read the June 2021 Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by the ODNI, the US government admitted its not their tech and they dont know whose it is. Its now written into law that people under an NDAA who would otherwise have been jailed, now have impunity and can now come forward and tell Congress what they know about having worked on UFO programs or reverse engineered crash retrievals. I think anyone who has an interest, an impartial and open mind who looked into and investigated the history of it since the 40s, would say theres something there, breaking all known laws of physics since the 40s that no one understands. Even looking back to the foo fighters during WW2.The topic has always been vulnerable to being hijacked by conspiracy theorists etc, but that doesnt mean theres not something there that we dont understand. I suspect by the disparaging tone of your post that you have no interest in the topic at all and thats fair enough.