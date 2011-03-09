« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Offline Alan_X

  RAWK Staff
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,882
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #120 on: May 10, 2023, 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 10, 2023, 12:06:16 pm
Well, this is the issue in terms of making money. I wouldn't be sure he is making that much from Netflix btw.

And as for spending 12 years of his life interviewing people in Brazil? I'm guessing there are better ways to spend his mortal years.

I have listened to him speak quite a few times (never seen any of his docs) and he appears genuine. It would be far more strange and elaborate if he had somehow faked everything he has ever talked about!

In fact, if everyone involved in UAP had faked EVERYTHING, then congrats, it's the weirdest, most elaborate hoax ever. They should go work for the Tory party or something.

Plenty of people who see "UAP"s are genuinely reporting what they saw. It's just that they don't have enough information to correctly identify what they're seeing. Then there are the fantasists and outright liars.

Graham Hancock has been 'investigating' his Ancient Apocalypse nonsense for thirty years and the Atlantis bollocks its based on goes back to Ignatius Donnelly in the 19th century and beyond. Some stories are compelling and people want them to be true.

So many times the UFO/UAP stories just fall apart under scrutiny. The Trinity crash is a perfect example of a story with so many things that are verifiable as bollocks but still it gets traction. The most hilarious is the 'bracket' that was torn off the inside of the UFO before it was taken away:



The 'alien artefact made of incredible alloys' is actually a  cast aluminium part for a pump.
Quote
I have listened to him speak quite a few times (never seen any of his docs) and he appears genuine. It would be far more strange and elaborate if he had somehow faked everything he has ever talked about!

Why do you say that? I think you underestimate the money to be made from books, videos and the UFO conference circuit, but the kudos that comes from having a doting audience can be enough for people to keep going. For me, it's unimportant whether he's a liar or a believer, the fact is there is no concrete evidence to support any of his stories. It's all hearsay, concealed information, government cover-ups and the big, explosive, revelation always just around the corner.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,364
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #121 on: May 10, 2023, 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 10, 2023, 01:24:15 pm
PLenty of people who see "UAP"s are genuinely reporting what they saw. It's just that they don't have enough information to correctly identify what they're seeing. Then there are the fantasists and outright liars.

So they can't identify what they are seeing, and who can? Commander David Fravor was over 15 years into a naval aviator career. He had seen satellites, he had seen helicopters, he had all sorts of weather situations. So when he sees an object come out of the Ocean, rise above his F18 and then mimic his movements, before shooting off at ridiculous speed, he surmises this object was NOT a balloon, NOT a drone and almost certainly not of foreign adversarial origin.

Radar tapes exist to back that up. In fact, his squadron had been tracking those objects for at least 2 weeks prior to his encounter. What I'm saying is there will be better data about such objects which has been classified. More than likely because the sensors that recorded the data are themselves classified. Someone said recently Norad-style sensors have recorded objects entering the atmosphere from Space.

So let's understand what these things are, and let the US intelligence community and Pentagon finally front up with what they know. We can handle it, we've had Trump, Covid, Putin's war. I think we're grown up enough now.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #122 on: May 11, 2023, 06:13:30 pm »
A lot of peoples world views are going to be shaken I feel.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,882
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #123 on: May 11, 2023, 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 11, 2023, 06:13:30 pm
A lot of peoples world views are going to be shaken I feel.

1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #124 on: May 11, 2023, 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 11, 2023, 09:11:03 pm
1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.

The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

If this is true, what I doubt very much is acknowledgement of any kind of secret programs that have utilised NHT.
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #125 on: May 11, 2023, 11:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 11, 2023, 10:24:09 pm
The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

If this is true, what I doubt very much is acknowledgement of any kind of secret programs that have utilised NHT.

Interesting - is this from any particular podcasts or sites you can recommend, may I ask?
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #126 on: May 12, 2023, 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 11, 2023, 09:11:03 pm
1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.


Wow, your two viewpoints:

1) Nope, nothing is going to happen.

2) Even if it does, no one will give a shit because it is not Guardians of the Galaxy.

Not a fan of either view, they are really quite negative and are pretty easy to maintain without challenging.

I tend to think there is a real pheneomon going on and when serious people are talking about it for decades, they are not ALL in it to make money.

The machanism for disclosure will have to be boring, career legislators in the US getting exposed to real data to the point where it can be revealed.

Not sitting on the fence: I fully expect this to be happening.


Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #127 on: May 12, 2023, 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May 11, 2023, 11:33:07 pm
Interesting - is this from any particular podcasts or sites you can recommend, may I ask?

I'd recommend Merged podcast, run by the former F18 pilot Ryan Graves. Some incredible interviews. Spotify/Apple podcasts.

And there are a few Lex Fridman podcasts but this interview with Commander David Fravor remains the most credible UAP incident account probably in history:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB8zcAttP1E
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #128 on: May 12, 2023, 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 12, 2023, 12:07:52 pm
I'd recommend Merged podcast, run by the former F18 pilot Ryan Graves. Some incredible interviews. Spotify/Apple podcasts.

And there are a few Lex Fridman podcasts but this interview with Commander David Fravor remains the most credible UAP incident account probably in history:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB8zcAttP1E

Thanks!
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #129 on: May 12, 2023, 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 12, 2023, 12:07:52 pm
I'd recommend Merged podcast, run by the former F18 pilot Ryan Graves. Some incredible interviews. Spotify/Apple podcasts.

And there are a few Lex Fridman podcasts but this interview with Commander David Fravor remains the most credible UAP incident account probably in history:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB8zcAttP1E

Watched a decent chunk of the object moving around and him talking about how the camera tracks and gets info from it, so it was a mysterious object there for a while then went.

In this day and age I'm pretty cynical anyway, so I'm going to need a bit more than a grainy dot to convince me and after all of the build up before viewing this it was a bit of an anti-climax.

Not saying alien life forms are not possible, not at all, but that evidence like this and hundreds of similar sighting are always the same, always incredibly vague and always piss weak.

Reminds me of Fox Mulder's mantra for a lot of it.

Just my opinion though obvs  :)

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #130 on: May 12, 2023, 10:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on May 11, 2023, 11:33:07 pm
Interesting - is this from any particular podcasts or sites you can recommend, may I ask?

Theres many. A respected and award winning journalist called Ross Coulthard has an excellent one called Need To Know. Interviews with Stanford Professor Garry Nolan are also very good. These are pretty serious people.

I like Steve Bassett of the Paradigm Research Group, although he has some detractors because he can be overly optimistic
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #131 on: May 13, 2023, 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 12, 2023, 10:48:15 pm
Theres many. A respected and award winning journalist called Ross Coulthard has an excellent one called Need To Know. Interviews with Stanford Professor Garry Nolan are also very good. These are pretty serious people.

I like Steve Bassett of the Paradigm Research Group, although he has some detractors because he can be overly optimistic

Bassett is an interesting one. He's been a Washington lobbyist for over 20 years on this issue.
He maintains "disclosure" is months away now. Based on hearings and private testimonies being heard by
members of Congress.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #132 on: May 13, 2023, 04:35:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 13, 2023, 03:42:00 pm
Bassett is an interesting one. He's been a Washington lobbyist for over 20 years on this issue.
He maintains "disclosure" is months away now. Based on hearings and private testimonies being heard by
members of Congress.

I like listening to Bassett, I find him really engaging and enjoyable to listen to. Hes not the only one who is claiming that disclosure of some degree is just months away, its coming from many sources now. Rumours are its going to be the admission of having NHT. Will see what happens this year. If it comes to nothing and theres no good reason, then will likely pay less attention to some of these folks.

Sounds like theres going to be congressional hearings next month where the whistle blowers and witnesses like Fravor and Graves will testify.
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #133 on: May 13, 2023, 04:52:51 pm »
State of Congress i think the aliens are already here and running the shop.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #134 on: May 13, 2023, 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 13, 2023, 04:52:51 pm
State of Congress i think the aliens are already here and running the shop.

:D
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #135 on: May 13, 2023, 11:40:52 pm »
Seems like Nasa will discuss their own UAP report May 31st. With media questioning.

Likely to be underwhelming but who knows...
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 11, 2023, 10:24:09 pm
The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

Quote from: lionel_messias on April 27, 2023, 08:48:36 am
Eyes on Washington between now and June.

Quote from: lionel_messias on April 27, 2023, 07:27:18 am
Things are happening in Washington, DC. Believe it or not, we should have some interesting news soon. Whistleblowers are briefing Congress.

This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).

I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm
This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).

I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.

Theres an awful lot wrong with this, but Im not interested in arguing or trying convincing anyone. You may not be accusing us, but by lumping the UAP topic in with that whack job stuff, you may as well be.

The topic/phenomena is real, if you were to read the June 2021 Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by the ODNI, the US government admitted its not their tech and they dont know whose it is. Its now written into law that people under an NDAA who would otherwise have been jailed, now have impunity and can now come forward and tell Congress what they know about having worked on UFO programs or reverse engineered crash retrievals. I think anyone who has an interest, an impartial and open mind who looked into and investigated the history of it since the 40s, would say theres something there, breaking all known laws of physics since the 40s that no one understands. Even looking back to the foo fighters during WW2.

The topic has always been vulnerable to being hijacked by conspiracy theorists etc, but that doesnt mean theres not something there that we dont understand. I suspect by the disparaging tone of your post that you have no interest in the topic at all and thats fair enough.
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 07:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
Theres an awful lot wrong with this

There's nothing wrong with it. You're using the same language they do to make the same sort of point. That's literal fact, I've been following the Qanon stuff online for a few years now, it's absolutely fascinating.

You read it as an apparent insult, that's on you.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:15:15 pm
There's nothing wrong with it. You're using the same language they do to make the same sort of point. That's literal fact, I've been following the Qanon stuff online for a few years now, it's absolutely fascinating.

You read it as an apparent insult, that's on you.

Im afraid Ive never read any Qanon stuff, I cant stand conspiracy nonsense, perhaps as youve spent so much time following them, its given you a bias towards concluding everything belongs in the Qanon bin.

Theres an absolute mountain of evidence and testimony going back 70 years and its up to an individual to decide for themselves what to make of it just like most things. I believe the likes of Chris Mellon, Lue Elizondo, David Fravor, Robert Salas are genuine. The Varginhas case seems compelling as does Ariel school, Nimitz, Rendlesham. I like the testimony of the pilot of the 2007 Alderney sighting. What the hell did he see? And then to potentially risk ending his career by going on This Morning to tell people what he witnessed made it even more compelling to me. I also believe the testimonies of the US military personnel who witnessed UFOs shutdown down entire ICBM missile bases, i like to think I can make a good judgment that they are telling the truth as to what they believe it to be.

These arent conspiracies, these happened and thats a literal fact, its up to each of us to make of them what we will.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm
Im afraid Ive never read any Qanon stuff,

So your opinion on whether you're using the same language as them and making the same arguments is pretty moot then, thanks for conceding that point.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm
So your opinion on whether you're using the same language as them and making the same arguments is pretty moot then, thanks for conceding that point.

No idea what youre on about now, but as I said, no interest in arguing about it. I find the subject interesting and exciting and that is all
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,702
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm »
If these unidentified objects are of alien origin and have been visiting Earth since the 1940s they must be extremely shy not to have made any sort of contact in the last 70 years.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm
If these unidentified objects are of alien origin and have been visiting Earth since the 1940s they must be extremely shy not to have made any sort of contact in the last 70 years.

They have and it's going to be released, they're just waiting on Kennedy getting his shit together.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm
No idea what youre on about now, but as I said, no interest in arguing about it. I find the subject interesting and exciting and that is all

Hes making the point that youre refuting that your language is similar to that of Q while admitting youre not familiar with it. I have to side with riquende, here - I too see the similarities. Ive been reading claims that were on the cusp of a big UFO reveal since the 80s.

And its hard to deny being into conspiracy theories if you genuinely believe the government are covering up this.
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm
no interest in arguing about it.

It's not an argument at all. I've posted something that's true, and you've admitted you don't know enough about it to say otherwise. You're free to believe me or not, and you can demand that I back up the claim if you wish.

And to further the point, talking about a "mountain of evidence" that exists but somehow nobody outside of your 'In The Know' circle will accept is also similar to the claims made by the 2020 election deniers (who want to see Biden, Pelosi etc locked up for their crimes and claim that the evidence is all there, so what more do the Supreme Court/Military need in order to act?).

Mike Lindell's 2021 Cyber Symposium is a good place to start on just how convinced these people are that the "proof is out there" (and in this case they have it, and it's obvious, and why can't the rest of the world see it?)
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:19:13 am »
I dont know if theres been a cover up, but theres been a history of obfuscation and complete lack of transparency, thats irrefutable.

I read other people saying theyve been hearing similar claims of being on the cusp of disclosure since the 80s, I cant speak for that, I personally have only been reading into the subject the last 2 or 3 years. But there does seem to me to be a lot of momentum gathering since 2017. If, as is being mooted that pilots and military personnel do testify under oath before congress or the senate next month, then that will be historical and certainly nothing like it went before in the 80s.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm
It's not an argument at all. I've posted something that's true, and you've admitted you don't know enough about it to say otherwise. You're free to believe me or not, and you can demand that I back up the claim if you wish.

And to further the point, talking about a "mountain of evidence" that exists but somehow nobody outside of your 'In The Know' circle will accept is also similar to the claims made by the 2020 election deniers (who want to see Biden, Pelosi etc locked up for their crimes and claim that the evidence is all there, so what more do the Supreme Court/Military need in order to act?).

Mike Lindell's 2021 Cyber Symposium is a good place to start on just how convinced these people are that the "proof is out there" (and in this case they have it, and it's obvious, and why can't the rest of the world see it?)

No, I believe you, theres some real nutters out there. I wouldnt be so certain about anything to say that something is definitely the case or fact, theres always going to be some element of uncertainty. I personally believe a lot of things that cant be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, but still some things resonate or you get a good feeling about.

We will see what happens over this year.

Do you believe Roswell was just a weather balloon or an actual UFO crash that was retrieved or dont know?
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #148 on: Today at 02:00:55 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 12:19:13 am
But there does seem to me to be a lot of momentum gathering since 2017.

This is another fascinating aspect to this - we're demonstrably living in the age of disinformation, which has been ramping up this last decade and certainly could be said to be gathering momentum since 2017. In all of human history, it's never been easier to fake evidence and it's never been easier to disseminate information. I'll admit I've spent a lot of time looking at how this has affected the political sphere more than anything else, but it stands to reason that other, let's say non-mainstream, ways of thinking could also have been supercharged (there's also probably been an uptick in flat-earthers, too). People live in online bubbles, with content curated by the algorithm to continually reinforce the notion that what they've already accepted is true, oh and by the way here are 37 more videos that agree with you.

In the face of all this we should be demanding more from our 'sources', but that's not how brains seem to be wired.
