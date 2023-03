If LFC never existed, I do wonder would Everton have had the same success that we have had and then they'd have still been picked?



All I can say is thank fuck I've brought my kids up as Reds and not supporting a Manc team.



Up to the 70s they were every bit as successful in terms of league titles, their crowds matched ours for a long spell and they had alot of financial clout under Moores. Nobody can say what would have happened, and they of course completely ballsed up in the early 70s when they had Ball, Kendall, Harvey, Royle etc and went from champions to nothing in a couple of years and never recovered, but I think they'd have benefitted from not having us around for sure.An Everton that had Liverpool to itself would have got massive crowds, had alot of money and would have done okay for themselves, even better than they did which was pretty good for a while. They'd have also had an entire football mad city behind it in a way like Newcastle do, where everyone in town follows them. They'd have been the famous club that got noticed during Beatlemania in the 60s, would have been the club that Scousers rolled behind in the 80s when under the Thatcher cosh etc, they'd have been a force.But, they weren't, and they aren't, ah well.