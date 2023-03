Not from in the city, but next door. Liverpool is an inherited club, via my dad. If I were to stick to the same method of choosing a team, then the only other one within the family is United, via my nan. I guess child me wouldn't have known any better but to follow her example, and perhaps my dad would also have. Adult me, if ever faced with Liverpool ceasing to exist, would leave my nan the sole supporter.



If not United, then I really don't know. I have zero connection to anyone else in the PL. Child me probably would have taken a shine to Wolves just because them being the only side to play in gold and black makes them different to the rest.