Im getting just over a £2,000 bonus in June and really want to go to New York for the first time without having to save up a stupid amount of money thats going to be pissed away on $50 Philly cheese steaks. Is it possible for two of us to go there for a week with maybe £1,000 spending money on top of that £2,000? Not arsed about staying anywhere nice.



Edit: we wouldnt mind going Boston if New York Isnt feasible, same budget.



I don't think Boston is going to be any cheaper really. The exchange rate has fucked us for trips to the US. Everything is very, very expensive compared to a couple of years ago (they're having their own issues with inflation as well). Having said that, New York has loads and loads of stuff to do for free (moreso than Boston), and also lots of "cheap eats" etc as well. It depends what you want to do while there, really. If you're happy picking up pizza slices for a few dollars for lunch, and doing things like walking the High Line, mooching around Central Park, the Staten Island ferry (instead of actually going to the Statue of Liberty) then you can have a great time for relatively little. I'd price up all the things you want to do, even looking at restaurants you might want to eat at, and see how much it'll come out as. Add 30% onto meal prices and drinks etc because taxes/tipsI had a quick look on BA's "Flight + Hotel" tool for the first week in July (3rd - 9th) and it gave a Manchester - JFK flight plus accommodation at Yotel (great location but expensive for eating/drinking) for £977 per person. So just a question if you can keep spends to a grand. I feel like it should be do-able but I know when we were in the States last month we found it really expensive compared to last time we were there. My other half had forgotten her razor, so we popped into a CVS to get one and it was about double the price than what you'd have paid in Boots here (and that wasn't even in a touristy area). Grim.