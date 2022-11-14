« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 14, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Quote from: red vinyl on October 27, 2022, 12:05:37 am
Ive just got back from Protaras in Cyprus, a real nice place full of couples young and old. Weather was great and low season so really chilled.
was in Protaras in 2011 for a couple of weeks and then again in 2016. Fig Tree bay first time round was pretty relaxed and spacious, 2016 we were like sardines on the beach, it was shocking.
Went to Icmeler this year, luvd it, will be back again next year. Might do Lanzarote at christmas.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 05:30:42 am
Just back from a week in Lisbon. Class city, very cool with lots to see. Legs are walked off me. Very hipster place though with all these mad cafes and people being "digital nomads". Went to see sporting which was class (tenner for three pints and two wine). Also never have been offered so much drugs on the street in my life.
The flights on the other hand were ridiculous. TAP air Portugal are the worst airline I've ever seen. we were due to fly on the 4th out of Dublin, got an email on the 1st to say you're now flying on the 5th. No explanation offered, so had to rush to rebook with Ryanair for the same money. TAP are only refunding half of it because its their policy. On the flight back we were sitting ready to board when it got cancelled. Absolute joke of an airline.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 09:03:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2022, 10:29:38 am
Getting fucked about by TUI at the minute. Was trying to choose our seats for our February holiday, error on the website. Few phone calls last week got told they'd ring us, missed call over the weekend. Spoke to them this morning, flights have been cancelled. Been offered the Tuesday for flights, not ideal as it means kids miss a couple of days of school, and the hotel is on a stop sale, the manager has done an override, but now need the hotel to confirm.

Might just fuck them off, get a full refund and book elsewhere, but we had a two story duplex booked, AI and near to Siam Park/Fanabe/Cristianos, so it was ideal.

Never booking with TUI again.

They fucked me up when we went to Florida in September. Paid for Premium and didn't even get it, they owe me about £800 and I haven't heard anything back from them at all.

Never again.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 10:03:44 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 15, 2022, 09:03:45 am
They fucked me up when we went to Florida in September. Paid for Premium and didn't even get it, they owe me about £800 and I haven't heard anything back from them at all.

Never again.

We've cancelled and booked a place we usually go to instead with EasyJet, costing £800 more. They offered us the same holiday on the Tuesday, but not taking the lads out of school and not taking the risk of them cancelling again - its also nagging me about why they cancelled in the first place and now don't sell it anymore.

Annoyance is, we'd had £800 of vouchers from the last fuck up, so they're giving us them back, but we don't want to book with them again, so losing them.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 26, 2022, 09:49:06 am
Coming back from Vienna today. Enjoyed the city, good for a few nights with some good galleries and museums. Feels quite a wealthy city in the way Munich does. Generally the Viennese have come across a bit ruder and more surly than Im used to when visiting somewhere, but maybe thats my misunderstanding and butchery of German.

The Albertina museum was fantastic and great value for money, the Mumok modern art museum was needlessly pretentious, content-light and a rip off. It does add up when every place you visit is 15 - 20 admission and you may only get 60 minutes of entertainment for that.

Had some lovely meals though and popped across the border into Bratislava which was a charming little city albeit awful weather on the day.

Might try and get away for a City break in February, dependent on funds available.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 26, 2022, 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2022, 09:49:06 am
Coming back from Vienna today. Enjoyed the city, good for a few nights with some good galleries and museums. Feels quite a wealthy city in the way Munich does. Generally the Viennese have come across a bit ruder and more surly than Im used to when visiting somewhere, but maybe thats my misunderstanding and butchery of German.

The Albertina museum was fantastic and great value for money, the Mumok modern art museum was needlessly pretentious, content-light and a rip off. It does add up when every place you visit is 15 - 20 admission and you may only get 60 minutes of entertainment for that.

Had some lovely meals though and popped across the border into Bratislava which was a charming little city albeit awful weather on the day.

Might try and get away for a City break in February, dependent on funds available.

We did the opposite went for a long weekend in Bratislave and it was so cold we ended up getting the train to Vienna the last two days just for a break from the ice.  I didnt like Bratislava, Vienna was sound though, lovely coffee shops.

Just seen your question in the othder thread and Barrys answer, I would have said Barcelona or Rome but now I know its February, I lean towards Rome, its a tourist dream, there is so much to see and you won't be sweating your bollocks off walking around in Feb. 
Part of Barcelona's appeal is combining City with beach, but that might be less appealing in Feb, good nightlife though and typical tourist stuff.

If you're a person who doesn't like to go to the same place twice, I would leave San Sebastian for warmer times.
Great food, but again its a beach place and a large part of the appeal will be outside dining with lovely views.

 

 
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 27, 2022, 05:22:52 pm
Cheers Kenny, what didnt you like about Bratislava? It was cold (0 and wet) while we were there and we thought wed maybe not do 3 or 4 nights there but we liked it. Probably helped by the Christmas markets and lots of Gluhwein.

On Barcelona and Rome, agree theyre both great cities. I was in Rome February this year and funnily enough when I did Barcelona it was a February too. I still think Tallinn and Florence are my two favourite European cities.

Were not 100% sure what well be able to do next year. Realistically time is ticking and if we want a family we maybe have a window of 4 - 6 years which means cramming our travelling in. Weve talked about doing Cyprus in summer for a warm break (I love Cyprus) then New York next November, or alternatively, a European city break in Feb then Vietnam and Cambodia later in the year. Still to work our cost, logistics etc.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 6, 2022, 10:23:31 am
2022 was wedding then honeymoon 3 weeks travelling around northern Italy then house move so 2023 is a cheap 10-day package to Spain to sit on a beach doing roundly nothing.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 02:35:48 pm
Looking at the prices for holidays next year and it's going to be a big struggle.

Going to Morocco this year was incredible and would have liked to go again, but we have been looking at Mexico, Cuba and Cape Verde.

I've been to Cape Verde a few times now. Lovely weather all year round and some nice hotels but that's it. You don't leave the hotel apart from the beach

Mexico and Cuba have always tempted us but I don't know enough on the best time of year to go to avoid hurricane season and avoid the USA tourist traps. Any advice would be nice
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 02:44:52 pm
Im getting just over a £2,000 bonus in June and really want to go to New York for the first time without having to save up a stupid amount of money thats going to be pissed away on $50 Philly cheese steaks. Is it possible for two of us to go there for a week with maybe £1,000 spending money on top of that £2,000? Not arsed about staying anywhere nice.

Edit: we wouldnt mind going Boston if New York Isnt feasible, same budget.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 05:14:59 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.
Yep. Least favourite place I've been due to eating "dodgy" food at hotel and being under weather for some of it.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 05:54:25 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.

Been many times diving and for hols over the years. As mentioned above, Ive often had a dodgy stomach there and have learned the hard way to choose very carefully the hotel you go to. Most are all inc. I also think its often the local spirits or the drinking too much of them rather than the food so get somewhere with premium branded drinks. Pick a hotel with very good Tripadvisor reviews and a one that has a Number of a la carte restaurants and not just a large buffet restaurant.

The reefs are amazing to even just snorkel off. Dont let the relatively recent Red Sea shark attacks put you off. Dont do it on the cheap is what I would say, if thats possible.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 05:57:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 10, 2022, 02:35:48 pm
Looking at the prices for holidays next year and it's going to be a big struggle.

Going to Morocco this year was incredible and would have liked to go again, but we have been looking at Mexico, Cuba and Cape Verde.

I've been to Cape Verde a few times now. Lovely weather all year round and some nice hotels but that's it. You don't leave the hotel apart from the beach

Mexico and Cuba have always tempted us but I don't know enough on the best time of year to go to avoid hurricane season and avoid the USA tourist traps. Any advice would be nice

December to April are the best times to visit both if the weather is a concern. When we went it was November. That's pretty much the end of the hurricane season, but part of the island was affected by one and many tourists were evacuated to our resort. All we had was rain and some wind for a day. The rest of the time was fine. Basically, UK winter and spring are the best times to go.

There were no Americans in Cuba when we were there, but I don't know what the situation is regarding Americans visiting there now. It was mainly Canadians, Europeans and some Russians. We were based in Varadero, but also did a few nights in Havana. We absolutely loved it there.

Mexico? Maybe avoid spring break time if you want to avoid too many Americans. We stayed on Cozumel but got the ferry across to Playa del Carmen a few times. I got the impression that Cancun is where a lot of Americans go to party. We found the Americans there when we were to be really awful. Like a plague of loud, obnoxious, arrogant locusts who think they are above everyone else. My nephew has lived in America for over a decade now and says those types are not representative, and I hope he's right.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 06:55:18 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 10, 2022, 02:35:48 pm
Mexico and Cuba have always tempted us but I don't know enough on the best time of year to go to avoid hurricane season and avoid the USA tourist traps. Any advice would be nice

I've been to Mexico (Mexico City, to be fair) on business a number of times and wouldn't go there on holiday if I was paid.

Reason is: 
Every time I was there I stayed at a high-end business hotel and ate at high-end restaurants that were recommended by local colleagues as "good for visitors".  But every single time, without exception, I - and every single person I travelled with - got sick.  and I'm talking pretty big groups of people (up to 20 people sometimes) not just a couple of ppl.

I know this sounds like a stereotypical comment but there it is.

many parts of Mexico are beautiful but having to spend half the day on the bog isn't worth it imo.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.
Already been mentioned but definitely be wary of what they call the Egyptian Tummy. I stayed in Hurghada in a top 5-star resort and still got it, from simply eating a chicken pizza!

It's great for shopping, activities and nightlife though
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 10, 2022, 11:29:37 pm
Thanks for the advice folks :)
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 11, 2022, 10:33:37 am
Quote from: Snail on December 10, 2022, 02:44:52 pm
Im getting just over a £2,000 bonus in June and really want to go to New York for the first time without having to save up a stupid amount of money thats going to be pissed away on $50 Philly cheese steaks. Is it possible for two of us to go there for a week with maybe £1,000 spending money on top of that £2,000? Not arsed about staying anywhere nice.

Edit: we wouldnt mind going Boston if New York Isnt feasible, same budget.

I don't think Boston is going to be any cheaper really. The exchange rate has fucked us for trips to the US. Everything is very, very expensive compared to a couple of years ago (they're having their own issues with inflation as well). Having said that, New York has loads and loads of stuff to do for free (moreso than Boston), and also lots of "cheap eats" etc as well. It depends what you want to do while there, really. If you're happy picking up pizza slices for a few dollars for lunch, and doing things like walking the High Line, mooching around Central Park, the Staten Island ferry (instead of actually going to the Statue of Liberty) then you can have a great time for relatively little. I'd price up all the things you want to do, even looking at restaurants you might want to eat at, and see how much it'll come out as. Add 30% onto meal prices and drinks etc because taxes/tips ::).

I had a quick look on BA's "Flight + Hotel" tool for the first week in July (3rd - 9th) and it gave a Manchester - JFK flight plus accommodation at Yotel (great location but expensive for eating/drinking) for £977 per person. So just a question if you can keep spends to a grand. I feel like it should be do-able but I know when we were in the States last month we found it really expensive compared to last time we were there. My other half had forgotten her razor, so we popped into a CVS to get one and it was about double the price than what you'd have paid in Boots here (and that wasn't even in a touristy area). Grim.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 11, 2022, 07:58:04 pm
Currently looking for options  :)
I don't want to spend much money so it would be great to find an affordable option. By the way, any good greyhound reviews? I would love to go on a bus tour because I hate flying. Besides, bus tours are cheaper and it's a great opportunity to see more beautiful places.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 16, 2022, 09:12:29 am
Not strictly 2023, but tomorrow I'm off to Paris for the first time. Never been high up on the list and the Mrs has been a few times, so never got around to it.

We're catching the Eurostar tomorrow to surprise my brother in law for his 40th.

We are there until Monday, so naturally I'm quite anxious about the World Cup Final crowds, especially with what happened at the CL final.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 21, 2022, 08:56:04 am
Going up to Norwich on Christmas Eve to spend the week with my parents, brother, his wife and their two nephews and niece. Gonna see their cat for the first time as well, he's seemingly inseperable from the niece. Supposed to be having Christmas lunch at the apartment me and my parents are staying at, not sure about the rest of the day. Taking them on a Christmas lights steam train trip on the 28th, and taking the older nephew to see Norwich play against Reading on the 30th. Means I miss the Liverpool match, but if there was one season to do it...

Brother's downloaded Gang Beasts on their PS4 which should be good for wasting a few hours, just need to find a spare controller. Bollocks to paying £50 to use one for a week.

Hoping it isn't too cold to go on a night hike at some point. Can't wait, haven't had more than two days off over Christmas since I left school. Was legit shocked when it turned out that I'm actually pretty good with kids. My other brother has made basically no effort to get to know them and it shows whenever he's with them, which is a massive shame I think. Nurturing that relationship has been great for me personally, though I don't see them as often as I'd like. Parents' house is on the market and they plan on moving up there in the next year or two, will probably end up looking for a flat near enough. I'm not one of those people who only wants to see their family every few months, I don't have anything else that I care about.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 24, 2022, 08:45:23 am
Heading to Tampa for 2 1/2 weeks on Thursday next week to spend new years and a bit with the missus family.

Really want to go to Iceland this year as its been on my wish list of years ( if i can persuade my parents to look after their grandson for a few days. :D )

Ana also somewhere sandy and warm for the honeymoon we didn't have in November.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 01:23:23 pm
Missus just done her usual looking at how much our upcoming holiday is costing. It's gone down and easyjet are also doing £150 off with a code - we've cancelled and rebooked, got our deposit back and got the holiday for £500 less than it was costing us ;D
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 01:54:34 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:23:23 pm
Missus just done her usual looking at how much our upcoming holiday is costing. It's gone down and easyjet are also doing £150 off with a code - we've cancelled and rebooked, got our deposit back and got the holiday for £500 less than it was costing us ;D

Are you not banned by every holiday company in the UK yet?!

Were off to Gran Canaria at Easter next year. Wife really wants us all to go to New Zealand next Christmas. Wants to take the kids there and feels a bit now or never before they start going through exams etc. Will make a massive dent in savings though which doesnt feel the most sensible thing at this time but well prove things up and see.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:48:36 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 01:54:34 pm
Are you not banned by every holiday company in the UK yet?!

Were off to Gran Canaria at Easter next year. Wife really wants us all to go to New Zealand next Christmas. Wants to take the kids there and feels a bit now or never before they start going through exams etc. Will make a massive dent in savings though which doesnt feel the most sensible thing at this time but well prove things up and see.

They've not cottoned on to us yet, for some reason.
