Going up to Norwich on Christmas Eve to spend the week with my parents, brother, his wife and their two nephews and niece. Gonna see their cat for the first time as well, he's seemingly inseperable from the niece. Supposed to be having Christmas lunch at the apartment me and my parents are staying at, not sure about the rest of the day. Taking them on a Christmas lights steam train trip on the 28th, and taking the older nephew to see Norwich play against Reading on the 30th. Means I miss the Liverpool match, but if there was one season to do it...
Brother's downloaded Gang Beasts on their PS4 which should be good for wasting a few hours, just need to find a spare controller. Bollocks to paying £50 to use one for a week.
Hoping it isn't too cold to go on a night hike at some point. Can't wait, haven't had more than two days off over Christmas since I left school. Was legit shocked when it turned out that I'm actually pretty good with kids. My other brother has made basically no effort to get to know them and it shows whenever he's with them, which is a massive shame I think. Nurturing that relationship has been great for me personally, though I don't see them as often as I'd like. Parents' house is on the market and they plan on moving up there in the next year or two, will probably end up looking for a flat near enough. I'm not one of those people who only wants to see their family every few months, I don't have anything else that I care about.