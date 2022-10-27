« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:37:21 pm
Quote from: red vinyl on October 27, 2022, 12:05:37 am
Ive just got back from Protaras in Cyprus, a real nice place full of couples young and old. Weather was great and low season so really chilled.
was in Protaras in 2011 for a couple of weeks and then again in 2016. Fig Tree bay first time round was pretty relaxed and spacious, 2016 we were like sardines on the beach, it was shocking.
Went to Icmeler this year, luvd it, will be back again next year. Might do Lanzarote at christmas.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:30:42 am
Just back from a week in Lisbon. Class city, very cool with lots to see. Legs are walked off me. Very hipster place though with all these mad cafes and people being "digital nomads". Went to see sporting which was class (tenner for three pints and two wine). Also never have been offered so much drugs on the street in my life.
The flights on the other hand were ridiculous. TAP air Portugal are the worst airline I've ever seen. we were due to fly on the 4th out of Dublin, got an email on the 1st to say you're now flying on the 5th. No explanation offered, so had to rush to rebook with Ryanair for the same money. TAP are only refunding half of it because its their policy. On the flight back we were sitting ready to board when it got cancelled. Absolute joke of an airline.
