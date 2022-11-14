« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

tray fenny

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 14, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Quote from: red vinyl on October 27, 2022, 12:05:37 am
Ive just got back from Protaras in Cyprus, a real nice place full of couples young and old. Weather was great and low season so really chilled.
was in Protaras in 2011 for a couple of weeks and then again in 2016. Fig Tree bay first time round was pretty relaxed and spacious, 2016 we were like sardines on the beach, it was shocking.
Went to Icmeler this year, luvd it, will be back again next year. Might do Lanzarote at christmas.
SouthDerbyLaggo

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 05:30:42 am
Just back from a week in Lisbon. Class city, very cool with lots to see. Legs are walked off me. Very hipster place though with all these mad cafes and people being "digital nomads". Went to see sporting which was class (tenner for three pints and two wine). Also never have been offered so much drugs on the street in my life.
The flights on the other hand were ridiculous. TAP air Portugal are the worst airline I've ever seen. we were due to fly on the 4th out of Dublin, got an email on the 1st to say you're now flying on the 5th. No explanation offered, so had to rush to rebook with Ryanair for the same money. TAP are only refunding half of it because its their policy. On the flight back we were sitting ready to board when it got cancelled. Absolute joke of an airline.
AndyMuller

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 09:03:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2022, 10:29:38 am
Getting fucked about by TUI at the minute. Was trying to choose our seats for our February holiday, error on the website. Few phone calls last week got told they'd ring us, missed call over the weekend. Spoke to them this morning, flights have been cancelled. Been offered the Tuesday for flights, not ideal as it means kids miss a couple of days of school, and the hotel is on a stop sale, the manager has done an override, but now need the hotel to confirm.

Might just fuck them off, get a full refund and book elsewhere, but we had a two story duplex booked, AI and near to Siam Park/Fanabe/Cristianos, so it was ideal.

Never booking with TUI again.

They fucked me up when we went to Florida in September. Paid for Premium and didn't even get it, they owe me about £800 and I haven't heard anything back from them at all.

Never again.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 15, 2022, 10:03:44 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 15, 2022, 09:03:45 am
They fucked me up when we went to Florida in September. Paid for Premium and didn't even get it, they owe me about £800 and I haven't heard anything back from them at all.

Never again.

We've cancelled and booked a place we usually go to instead with EasyJet, costing £800 more. They offered us the same holiday on the Tuesday, but not taking the lads out of school and not taking the risk of them cancelling again - its also nagging me about why they cancelled in the first place and now don't sell it anymore.

Annoyance is, we'd had £800 of vouchers from the last fuck up, so they're giving us them back, but we don't want to book with them again, so losing them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 26, 2022, 09:49:06 am
Coming back from Vienna today. Enjoyed the city, good for a few nights with some good galleries and museums. Feels quite a wealthy city in the way Munich does. Generally the Viennese have come across a bit ruder and more surly than Im used to when visiting somewhere, but maybe thats my misunderstanding and butchery of German.

The Albertina museum was fantastic and great value for money, the Mumok modern art museum was needlessly pretentious, content-light and a rip off. It does add up when every place you visit is 15 - 20 admission and you may only get 60 minutes of entertainment for that.

Had some lovely meals though and popped across the border into Bratislava which was a charming little city albeit awful weather on the day.

Might try and get away for a City break in February, dependent on funds available.
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 26, 2022, 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2022, 09:49:06 am
Coming back from Vienna today. Enjoyed the city, good for a few nights with some good galleries and museums. Feels quite a wealthy city in the way Munich does. Generally the Viennese have come across a bit ruder and more surly than Im used to when visiting somewhere, but maybe thats my misunderstanding and butchery of German.

The Albertina museum was fantastic and great value for money, the Mumok modern art museum was needlessly pretentious, content-light and a rip off. It does add up when every place you visit is 15 - 20 admission and you may only get 60 minutes of entertainment for that.

Had some lovely meals though and popped across the border into Bratislava which was a charming little city albeit awful weather on the day.

Might try and get away for a City break in February, dependent on funds available.

We did the opposite went for a long weekend in Bratislave and it was so cold we ended up getting the train to Vienna the last two days just for a break from the ice.  I didnt like Bratislava, Vienna was sound though, lovely coffee shops.

Just seen your question in the othder thread and Barrys answer, I would have said Barcelona or Rome but now I know its February, I lean towards Rome, its a tourist dream, there is so much to see and you won't be sweating your bollocks off walking around in Feb. 
Part of Barcelona's appeal is combining City with beach, but that might be less appealing in Feb, good nightlife though and typical tourist stuff.

If you're a person who doesn't like to go to the same place twice, I would leave San Sebastian for warmer times.
Great food, but again its a beach place and a large part of the appeal will be outside dining with lovely views.

 

 
Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
November 27, 2022, 05:22:52 pm
Cheers Kenny, what didnt you like about Bratislava? It was cold (0 and wet) while we were there and we thought wed maybe not do 3 or 4 nights there but we liked it. Probably helped by the Christmas markets and lots of Gluhwein.

On Barcelona and Rome, agree theyre both great cities. I was in Rome February this year and funnily enough when I did Barcelona it was a February too. I still think Tallinn and Florence are my two favourite European cities.

Were not 100% sure what well be able to do next year. Realistically time is ticking and if we want a family we maybe have a window of 4 - 6 years which means cramming our travelling in. Weve talked about doing Cyprus in summer for a warm break (I love Cyprus) then New York next November, or alternatively, a European city break in Feb then Vietnam and Cambodia later in the year. Still to work our cost, logistics etc.
rawcusk8

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.
bradders1011

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
December 6, 2022, 10:23:31 am
2022 was wedding then honeymoon 3 weeks travelling around northern Italy then house move so 2023 is a cheap 10-day package to Spain to sit on a beach doing roundly nothing.
gazzalfc

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 02:35:48 pm
Looking at the prices for holidays next year and it's going to be a big struggle.

Going to Morocco this year was incredible and would have liked to go again, but we have been looking at Mexico, Cuba and Cape Verde.

I've been to Cape Verde a few times now. Lovely weather all year round and some nice hotels but that's it. You don't leave the hotel apart from the beach

Mexico and Cuba have always tempted us but I don't know enough on the best time of year to go to avoid hurricane season and avoid the USA tourist traps. Any advice would be nice
Snail

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 02:44:52 pm
Im getting just over a £2,000 bonus in June and really want to go to New York for the first time without having to save up a stupid amount of money thats going to be pissed away on $50 Philly cheese steaks. Is it possible for two of us to go there for a week with maybe £1,000 spending money on top of that £2,000? Not arsed about staying anywhere nice.

Edit: we wouldnt mind going Boston if New York Isnt feasible, same budget.
The G in Get Hard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:14:59 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  5, 2022, 10:33:52 pm
Anyone been to Sharm El Sheikh? Want to get away for a much needed break and Sharm weather looks pretty good this time of year.
Yep. Least favourite place I've been due to eating "dodgy" food at hotel and being under weather for some of it.
