Coming back from Vienna today. Enjoyed the city, good for a few nights with some good galleries and museums. Feels quite a wealthy city in the way Munich does. Generally the Viennese have come across a bit ruder and more surly than Im used to when visiting somewhere, but maybe thats my misunderstanding and butchery of German.
The Albertina museum was fantastic and great value for money, the Mumok modern art museum was needlessly pretentious, content-light and a rip off. It does add up when every place you visit is 15 - 20 admission and you may only get 60 minutes of entertainment for that.
Had some lovely meals though and popped across the border into Bratislava which was a charming little city albeit awful weather on the day.
Might try and get away for a City break in February, dependent on funds available.
We did the opposite went for a long weekend in Bratislave and it was so cold we ended up getting the train to Vienna the last two days just for a break from the ice. I didnt like Bratislava, Vienna was sound though, lovely coffee shops.
Just seen your question in the othder thread and Barrys answer, I would have said Barcelona or Rome but now I know its February, I lean towards Rome, its a tourist dream, there is so much to see and you won't be sweating your bollocks off walking around in Feb.
Part of Barcelona's appeal is combining City with beach, but that might be less appealing in Feb, good nightlife though and typical tourist stuff.
If you're a person who doesn't like to go to the same place twice, I would leave San Sebastian for warmer times.
Great food, but again its a beach place and a large part of the appeal will be outside dining with lovely views.