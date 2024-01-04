« previous next »
Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 161161 times)

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1600 on: January 4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on December 29, 2023, 12:22:39 pm
Caused by growing, sounds like hes had a growth spurt and his body is adapting to that and if he trains at the intensity we do it will cause injuries.

Gerrard had a similar issue.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1601 on: January 4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm
Gerrard had a similar issue.
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1602 on: January 4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?

I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1603 on: January 4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm
I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1604 on: January 4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.

Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1605 on: January 4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm
Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

edit:  found it ....
By the 1999-00 season, Gerrard was making more appearances and slowly building up his presence. However, he was plagued by back and groin injuries, the latter requiring four different operations despite his young age. Most of his back pains, meanwhile, were attributed to accelerated growth over a short amount of time.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1606 on: January 4, 2024, 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2001/mar/26/newsstory.sport5 - from his third full season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1607 on: January 4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm »
duelling googles  :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1608 on: January 4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm
duelling googles  :)

Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1609 on: January 5, 2024, 12:42:51 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm
Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...

Don't Google boogle. I mean I've been told not to do so.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1610 on: January 5, 2024, 01:35:50 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on December 29, 2023, 03:47:50 pm
So, at 57 is there still hope for me (currently 5ft 6)?
I think we can safely say you are already a massive cock 😁
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1611 on: January 5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1612 on: January 5, 2024, 08:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm


He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1613 on: January 5, 2024, 08:58:36 pm »
Quote from: sminp on January  5, 2024, 08:52:06 pm
He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit

Are you sure the comment didn't say: "for the love of god please tell me those pants actually fit"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1614 on: January 5, 2024, 09:03:26 pm »

Growth spurt? Is he taller now?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1615 on: January 5, 2024, 09:15:13 pm »
Like fucking ant man
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1616 on: January 5, 2024, 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on January  5, 2024, 09:03:26 pm
Growth spurt? Is he taller now?

That car in the photo is only about 5 feet behind him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1617 on: January 5, 2024, 10:35:03 pm »
Thank goodness the baggy fit is back
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1618 on: January 6, 2024, 03:34:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm

he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1619 on: January 6, 2024, 03:46:55 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January  6, 2024, 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead


Check out Gok Wan giving out fashion advice.  :lmao

Baggy trousers or no, I have a feeling that the lad is going to break out in the last 10 games of the season, we're long overdue a young'un coming in and giving the side that little extra to get over the line.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1620 on: January 6, 2024, 04:25:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January  6, 2024, 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead

Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1621 on: January 6, 2024, 05:27:00 am »
he has been gone so long that it has come to us commenting on his baggy fucking pants

i just hope we get to see him in the second half of the season hopefully along with his some spanish dude that has become his bff in the treatment room.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1622 on: January 6, 2024, 06:48:17 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:25:34 am
Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.

Hes so Alonso, relaxed chic ;) like a 60s movie star.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1623 on: January 6, 2024, 07:19:14 am »
That coat, combined with the top and the hat is very nice. The trousers, Im not so sure.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1624 on: January 6, 2024, 09:34:09 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:25:34 am
Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
If I was fit as an elite footballer, I wouldnt dress like I'm trying to hide a 40 pounds of extra weight. Alas, I have a dad body
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1625 on: January 6, 2024, 10:09:11 am »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1626 on: February 27, 2024, 09:56:56 am »
Quote from: jepovic on January  6, 2024, 09:34:09 am
If I was fit as an elite footballer, I wouldnt dress like I'm trying to hide a 40 pounds of extra weight. Alas, I have a dad body

Well he looked in fantastic shape in the footage on Sunday. Really grown and filled out. will be real beast when back
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on February 27, 2024, 09:56:56 am
Well he looked in fantastic shape in the footage on Sunday. Really grown and filled out. will be real beast when back

FFS - our next manager will have too many talented midfielders.


:)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!
Cant wait to see Stefan back and playing. He might just have to give Bradley that crown now?.. Or Quansah?  What a great time to be a young kid here.  That doesnt even consider Harvey, who now seems like a veteran.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!

Agree.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
Hope hes watching Endo, got a fight on his hands now.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 08:04:13 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:51:45 am
Hope hes watching Endo, got a fight on his hands now.

It means he can learn out of the spotlight without the need to rush his development.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:04:13 am
It means he can learn out of the spotlight without the need to rush his development.

100% can't wait to see more of him though, I get Bradley and Quansah have done exceptionally well but Bajcetic had that wow factor from minute one the likes I saw with Trent etc.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 09:46:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:26:19 am
100% can't wait to see more of him though, I get Bradley and Quansah have done exceptionally well but Bajcetic had that wow factor from minute one the likes I saw with Trent etc.

He looks ready for first team football but this little break will do him a lot of good just to know how to deal with it and to see that he cannot take his initial success for granted. Last season for a period he was our best player and great that it was that we had such a talent, it also worries you if a 17 year old can become the best in a position on your team. I believe Klopp had some of those concerns as well because he'd gotten there too easily and too quickly. Now that the midfield is solid again and more youngsters have made impacts, it levels things up for Stefan to come back and fight for minutes, knowing that he has to be at his best day in day out if he wants to play and that is always a much healthier situation for young players.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 10:00:58 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:46:43 am
He looks ready for first team football but this little break will do him a lot of good just to know how to deal with it and to see that he cannot take his initial success for granted. Last season for a period he was our best player and great that it was that we had such a talent, it also worries you if a 17 year old can become the best in a position on your team. I believe Klopp had some of those concerns as well because he'd gotten there too easily and too quickly. Now that the midfield is solid again and more youngsters have made impacts, it levels things up for Stefan to come back and fight for minutes, knowing that he has to be at his best day in day out if he wants to play and that is always a much healthier situation for young players.
Out of curiosity, why do you say the part I underlined - what does age have to do with it?

"He can't be best in his position as he's only 17" makes no sense? Having a player that IS seen as the best player in his position should be something to be absolutely made up about - not worried about. That's the whole point of having these players - the ones currently playing have to shows they are better than he is. Don't be worried - be glad mate!  :D

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 10:01:42 am »
Yeah that's a really weird post.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1637 on: Today at 10:03:09 am »
He's missed so much game time at such a crucial age, he really needs an injury-free run once he's back in the team.  Whenever that is.
