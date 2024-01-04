100% can't wait to see more of him though, I get Bradley and Quansah have done exceptionally well but Bajcetic had that wow factor from minute one the likes I saw with Trent etc.



He looks ready for first team football but this little break will do him a lot of good just to know how to deal with it and to see that he cannot take his initial success for granted. Last season for a period he was our best player and great that it was that we had such a talent, it also worries you if a 17 year old can become the best in a position on your team. I believe Klopp had some of those concerns as well because he'd gotten there too easily and too quickly. Now that the midfield is solid again and more youngsters have made impacts, it levels things up for Stefan to come back and fight for minutes, knowing that he has to be at his best day in day out if he wants to play and that is always a much healthier situation for young players.