Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 153492 times)

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1600 on: January 4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on December 29, 2023, 12:22:39 pm
Caused by growing, sounds like hes had a growth spurt and his body is adapting to that and if he trains at the intensity we do it will cause injuries.

Gerrard had a similar issue.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1601 on: January 4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm
Gerrard had a similar issue.
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1602 on: January 4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?

I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1603 on: January 4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm
I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1604 on: January 4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.

Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1605 on: January 4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm
Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

edit:  found it ....
By the 1999-00 season, Gerrard was making more appearances and slowly building up his presence. However, he was plagued by back and groin injuries, the latter requiring four different operations despite his young age. Most of his back pains, meanwhile, were attributed to accelerated growth over a short amount of time.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1606 on: January 4, 2024, 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2001/mar/26/newsstory.sport5 - from his third full season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1607 on: January 4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm »
duelling googles  :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1608 on: January 4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm
duelling googles  :)

Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 12:42:51 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm
Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...

Don't Google boogle. I mean I've been told not to do so.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 01:35:50 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on December 29, 2023, 03:47:50 pm
So, at 57 is there still hope for me (currently 5ft 6)?
I think we can safely say you are already a massive cock 😁
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm


He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit

Are you sure the comment didn't say: "for the love of god please tell me those pants actually fit"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm »

Growth spurt? Is he taller now?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm »
Like fucking ant man
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm
Growth spurt? Is he taller now?

That car in the photo is only about 5 feet behind him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm »
Thank goodness the baggy fit is back
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 03:34:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm

he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 03:46:55 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead


Check out Gok Wan giving out fashion advice.  :lmao

Baggy trousers or no, I have a feeling that the lad is going to break out in the last 10 games of the season, we're long overdue a young'un coming in and giving the side that little extra to get over the line.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 04:25:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead

Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 05:27:00 am »
he has been gone so long that it has come to us commenting on his baggy fucking pants

i just hope we get to see him in the second half of the season hopefully along with his some spanish dude that has become his bff in the treatment room.

