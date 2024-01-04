Caused by growing, sounds like hes had a growth spurt and his body is adapting to that and if he trains at the intensity we do it will cause injuries.
Gerrard had a similar issue.
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?
I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.
Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.
duelling googles
Duelgles...Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...
So, at 57 is there still hope for me (currently 5ft 6)?
He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit
Growth spurt? Is he taller now?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead
Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
If I was fit as an elite footballer, I wouldnt dress like I'm trying to hide a 40 pounds of extra weight. Alas, I have a dad body
Well he looked in fantastic shape in the footage on Sunday. Really grown and filled out. will be real beast when back
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.Get well soon Stefan!
