Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 160440 times)

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1600 on: January 4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on December 29, 2023, 12:22:39 pm
Caused by growing, sounds like hes had a growth spurt and his body is adapting to that and if he trains at the intensity we do it will cause injuries.

Gerrard had a similar issue.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1601 on: January 4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:00:50 pm
Gerrard had a similar issue.
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1602 on: January 4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:05:32 pm
can't remember now but I don't think he was out for anything like this long?

I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1603 on: January 4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:14:34 pm
I think his happened before he was playing at senior level.
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1604 on: January 4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:22:08 pm
IIRC the club sent him to a specialist in France, after he was well established in the 1st team, to address growth-related issues.

Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1605 on: January 4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January  4, 2024, 11:24:46 pm
Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

edit:  found it ....
By the 1999-00 season, Gerrard was making more appearances and slowly building up his presence. However, he was plagued by back and groin injuries, the latter requiring four different operations despite his young age. Most of his back pains, meanwhile, were attributed to accelerated growth over a short amount of time.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1606 on: January 4, 2024, 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:32:58 pm
I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2001/mar/26/newsstory.sport5 - from his third full season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1607 on: January 4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm »
duelling googles  :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1608 on: January 4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  4, 2024, 11:36:13 pm
duelling googles  :)

Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1609 on: January 5, 2024, 12:42:51 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  4, 2024, 11:59:04 pm
Duelgles...

Or Boogles, if two Everton supporters are involved...

Don't Google boogle. I mean I've been told not to do so.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1610 on: January 5, 2024, 01:35:50 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on December 29, 2023, 03:47:50 pm
So, at 57 is there still hope for me (currently 5ft 6)?
I think we can safely say you are already a massive cock 😁
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1611 on: January 5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1612 on: January 5, 2024, 08:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm


He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1613 on: January 5, 2024, 08:58:36 pm »
Quote from: sminp on January  5, 2024, 08:52:06 pm
He's liked a comment under that which says for the love of god please tell me youre almost fit

Are you sure the comment didn't say: "for the love of god please tell me those pants actually fit"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1614 on: January 5, 2024, 09:03:26 pm »

Growth spurt? Is he taller now?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1615 on: January 5, 2024, 09:15:13 pm »
Like fucking ant man
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1616 on: January 5, 2024, 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on January  5, 2024, 09:03:26 pm
Growth spurt? Is he taller now?

That car in the photo is only about 5 feet behind him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1617 on: January 5, 2024, 10:35:03 pm »
Thank goodness the baggy fit is back
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1618 on: January 6, 2024, 03:34:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:40:57 pm

he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1619 on: January 6, 2024, 03:46:55 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January  6, 2024, 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead


Check out Gok Wan giving out fashion advice.  :lmao

Baggy trousers or no, I have a feeling that the lad is going to break out in the last 10 games of the season, we're long overdue a young'un coming in and giving the side that little extra to get over the line.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1620 on: January 6, 2024, 04:25:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January  6, 2024, 03:34:12 am
he wears fucking awful clothes. must be mates with calvert lewin or tom davies.

endo needs to put his arm round his shoulder, and mildly bully the kid into dressing well like him instead

Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1621 on: January 6, 2024, 05:27:00 am »
he has been gone so long that it has come to us commenting on his baggy fucking pants

i just hope we get to see him in the second half of the season hopefully along with his some spanish dude that has become his bff in the treatment room.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1622 on: January 6, 2024, 06:48:17 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:25:34 am
Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.

Hes so Alonso, relaxed chic ;) like a 60s movie star.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1623 on: January 6, 2024, 07:19:14 am »
That coat, combined with the top and the hat is very nice. The trousers, Im not so sure.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1624 on: January 6, 2024, 09:34:09 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:25:34 am
Do you think so? There was a picture of him walking into training just before his injury and I personally dont think Ive seen a footballer dressed so well. What I admire about his style is that it feels uniquely his own, and if I was earning that sort of money, I would love to think that Id be dressing myself in such a way. Alas, I am skint.
If I was fit as an elite footballer, I wouldnt dress like I'm trying to hide a 40 pounds of extra weight. Alas, I have a dad body
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1625 on: January 6, 2024, 10:09:11 am »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1626 on: February 27, 2024, 09:56:56 am »
Quote from: jepovic on January  6, 2024, 09:34:09 am
If I was fit as an elite footballer, I wouldnt dress like I'm trying to hide a 40 pounds of extra weight. Alas, I have a dad body

Well he looked in fantastic shape in the footage on Sunday. Really grown and filled out. will be real beast when back
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm »
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on February 27, 2024, 09:56:56 am
Well he looked in fantastic shape in the footage on Sunday. Really grown and filled out. will be real beast when back

FFS - our next manager will have too many talented midfielders.


:)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 10:38:12 pm
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!
Cant wait to see Stefan back and playing. He might just have to give Bradley that crown now?.. Or Quansah?  What a great time to be a young kid here.  That doesnt even consider Harvey, who now seems like a veteran.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 10:38:12 pm
Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConell, Danns and Koumas have made their mark this season. And there are Chambers and Scanlon too. Yet Bajcetic is and hopefully still is (after his injury issue) the crown jewel of our academy gems.

Get well soon Stefan!

Agree.
