Ooh really? So yeah, definitely not as long term as this has been - perhaps they are that little bit more careful with players now.



I think I have it right but not 100% sure ... someone else maybe can confirm either way.edit: found it ....By the 1999-00 season, Gerrard was making more appearances and slowly building up his presence. However, he was plagued by back and groin injuries, the latter requiring four different operations despite his young age. Most of his back pains, meanwhile, were attributed to accelerated growth over a short amount of time.