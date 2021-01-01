« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Hes class and if you are good enough then you are old enough.

One or maybe 2 "mistakes" all game  ;D the lad's a player alright.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Hes class and if you are good enough then you are old enough.

I'm all for him Nick. As I said, it's not his age that I'm concerned about. It is his physicality but he is still very young, so no doubt he'll grow further. I would have him in the line up against Chelsea. In fact, I would start this midfield against versus Chelsea as I think it would be much improved with a bit more pace on the wings to give them an out ball more often.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
One or maybe 2 "mistakes" all game  ;D the lad's a player alright.

Fab isnt fit and Hendo been really poor so play a midfield with mobility.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Fab isnt fit and Hendo been really poor so play a midfield with mobility.

That wasn't a dig at the lad Nick.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
I know Klopp doesn't want to put too much pressure on the young lads, but at this point I'd start him every game

way he was cramping up? Id be amazed if hes starting the next game, maybe start the one after. Lad needs to build up his stamina!

But I cant wait for the fallout when he isnt named in the starting 11 next game!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
That wasn't a dig at the lad Nick.

I am agreeing with you.

Hes the best option there.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
way he was cramping up? Id be amazed if hes starting the next game, maybe start the one after. Lad needs to build up his stamina!

But I cant wait for the fallout when he isnt named in the starting 11 next game!
I wont complain too much if Fabinho-Keita-Thiago MF next game.
Yea he 18 moving up from the youth level to First team, obv building up stamina going to be important. he will have 72 hour of recovery, might be best to be off the bench next game etc.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm
Big and physical and mobile. He should be getting starts Id argue.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Excellent performance and played with a mature head. Hope he gets more minutes under his belt
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
Our Luis Garcia wants him in the Spain set up ASAP.   ;D

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1615456966481936385

Quote
You will say that I'm saying this because he's a Spanish player but...Bajcetic is showing credentials to be the present/future midfielder of LFC & Spain !!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm
only 18 in october.
He looks an excellent talent,

Should start on saturday
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #371 on: Today at 01:35:32 am
Levels above what our mainstay midfield is offering currently. He needs to start
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #372 on: Today at 02:32:01 am
Hope he starts on Saturday.  He deserves much more game time going forward. 
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #373 on: Today at 03:36:39 am
He looks ready to play regularly. Getting better by the appearance. Plays like he has all the time in the world now. I'd take a good 60 minutes from him than flogging Henderson or Fabinho again. They need a break from starting.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:37:21 am
Give him a taste of a big PL game on the weekend and see how he reacts, would give us some much needed legs in midfield for 60-70 minutes.
