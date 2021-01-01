Was honestly excited to see him in the line-up. That midfield was the one I wanted for this match, (didn't dare post that in the pred thread tho, grr).
Not gonna go into comparisons with other/former players. He's his own, but there are things in there we've seen before - good things, and I'm all in for the ride. And yes, fuck it, keep playing him.
Couple of things tho. Hopefully we'll not fall in that classic trap of pinning "all our hopes" on a young lad.. again. And, as I believe I saw mentioned here, I too miss a bit more zip to some of his passes and also a sliiight more urgency from his movement.
Also, also;
[...]thrown into the wolves and came out wearing a fur coat [...]
Nice.