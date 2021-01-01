Looks great but we'be been here before many a time.



Remember Damien Plessis to name one. Pinned all our hopes on him.



Lad needs time









Did we pin all our hopes on him?!Seem to remember he played well at Arsenal in between the Champions League games with them. And had a couple of other promising games. Seemed like a decent understudy option to Masch/Xabi/Lucas and then started the first league game of 08/09 and was subbed off for Xabi at half time and never really seen again. Is that about right?I guess there were probably similar hopes that hed be a viable senior option but Id say Klopp has more trust in the Badger than Rafa probably did in Plessis. Well see. Certainly now got himself into the position where no one will mind too much if they see his name on the team sheet.