« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 31027 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Hes class and if you are good enough then you are old enough.

One or maybe 2 "mistakes" all game  ;D the lad's a player alright.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,585
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
Hes class and if you are good enough then you are old enough.

I'm all for him Nick. As I said, it's not his age that I'm concerned about. It is his physicality but he is still very young, so no doubt he'll grow further. I would have him in the line up against Chelsea. In fact, I would start this midfield against versus Chelsea as I think it would be much improved with a bit more pace on the wings to give them an out ball more often.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,282
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
One or maybe 2 "mistakes" all game  ;D the lad's a player alright.

Fab isnt fit and Hendo been really poor so play a midfield with mobility.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Fab isnt fit and Hendo been really poor so play a midfield with mobility.

That wasn't a dig at the lad Nick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,284
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
I know Klopp doesn't want to put too much pressure on the young lads, but at this point I'd start him every game

way he was cramping up? Id be amazed if hes starting the next game, maybe start the one after. Lad needs to build up his stamina!

But I cant wait for the fallout when he isnt named in the starting 11 next game!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,282
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
That wasn't a dig at the lad Nick.

I am agreeing with you.

Hes the best option there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm
way he was cramping up? Id be amazed if hes starting the next game, maybe start the one after. Lad needs to build up his stamina!

But I cant wait for the fallout when he isnt named in the starting 11 next game!
I wont complain too much if Fabinho-Keita-Thiago MF next game.
Yea he 18 moving up from the youth level to First team, obv building up stamina going to be important. he will have 72 hour of recovery, might be best to be off the bench next game etc.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm »
Big and physical and mobile. He should be getting starts Id argue.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Excellent performance and played with a mature head. Hope he gets more minutes under his belt
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,188
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Our Luis Garcia wants him in the Spain set up ASAP.   ;D

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1615456966481936385

Quote
You will say that I'm saying this because he's a Spanish player but...Bajcetic is showing credentials to be the present/future midfielder of LFC & Spain !!
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm »
only 18 in october.
He looks an excellent talent,

Should start on saturday
Logged

Online Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
  • Stargazer
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:35:32 am »
Levels above what our mainstay midfield is offering currently. He needs to start
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,297
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:32:01 am »
Hope he starts on Saturday.  He deserves much more game time going forward. 
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:36:39 am »
He looks ready to play regularly. Getting better by the appearance. Plays like he has all the time in the world now. I'd take a good 60 minutes from him than flogging Henderson or Fabinho again. They need a break from starting.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:37:21 am »
Give him a taste of a big PL game on the weekend and see how he reacts, would give us some much needed legs in midfield for 60-70 minutes.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #375 on: Today at 05:04:28 am »
You're not going to get a better season to get big games in him.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,517
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #376 on: Today at 06:48:09 am »
Looks like a genuinely exciting talent.  I realise that he's 'his own man' and all that bollocks and that comparing players to others is sometimes frowned upon on here, but...he looks similar to Bellingham in so far as his ability to operate really well in tight spaces, whilst his passing technique looks reminiscent of Tiago's at times.  Not a bad combo. 
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:26:41 am »
My man of the match last night as thrown into the wolves and came out wearing a fur coat. Dominated the hardest position on the pitch. Brilliant stuff for the lad.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:49:48 am »
"The Badger."
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:50:42 am »
Seems to be a part of the midfield solution. Not sure how much should be put on his young shoulders right now, but based on his showings so far, he deserves a spot in the team
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • return of the king
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:55:10 am »
Excellent performance. Him and Thiago look like they could be the answer this season. We just need to be careful with him- getting crap after 70 mins suggests hell need to be managed up to full match fitness.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:04:00 am »
Number 6 role sorted for the next 17 seasons.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #382 on: Today at 08:04:22 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:49:48 am
"The Badger."

Have also been referring to him as Stef the Badger.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
What a player we have on our hands
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:24:04 am »
Was honestly excited to see him in the line-up. That midfield was the one I wanted for this match, (didn't dare post that in the pred thread tho, grr).

Not gonna go into comparisons with other/former players. He's his own, but there are things in there we've seen before - good things, and I'm all in for the ride. And yes, fuck it, keep playing him.

Couple of things tho. Hopefully we'll not fall in that classic trap of pinning "all our hopes" on a young lad.. again. And, as I believe I saw mentioned here, I too miss a bit more zip to some of his passes and also a sliiight more urgency from his movement.

Also, also;

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:26:41 am
[...]thrown into the wolves and came out wearing a fur coat [...]

Nice.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:30:28 am »
Bajcetic's mobility freed up Thiago, it was the latters best game for a while because he could roam, he didn't have to worry about Fabinho and Henderson being static.  Bajcetic still has a lot to work on but he's done more than enough to be ahead of at least one of Henderson or Fabinho.  Very impressive last night, and every time he's played actually.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:58:48 am »
What a talent, world beater in the making.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:05:21 am »
Please start him against Chelsea
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:49:48 am
"The Badger."

Hes a real threat from sett pieces.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
  • Meh sd f
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 07:50:42 am
Seems to be a part of the midfield solution. Not sure how much should be put on his young shoulders right now, but based on his showings so far, he deserves a spot in the team
Not sure either, but definitely more than so far
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • Natural Police
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:41:49 am »
Looks great but we'be been here before many a time.

Remember Damien Plessis to name one. Pinned all our hopes on him.

Lad needs time


Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:47:40 am »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 10:41:49 am
Looks great but we'be been here before many a time.

Remember Damien Plessis to name one. Pinned all our hopes on him.

Lad needs time




Did we pin all our hopes on him?!

Seem to remember he played well at Arsenal in between the Champions League games with them. And had a couple of other promising games. Seemed like a decent understudy option to Masch/Xabi/Lucas and then started the first league game of 08/09 and was subbed off for Xabi at half time and never really seen again. Is that about right?

I guess there were probably similar hopes that hed be a viable senior option but Id say Klopp has more trust in the Badger than Rafa probably did in Plessis. Well see. Certainly now got himself into the position where no one will mind too much if they see his name on the team sheet.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm
That something with the step in from youth level will improve. He had a terrible out ball to the Tsmikas or Carvalho but knew it right away, happens move on and get better.

Yeah. Not worried about it. He just needs more time to get used to the pace of first team games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 