Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Week Two TablesGambler of the Week is shared between RobbieRedman and Son Of Skittle who both went for Brentford to draw against Wolves and win £170 each.PREMIER LEAGUEPos Total Last Week 1.( 3 ) £183.33 £130.83 Hitman007 2.( 1 ) £180.00 £0.00 Mickitez 3.( 2 ) £175.00 £0.00 Gary75 4.( 10 ) £91.67 £91.67 Vivabobbygraham 5.( 5 ) £60.00 £60.00 Bryanod 6.( 8 ) £45.83 £45.83 Mivi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.( 4 ) £0.00 £0.00 Bradders1011 8.( 6 ) £0.00 £0.00 Gerry Attrick 9.( 9 ) £0.00 £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv 10.( 7 ) -£25.00 -£25.00 GMac1984 CHAMPIONSHIPPos Total Last Week 1.( 2 ) £266.67 £91.67 Smithy 2.( 5 ) £230.00 £170.00 RobbieRedman (1 GoW) 3.( 1 ) £210.00 £0.00 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW) 4.( 3 ) £170.00 £0.00 Redforlife ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.( 15 ) £170.00 £170.00 Son Of Skittle (1 GoW) 6.( 12 ) £85.00 £85.00 Joezydudek 7.( 14 ) £85.00 £85.00 Skittle 8.( 4 ) £52.50 -£25.00 Dublin Red 9.( 16 ) £45.83 £45.83 Youngest Son Of Skittle 10.( 6 ) £35.00 -£25.00 Vishwa Atma 11.( 7 ) £0.00 £0.00 Barneylfc 12.( 8 ) £0.00 £0.00 Black Bull Nova 13.( 9 ) £0.00 £0.00 Buck Pete 14.( 11 ) £0.00 £0.00 Jackh15.( 13 ) £0.00 £0.00 Sameold 16.( 10 ) -£25.00 -£25.00 Catterfeld 17.( 17 ) -£50.00 -£25.00 Rushyman
I selected Chelsea last week mate but have been marked as -£25. It was before the fixtures were published which may have caused the confusion so I should read as £0.00 on the table! That £25 come in handy later! THIS WEEK = £50 Newcastle win
I'm still showing as -£25 after the Week 1 error when my team was missed.I also picked Newcastle in Week 2 = win but haven't been given any £££
