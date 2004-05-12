« previous next »
Author Topic: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season  (Read 6175 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,167
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #360 on: November 3, 2022, 03:08:17 pm »
West Ham draw please
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #361 on: November 3, 2022, 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Youngest Son Of Skittle on November  1, 2022, 08:11:00 pm
Week Two Tables

Gambler of the Week is shared between RobbieRedman and Son Of Skittle who both went for Brentford to draw against Wolves and win £170 each.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 3 )   £183.33            £130.83 Hitman007
  2.( 1 )   £180.00                £0.00 Mickitez
  3.( 2 )   £175.00                £0.00 Gary75
  4.( 10 )   £91.67              £91.67 Vivabobbygraham
  5.( 5 )     £60.00              £60.00 Bryanod
  6.( 8 )     £45.83              £45.83 Mivi
  7.( 4 )       £0.00                £0.00 Bradders1011
  8.( 6 )       £0.00                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  9.( 9 )       £0.00                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
10.( 7 )    -£25.00             -£25.00 GMac1984



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 2 )   £266.67              £91.67 Smithy
  2.( 5 )   £230.00            £170.00 RobbieRedman (1 GoW)
  3.( 1 )   £210.00                £0.00 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)
  4.( 3 )   £170.00                £0.00 Redforlife
  5.( 15 ) £170.00            £170.00 Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
  6.( 12 )   £85.00              £85.00 Joezydudek
  7.( 14 )   £85.00              £85.00 Skittle
  8.( 4 )     £52.50             -£25.00 Dublin Red
  9.( 16 )   £45.83              £45.83 Youngest Son Of Skittle
10.( 6 )     £35.00             -£25.00 Vishwa Atma
11.( 7 )       £0.00                £0.00 Barneylfc
12.( 8 )       £0.00                £0.00 Black Bull Nova
13.( 9 )       £0.00                £0.00 Buck Pete
14.( 11 )     £0.00                £0.00 Jackh
15.( 13 )     £0.00                £0.00 Sameold
16.( 10 )  -£25.00             -£25.00 Catterfeld
17.( 17 )  -£50.00             -£25.00 Rushyman

I'm still showing as -£25 after the Week 1 error when my team was missed.

I also picked Newcastle in Week 2 = win but haven't been given any £££  :o
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #362 on: November 3, 2022, 03:27:20 pm »
£50 Everton draw please
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #363 on: November 4, 2022, 12:01:33 am »
West Ham please, all
Logged
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #364 on: November 4, 2022, 10:37:40 am »
All on Leeds please
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,808
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #365 on: November 4, 2022, 11:01:25 am »
20 Bournemouth
30 Spurs v Liverpool draw

Cheers
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #366 on: November 4, 2022, 11:48:41 am »
50 on Arsenal
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #367 on: November 4, 2022, 02:51:38 pm »
50 on Chelsea. Cheers
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,675
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #368 on: November 4, 2022, 09:10:55 pm »
All on Liverpool, please. Ta
Logged
Offline Hitman007

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #369 on: November 4, 2022, 10:44:23 pm »
25vp on arsenal
25vp on forrest to win
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,854
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #370 on: November 4, 2022, 10:49:58 pm »
50 on Brighton.
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,417
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #371 on: November 5, 2022, 09:02:48 am »
Quote from: GMac1984 on October 28, 2022, 08:47:02 am
I selected Chelsea last week mate but have been marked as -£25.  It was before the fixtures were published which may have caused the confusion so I should read as £0.00 on the table!  That £25 come in handy later!  ;D

THIS WEEK = £50 Newcastle win

Quote from: GMac1984 on November  3, 2022, 03:25:28 pm
I'm still showing as -£25 after the Week 1 error when my team was missed.

I also picked Newcastle in Week 2 = win but haven't been given any £££  :o

Your Week 2 bet has now been included, my apologies for missing it out.
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • Money for nothing....
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #372 on: November 5, 2022, 09:49:40 am »
All on Arsenal
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #373 on: November 5, 2022, 01:42:49 pm »
Wolves draw @ 23/10.
WHU draw @ 5/2.

£25 on each.
 
Logged
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,417
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #374 on: November 5, 2022, 01:50:26 pm »
Wolves      Draw   23/10   25vp
Newcastle   Win   19/20   25vp.
Logged

Offline Son Of Skittle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #375 on: November 5, 2022, 02:21:49 pm »
Forest draw 50vp
Logged

Online sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,080
  • "Long live the King"
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #376 on: November 5, 2022, 04:57:34 pm »
All on Aston Villa.

Ta.
Logged

Offline catterfeld

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,957
  • BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #377 on: November 6, 2022, 12:42:38 am »
Chelsea draw and Spurs draw
Logged

Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #378 on: November 6, 2022, 01:31:32 pm »
40 Liverpool
10 Villa
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,632
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #379 on: November 8, 2022, 06:31:53 pm »
Week Four Fixtures...........We will be taking a break for the World Cup. Likely return will be with the Boxing day fixtures.


                                                          1            X          2

Saturday 12 November.

Man City v Brentford                            1/7        13/2     18/1

Bournemouth v Everton                      19/10      11/5      6/4

Liverpool v Southampton                      1/4         5/1      10/1

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace      21/10      11/5      11/8

Tottenham v Leeds                               4/7        16/5       9/2

West Ham v Leicester                         21/20      12/5      13/5

Newcastle v Chelsea                             5/4       12/5      21/10

Wolves v Arsenal                                  5/1       16/5       8/15

Sunday 13 November.

Brighton v Aston Villa                         17/20       5/2       16/5

Fulham v Man Utd                              29/10      11/4      17/20
Logged
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,964
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #380 on: November 8, 2022, 07:11:05 pm »
50 Man City
Logged

Offline gary75

  Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 541
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #381 on: November 8, 2022, 09:04:15 pm »
20 villa win
30 Newcastle win

Cheers
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,808
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #382 on: November 8, 2022, 09:32:32 pm »
25 Villa
25 Leicester

Thanks
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #383 on: November 8, 2022, 09:54:25 pm »
40 on Tottenham
10 on Southampton

Thank you
Logged
Offline Mivi

  Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,074
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #384 on: November 9, 2022, 08:23:15 am »
25 each Bournemouth & West Ham
Logged
Offline bryanod

  Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,892
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #385 on: November 9, 2022, 10:10:31 am »
50 arse please
Logged
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,417
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #386 on: November 9, 2022, 08:30:03 pm »
Week Three Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Dublin Red who went with Palace to win at West Ham and earns £200.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 2 )   £315.00            £135.00 Mickitez
  2.( 1 )   £250.83              £67.50 Hitman007
  3.( 5 )   £204.17            £112.50 Vivabobbygraham
  4.( 3 )   £175.00                £0.00 Gary75
  5.( 7 )     £99.58              £53.75 Mivi
  6.( 8 )     £97.50              £97.50 Bradders1011
  7.( 4 )     £91.67                £0.00 GMac1984
  8.( 9 )     £87.50              £87.50 Gerry Attrick
  9.( 6 )     £60.00                £0.00 Bryanod
10.( 10 )     £0.00                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 5 )   £335.00            £165.00 Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
  2.( 3 )   £317.50            £107.50 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)
  3.( 1 )   £266.67                £0.00 Smithy
  4.( 8 )   £252.50            £200.00 Dublin Red (1 GoW)
  5.( 2 )   £230.00                £0.00 RobbieRedman (1 GoW)
  6.( 15 ) £175.00             £175.00 Sameold
  7.( 4 )   £170.00                £0.00 Redforlife
  8.( 10 ) £170.00             £135.00 Vishwa Atma
  9.( 14 ) £125.00             £125.00 Jackh
10.( 9 )     £94.58               £48.75 Youngest Son Of Skittle
11.( 6 )     £85.00                 £0.00 Joezydudek
12.( 7 )     £85.00                 £0.00 Skittle
13.( 11 )     £0.00                 £0.00 Barneylfc
14.( 12 )     £0.00                 £0.00 Black Bull Nova
15.( 13 )  -£25.00              -£25.00 Buck Pete
16.( 16 )  -£25.00                 £0.00 Catterfeld
17.( 17 )  -£50.00                 £0.00 Rushyman
Logged

Offline smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,984
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #387 on: November 9, 2022, 11:23:55 pm »
All on Man United ta
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,988
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #388 on: November 10, 2022, 10:31:58 am »
50 Bournemouth

cheers
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #389 on: November 10, 2022, 01:55:47 pm »
50 Arsenal win please.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #390 on: November 10, 2022, 07:33:34 pm »
Not sure I have got a single one right this season, on account of this I will not go with my instincts therefore scuppering Bournemouth and Fulham, but will choose Newcastle instead, all on
Logged
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 08:29:50 am »
50 on Bournemouth. Cheers
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,675
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 am »
All on Bournemouth, please. Ta
Logged
Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 am »
25 Fulham
25 Leeds

Cheers :wave
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm »
50 on Leicester
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,167
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #395 on: Yesterday at 03:18:17 pm »
Nottingham Forest draw please
Logged
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 39,854
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #396 on: Yesterday at 08:43:51 pm »
50 on Newcastle
Logged

Offline Hitman007

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #397 on: Today at 12:31:17 am »
25vp on bournemouth
25vp on newcastle
Logged

Online sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,080
  • "Long live the King"
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #398 on: Today at 01:13:37 am »
All on Man City.

Ta.
Logged
