Week Two Tables



Gambler of the Week is shared between RobbieRedman and Son Of Skittle who both went for Brentford to draw against Wolves and win £170 each.



PREMIER LEAGUE



Pos Total Last Week

1.( 3 ) £183.33 £130.83 Hitman007

2.( 1 ) £180.00 £0.00 Mickitez

3.( 2 ) £175.00 £0.00 Gary75

4.( 10 ) £91.67 £91.67 Vivabobbygraham

5.( 5 ) £60.00 £60.00 Bryanod

6.( 8 ) £45.83 £45.83 Mivi

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7.( 4 ) £0.00 £0.00 Bradders1011

8.( 6 ) £0.00 £0.00 Gerry Attrick

9.( 9 ) £0.00 £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv

10.( 7 ) -£25.00 -£25.00 GMac1984







CHAMPIONSHIP



Pos Total Last Week

1.( 2 ) £266.67 £91.67 Smithy

2.( 5 ) £230.00 £170.00 RobbieRedman (1 GoW)

3.( 1 ) £210.00 £0.00 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)

4.( 3 ) £170.00 £0.00 Redforlife

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5.( 15 ) £170.00 £170.00 Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)

6.( 12 ) £85.00 £85.00 Joezydudek

7.( 14 ) £85.00 £85.00 Skittle

8.( 4 ) £52.50 -£25.00 Dublin Red

9.( 16 ) £45.83 £45.83 Youngest Son Of Skittle

10.( 6 ) £35.00 -£25.00 Vishwa Atma

11.( 7 ) £0.00 £0.00 Barneylfc

12.( 8 ) £0.00 £0.00 Black Bull Nova

13.( 9 ) £0.00 £0.00 Buck Pete

14.( 11 ) £0.00 £0.00 Jackh

15.( 13 ) £0.00 £0.00 Sameold

16.( 10 ) -£25.00 -£25.00 Catterfeld

17.( 17 ) -£50.00 -£25.00 Rushyman



I'm still showing as -£25 after the Week 1 error when my team was missed.I also picked Newcastle in Week 2 = win but haven't been given any £££