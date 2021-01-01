Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 3416 times)
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,199
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #200 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:29 pm »
Vs Everton
Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Fabinho
Elliott
Milner
Diaz
Firmino
Salah
FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Logged
Ycuzz
of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,589
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #201 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:00 pm »
vs Everton
Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Diaz
FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,565
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 12:40:15 am »
vs Everton
Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 119
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #203 on:
Today
at 07:28:05 am »
vs Everton
Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
