LFC Prediction League: Season 22

RJH

Re: LFC Prediction League: Season 22
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:02:29 pm »
Vs Everton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Milner

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Ycuzz

Re: LFC Prediction League: Season 22
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm »
vs Everton

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
vivabobbygraham

Re: LFC Prediction League: Season 22
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:40:15 am »
vs Everton

Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
mushi007

Re: LFC Prediction League: Season 22
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:28:05 am »
vs Everton

Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
