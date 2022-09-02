The national lottery draw: 09 - 25 - 42 - 43 - 46 - 52 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
92542434652 / 33 = 2804316201 remainder 19
remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Wabaloolah 9-10
Buck Pete v RJH 13-11
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 11-8
Garrus v Kopite1971 11-13
KeegansPerm v BoRed 9-11
mushi007 v joezydudek 11-8
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 14-13
redforlife v LovelyCushionedHeader 9-13
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 12-8
Ycuzz v mickitez 9-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
090 075 +15 15 Vishwa Atma
100 084 +16 14 Kopite1971
090 080 +10 13 LovelyCushionedHeader
087 077 +10 12 joezydudek
089 083 +06 11 mickitez
091 085 +06 10 RJH
081 084 -03 10 CornerTakenQuickly
079 084 -05 10 Ndeyanka
091 090 +01 09 BoRed
091 091 +00 09 vivabobbygraham
080 081 -01 09 bradders1011
079 080 -01 09 mushi007
081 087 -06 09 KeegansPerm
074 082 -08 07 Ycuzz
078 074 +04 06 redforlife
080 079 +01 06 Mivi
086 094 -08 06 Buck Pete
082 087 -05 04 Wabaloolah
069 087 -18 04 Garrus (1)
077 091 -14 01 Barneylfc
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022