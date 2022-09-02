« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 3822 times)

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #200 on: September 2, 2022, 07:02:29 pm »
Vs Everton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Milner

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,595
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #201 on: September 2, 2022, 11:12:00 pm »
vs Everton

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,567
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #202 on: September 3, 2022, 12:40:15 am »
vs Everton

Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #203 on: September 3, 2022, 07:28:05 am »
vs Everton

Allison
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Elliott
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #204 on: September 3, 2022, 08:05:18 am »
v Everton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Gordon
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #205 on: September 3, 2022, 08:09:41 am »
Everton

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Milner Fabinho Elliott
Salah Firmino Diaz

FS: 2-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,621
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #206 on: September 3, 2022, 08:53:38 am »
vs Everton

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 15
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,917
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #207 on: September 3, 2022, 09:20:07 am »
v Everton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Milner Fabinho Elliot
Salah Firmino Diaz

Score: 0-2 (LFC)
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #208 on: September 3, 2022, 10:19:31 am »
@Everton:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Elliott
DP: 10
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,349
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #209 on: September 3, 2022, 10:25:57 am »
vs Everton

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #210 on: September 3, 2022, 10:55:13 am »
Everton

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Fabinho
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8

Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,728
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #211 on: September 3, 2022, 08:08:24 pm »
Just want to say Ive not forgot or anything but I am now fully convinced my involvement in this competition puts the mockers on us
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #212 on: September 3, 2022, 08:11:00 pm »
The national lottery draw: 09 - 25 - 42 - 43 - 46 - 52 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

92542434652 / 33 = 2804316201 remainder 19

remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Wabaloolah 9-10
Buck Pete v RJH 13-11
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 11-8
Garrus v Kopite1971 11-13
KeegansPerm v BoRed 9-11
mushi007 v joezydudek 11-8
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 14-13
redforlife v LovelyCushionedHeader 9-13
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 12-8
Ycuzz v mickitez 9-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

090   075   +15   15   Vishwa Atma
100   084   +16   14   Kopite1971
090   080   +10   13   LovelyCushionedHeader
087   077   +10   12   joezydudek
089   083   +06   11   mickitez
091   085   +06   10   RJH
081   084   -03   10   CornerTakenQuickly
079   084   -05   10   Ndeyanka
091   090   +01   09   BoRed
091   091   +00   09   vivabobbygraham
080   081   -01   09   bradders1011
079   080   -01   09   mushi007
081   087   -06   09   KeegansPerm
074   082   -08   07   Ycuzz
078   074   +04   06   redforlife
080   079   +01   06   Mivi
086   094   -08   06   Buck Pete
082   087   -05   04   Wabaloolah
069   087   -18   04   Garrus (1)
077   091   -14   01   Barneylfc

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #213 on: September 3, 2022, 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on September  3, 2022, 08:08:24 pm
Just want to say Ive not forgot or anything but I am now fully convinced my involvement in this competition puts the mockers on us

Yeah, we've done great since you stopped playing. ;D
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #214 on: September 4, 2022, 07:12:07 pm »
vs Napoli

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Milner
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to Napoli
FG: Kvaratskhelia
DP: 6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #215 on: September 4, 2022, 08:31:06 pm »
v Napoli

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Arthur
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 0-0
First goal: no one
DP: 8
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 12:39:34 am »
Napoli vs LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Fabinho
Elliott
Arthur
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-1
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:36 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 08:17:44 am »
vs Napoli

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Milner
Elliott

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 am »
vs Napoli

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Milner

Firmino
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-0
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,917
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 am »
v Napoli

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Arthur
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 0-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 am »
If anyone's interested, this year's Champions League prediction competition starts tomorrow: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352975.0
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 am »
Napoli vs LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Fabinho
Elliott
Arthur
Salah
Firmino
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to Napoli
FGS: Osimhen
DP: 6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 am »
Barney, is this a cup game? :P ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,000
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:19:01 am »
v Napoli

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Fabinho Arthur
Salah Firmino Díaz

Score: 0-1
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm »
vs Napoli

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsmikas

Fabinho
Elliott
Milner

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

FS: 0-0
FG: No goalscorer
DP:10
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 01:40:47 pm »
Vs Napoli

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Milner
Elliot
Arthur
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Kvaratskhelia
Final Score 1-1
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:26:37 am »
Vs Napoli

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Elliot
Arthur
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal: Salah
Final Score 0-2 for LFC
DP 4
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:06:21 am »
Vs Napoli

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Arthur
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Diaz

First Goal: Salah
Final Score: 0-1 Liverpool
DP: 8
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:22:09 am »
Vs Napoli

Alisson

Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Milner
Fabinho
Arthur

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

First Goal Kvaratskhelia
Final Score 1-1
DP 6
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,595
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:32:16 am »
vs Napoli

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Arthur Fabinho Milner
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #230 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Napoli

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Milner Fabinho Arthur
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1-2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 