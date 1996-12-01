Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
178 (22.4%)
- Manchester City
-
193 (24.3%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
153 (19.2%)
- Chelsea
-
123 (15.5%)
- Manchester United
-
23 (2.9%)
- Arsenal
-
96 (12.1%)
- Newcastle
-
11 (1.4%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
5 (0.6%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
-
3 (0.4%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
2 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
-
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
- 0 (0%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.4%)
- Brentford
- 0 (0%)
- Brighton
-
1 (0.1%)
- Southampton
-
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 199