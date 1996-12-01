Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
178 (22.4%)
Manchester City
193 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
153 (19.2%)
Chelsea
123 (15.5%)
Manchester United
23 (2.9%)
Arsenal
96 (12.1%)
Newcastle
11 (1.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.4%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.4%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.1%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 199

ScubaSteve

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 10, 2022, 09:09:46 am
Quote from: elsewhere on October  9, 2022, 08:40:10 am
we will win the CL and get automatic qualification to CL anyways.

That is the Liverpool way  8)
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 10, 2022, 09:19:28 am
Quote from: clinical on October 10, 2022, 09:08:17 am
I think it will be a year without Europe for us. Hopefully a wake-up call to the owners.
The wake up call was when we almost missed out on top 4 due to the CB crisis. This is just negligence from the owners.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 10, 2022, 09:51:37 am
As long as we're within 6-8 points off 4th at the end of December, I think we'll make it.

We're only 6 off 4th now.
elsewhere

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:22:26 am
We are 8 pts off 4th but we have a match in hand. 5-8 pts is not much but i don't see any encouraging signs to be honest. I thought after the City match we would win against Nottingham and Leeds easily and finish the season 2nd but it's just not happening for us.
MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:31:35 am
We are a team capable of winning 10-15 games in a row at our best competing against teams that struggle to string 3 wins in a row. 2/3 wins on the spin and the table would look different.
thejbs

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:40:49 am
All the 7s. Finish in seventh, win number 7. Id be happy with that.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:48:15 am
Always fancied adding the UEFA Conference league go out long list of European trophies, just hope we can do well enough to qualify.
lollysportswasher

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:49:33 am
Can't beat relegation fodder teams and you expect us to go on a crazy winning streak ? Sorry but I don't see this happening unless we go full out during the transfer window and buy 2 midfielders min.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 09:51:09 am
Quote from: elsewhere on October 30, 2022, 09:22:26 am
We are 8 pts off 4th but we have a match in hand. 5-8 pts is not much but i don't see any encouraging signs to be honest. I thought after the City match we would win against Nottingham and Leeds easily and finish the season 2nd but it's just not happening for us.

This reminds me of the days where we struggled to make top 4 and we would always say its just 5-8 points to make up but were showing no signs of being good enough to make up those points.
MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 10:04:24 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October 30, 2022, 09:51:09 am
This reminds me of the days where we struggled to make top 4 and we would always say its just 5-8 points to make up but were showing no signs of being good enough to make up those points.
We were 7 points off in March/April 2021.
elsewhere

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 10:06:35 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on October 30, 2022, 09:48:15 am
Always fancied adding the UEFA Conference league go out long list of European trophies, just hope we can do well enough to qualify.

 ;D
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 10:29:12 am
Wouldnt be shocked if the top 4 remain as they are now, and in that order. If anything, whats stopping Newcastle spending another 400m next window, now theyre clearly getting to the next window with a real chance of top 4.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 10:43:54 am
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.
Nick110581

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:11:08 am
We aren't out of it yet and Newcastle aren't a shoe in either.

City are the only certainty.
tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:12:06 am
Yeah long way to go, top 4 is definitely still on.  Every team that isn't City will have a wobble or two.
jillc

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:13:33 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 30, 2022, 10:43:54 am
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.

They are at the moment. After the break and the WC who knows. All their rhythm could leave them, and a completely different season to finish on, with other teams coming into play. 
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:17:37 am
Quote from: jillc on October 30, 2022, 11:13:33 am
They are at the moment. After the break and the WC who knows. All their rhythm could leave them, and a completely different season to finish on, with other teams coming into play. 

Pretty much every team is in play. United win today and they go fifth with a game in hand and 8 points seperate the top 6.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:19:46 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 30, 2022, 10:43:54 am
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.
Great shout. It's not even November yet FFS.
PatriotScouser

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 11:58:53 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 30, 2022, 11:19:46 am
Great shout. It's not even November yet FFS.

I heard there is a great river in Egypt.........
mikeb58

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 12:21:39 pm
I'm absoluteky convinced we'll turn this around, get a few key players back and kick on again. A team that deservedly beat the cheats a couple of weeks ago doesn't turn to shit that quickly!

Anyway, now the pressure is off from winning the Prem, I'm going to enjoy this fight for 4th place in a less pressurised way of trying to come top.

We're still the CL and both have domestic Cups to defend, this season is still alive and kicking, let's show what we're made of and rise to the challenge.

This is a season, we have to accept we have lower expectations, the team has ran itself ragged both physically and mentally over the last few seasons, chasing unprecedented glory, maybe they're just about shot in that department as far as the League goes, but that's not to say we won't find success elsewhere.

The last 2 League games have been a bit shit, no denying or hiding from that, but fuck me if any team deserves a break it's this set of lads.

Cheats
Arsenal
Us
Spurs/Man Utd
rushyman

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 12:54:02 pm
If we can be hanging on to a realistic gap by the time we hit World Cup I fancybus to have a better 2nd half to the season
The G in Gerrard

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 01:02:24 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October 30, 2022, 11:58:53 am
I heard there is a great river in Egypt.........
Great point ::)
Nick110581

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 01:08:13 pm
Quote from: rushyman on October 30, 2022, 12:54:02 pm
If we can be hanging on to a realistic gap by the time we hit World Cup I fancybus to have a better 2nd half to the season

You would hope so otherwise we are on for 51 points
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 01:22:56 pm
Basically makes next weeks game a must not lose.
duvva

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 01:35:42 pm
Hang on a minute, how come almost everyone voted for us to be top four (usually 1st or 2nd). Im sure I read elsewhere on here that almost everyone saw our decline coming
Nick110581

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 01:36:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 30, 2022, 01:22:56 pm
Basically makes next weeks game a must not lose.

Huge game

At least they have a tough match midweek
clinical

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 30, 2022, 02:09:54 pm
Quote from: duvva on October 30, 2022, 01:35:42 pm
Hang on a minute, how come almost everyone voted for us to be top four (usually 1st or 2nd). Im sure I read elsewhere on here that almost everyone saw our decline coming

A lot saw a decline coming. No one saw a relegation fight coming.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 31, 2022, 05:52:50 am
We only need 39 points from the next 26 games to reach 70. Thats midtable form. We could get most of these just from winning home games. Itll need an incredible turn around in our form and those chasing us to miss out on top 4.
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 31, 2022, 07:10:43 am
7 points United on same number of games. We have Spurs up next and Chelsea have Arsenal. I am hoping for an Arsenal win in that. I dont believe we are catching Arsenal or City now. United next away to Villa. Not concerned about Newcastle yet.

We could have done without Spurs getting back on track with a win.
MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 31, 2022, 07:19:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 31, 2022, 07:10:43 am
7 points United on same number of games. We have Spurs up next and Chelsea have Arsenal. I am hoping for an Arsenal win in that. I dont believe we are catching Arsenal or City now. United next away to Villa. Not concerned about Newcastle yet.

We could have done without Spurs getting back on track with a win.
Or we could have beaten Leeds at Anfield or taken at least a point from the Forest game.
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
October 31, 2022, 07:22:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 31, 2022, 07:10:43 am
7 points United on same number of games. We have Spurs up next and Chelsea have Arsenal. I am hoping for an Arsenal win in that. I dont believe we are catching Arsenal or City now. United next away to Villa. Not concerned about Newcastle yet.

We could have done without Spurs getting back on track with a win.
Yeah, we could really have done with not losing to two of the worst teams in the league. Doesnt matter what other teams do. If we dont shake ourselves out of this rut then the top 4 is not our concern.
Hopefully the sportswashing cup provides a chance for the players to reset and come back with the same hunger that saw them win every trophy available.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
November 6, 2022, 02:58:28 pm
I think its no longer 6 teams for 3 places, its 5 for 2 places now. Im calling it now, we will be in the top 4.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
November 14, 2022, 04:11:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November  6, 2022, 02:58:28 pm
I think its no longer 6 teams for 3 places, its 5 for 2 places now. Im calling it now, we will be in the top 4.

I think it's 4 teams for 1 place. Us, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manutd for that 4th position.

I believe Newcastle, Arsenal and City will get top4, unless something drastically changes in the second half of the season.
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
November 14, 2022, 07:23:53 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 14, 2022, 04:11:01 pm
I think it's 4 teams for 1 place. Us, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manutd for that 4th position.

I believe Newcastle, Arsenal and City will get top4, unless something drastically changes in the second half of the season.

No way are Newcastle assured anything. They are not even that far ahead.
Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
November 14, 2022, 08:08:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 14, 2022, 07:23:53 pm
No way are Newcastle assured anything. They are not even that far ahead.

Agree with this. Everything has gone swimmingly for them so far but that can change. Long way to go. City will be assured of top 4 and in all likelihood Arsenal too (even if someone below City catches them, I doubt enough will for them to drop out), so 5 into 2 for the other spots. None of the others are much to fear if we can get nearer our best. Think us getting top 4 is still in our hands in that respect.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 04:26:09 am
I guess we have to win pretty much all the remaining games if we want to make top4. There's very little room left for mistakes.
