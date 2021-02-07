I'm absoluteky convinced we'll turn this around, get a few key players back and kick on again. A team that deservedly beat the cheats a couple of weeks ago doesn't turn to shit that quickly!



Anyway, now the pressure is off from winning the Prem, I'm going to enjoy this fight for 4th place in a less pressurised way of trying to come top.



We're still the CL and both have domestic Cups to defend, this season is still alive and kicking, let's show what we're made of and rise to the challenge.



This is a season, we have to accept we have lower expectations, the team has ran itself ragged both physically and mentally over the last few seasons, chasing unprecedented glory, maybe they're just about shot in that department as far as the League goes, but that's not to say we won't find success elsewhere.



The last 2 League games have been a bit shit, no denying or hiding from that, but fuck me if any team deserves a break it's this set of lads.



Cheats

Arsenal

Us

Spurs/Man Utd

