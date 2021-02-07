Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
175 (22.7%)
Manchester City
187 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
152 (19.7%)
Chelsea
121 (15.7%)
Manchester United
21 (2.7%)
Arsenal
90 (11.7%)
Newcastle
7 (0.9%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.4%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.4%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.1%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 193

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 6820 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #120 on: October 10, 2022, 09:09:46 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on October  9, 2022, 08:40:10 am
we will win the CL and get automatic qualification to CL anyways.

That is the Liverpool way  8)
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #121 on: October 10, 2022, 09:19:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on October 10, 2022, 09:08:17 am
I think it will be a year without Europe for us. Hopefully a wake-up call to the owners.
The wake up call was when we almost missed out on top 4 due to the CB crisis. This is just negligence from the owners.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #122 on: October 10, 2022, 09:51:37 am »
As long as we're within 6-8 points off 4th at the end of December, I think we'll make it.

We're only 6 off 4th now.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,782
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:22:26 am »
We are 8 pts off 4th but we have a match in hand. 5-8 pts is not much but i don't see any encouraging signs to be honest. I thought after the City match we would win against Nottingham and Leeds easily and finish the season 2nd but it's just not happening for us.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 am »
We are a team capable of winning 10-15 games in a row at our best competing against teams that struggle to string 3 wins in a row. 2/3 wins on the spin and the table would look different.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 am »
All the 7s. Finish in seventh, win number 7. Id be happy with that.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:48:15 am »
Always fancied adding the UEFA Conference league go out long list of European trophies, just hope we can do well enough to qualify.
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:49:33 am »
Can't beat relegation fodder teams and you expect us to go on a crazy winning streak ? Sorry but I don't see this happening unless we go full out during the transfer window and buy 2 midfielders min.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • RedOrDead
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:22:26 am
We are 8 pts off 4th but we have a match in hand. 5-8 pts is not much but i don't see any encouraging signs to be honest. I thought after the City match we would win against Nottingham and Leeds easily and finish the season 2nd but it's just not happening for us.

This reminds me of the days where we struggled to make top 4 and we would always say its just 5-8 points to make up but were showing no signs of being good enough to make up those points.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:51:09 am
This reminds me of the days where we struggled to make top 4 and we would always say its just 5-8 points to make up but were showing no signs of being good enough to make up those points.
We were 7 points off in March/April 2021.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,782
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:48:15 am
Always fancied adding the UEFA Conference league go out long list of European trophies, just hope we can do well enough to qualify.

 ;D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:29:12 am »
Wouldnt be shocked if the top 4 remain as they are now, and in that order. If anything, whats stopping Newcastle spending another 400m next window, now theyre clearly getting to the next window with a real chance of top 4.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:43:54 am »
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:11:08 am »
We aren't out of it yet and Newcastle aren't a shoe in either.

City are the only certainty.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,731
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 am »
Yeah long way to go, top 4 is definitely still on.  Every team that isn't City will have a wobble or two.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,842
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:13:33 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:43:54 am
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.

They are at the moment. After the break and the WC who knows. All their rhythm could leave them, and a completely different season to finish on, with other teams coming into play. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,438
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:13:33 am
They are at the moment. After the break and the WC who knows. All their rhythm could leave them, and a completely different season to finish on, with other teams coming into play. 

Pretty much every team is in play. United win today and they go fifth with a game in hand and 8 points seperate the top 6.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,779
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:43:54 am
The most in form teams are Newcastle, City and Arsenal. They will finish in top4. It's between Spurs and Manutd to grab 4th position, and i think it's going to be Manutd.

Unfortunately we're out.
Great shout. It's not even November yet FFS.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:19:46 am
Great shout. It's not even November yet FFS.

I heard there is a great river in Egypt.........
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
  • kopite
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm »
I'm absoluteky convinced we'll turn this around, get a few key players back and kick on again. A team that deservedly beat the cheats a couple of weeks ago doesn't turn to shit that quickly!

Anyway, now the pressure is off from winning the Prem, I'm going to enjoy this fight for 4th place in a less pressurised way of trying to come top.

We're still the CL and both have domestic Cups to defend, this season is still alive and kicking, let's show what we're made of and rise to the challenge.

This is a season, we have to accept we have lower expectations, the team has ran itself ragged both physically and mentally over the last few seasons, chasing unprecedented glory, maybe they're just about shot in that department as far as the League goes, but that's not to say we won't find success elsewhere.

The last 2 League games have been a bit shit, no denying or hiding from that, but fuck me if any team deserves a break it's this set of lads.

Cheats
Arsenal
Us
Spurs/Man Utd
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,182
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm »
If we can be hanging on to a realistic gap by the time we hit World Cup I fancybus to have a better 2nd half to the season
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,779
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 11:58:53 am
I heard there is a great river in Egypt.........
Great point ::)
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
If we can be hanging on to a realistic gap by the time we hit World Cup I fancybus to have a better 2nd half to the season

You would hope so otherwise we are on for 51 points
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,438
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm »
Basically makes next weeks game a must not lose.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm »
Hang on a minute, how come almost everyone voted for us to be top four (usually 1st or 2nd). Im sure I read elsewhere on here that almost everyone saw our decline coming
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm
Basically makes next weeks game a must not lose.

Huge game

At least they have a tough match midweek
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm
Hang on a minute, how come almost everyone voted for us to be top four (usually 1st or 2nd). Im sure I read elsewhere on here that almost everyone saw our decline coming

A lot saw a decline coming. No one saw a relegation fight coming.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:52:50 am »
We only need 39 points from the next 26 games to reach 70. Thats midtable form. We could get most of these just from winning home games. Itll need an incredible turn around in our form and those chasing us to miss out on top 4.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 