Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
175 (23.4%)
Manchester City
181 (24.2%)
Tottenham Hotspur
148 (19.8%)
Chelsea
116 (15.5%)
Manchester United
18 (2.4%)
Arsenal
84 (11.2%)
Newcastle
7 (0.9%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.4%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.4%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.1%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 187

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 4876 times)

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #80 on: October 2, 2022, 09:38:32 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on October  2, 2022, 09:34:11 am
We need 6 from the next two games.

Nah our confidence is shot and one win and one draw against the top two sides is more than good enough. It will give our players belief and then can go on a run.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #81 on: October 2, 2022, 09:57:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  2, 2022, 09:32:31 am
Getting a bit try hard with all the Spurs comments now chief.

Still a couple of platforms to go. Spreading the word is a thankless task.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #82 on: October 2, 2022, 09:59:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  2, 2022, 09:38:32 am
Nah our confidence is shot and one win and one draw against the top two sides is more than good enough. It will give our players belief and then can go on a run.

Draw at Emirates and beat city at Anfield . Everyone is happy.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #83 on: October 2, 2022, 10:04:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on October  2, 2022, 09:34:11 am
We need 6 from the next two games.
We've not been good enough to be looking 2 games ahead. Arsenal can do that because they are in good form. At this point, we don't look capable of comfortably beating anyone. Our confidence is down the tubes and teams feel they can get something off us.

I expect us to lose against City and Arsenal but I'd obviously love to be wrong. Even Rangers will be a slog but that's the beauty of football. Last season, we were going into games knowing that we'd win. It just shows the impact a few positive/negative results can have on a team.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #84 on: October 2, 2022, 02:53:28 pm »
People who are predicting top 4 are basing it on last season..

We are not the same team, if we lose the next 2 and Spurs and Chelsea win both theirs, I am not sure how we claw back 13 points v spurs (even with a game in hand) and 9 v Chelsea.

We just dont have the form and there is a serious issue with us, its not just a slump.
We also have Spurs away in a few weeks, lose that and top 3 is gone for sure.

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #85 on: October 2, 2022, 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October  2, 2022, 09:59:21 am
Draw at Emirates and beat city at Anfield . Everyone is happy.
Prefer it the other way.but on current form, will be super lucky to get anything.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #86 on: October 2, 2022, 03:26:49 pm »
Imagine hypothesising whether Liverpool will make CL after 7 games, but that's where we are. Bit saddening and frustrating that winning the league is probably unlikely

Definitely need top 4 to avoid the 'can't buy the player as they'd prefer a team in the CL'
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #87 on: October 2, 2022, 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October  2, 2022, 03:26:49 pm
Imagine hypothesising whether Liverpool will make CL after 7 games, but that's where we are. Bit saddening and frustrating that winning the league is probably unlikely

Definitely need top 4 to avoid the 'can't buy the player as they'd prefer a team in the CL'

Ha yeah, thats always been a load of shite. Remember in 20/21 when we were struggling, that line was trotted out. Then, when we made it, we went and splashed the cash on a grand total of one senior player.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #88 on: October 2, 2022, 08:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  2, 2022, 06:55:12 am
On one hand, we're soo much better than we're showing right now and we'll definitely improve. On the other, I'm not sure how we improve at this point.

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #89 on: October 2, 2022, 10:05:13 pm »
City
Arsenal
Spurs
Liverpool
Chelsea
United

This is the best case assuming we start picking points. Win against Arsenal can be huge.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #90 on: October 2, 2022, 10:10:48 pm »
Im amazed how few votes Arsenal have got.

Admittedly they dont have most strength in depth but I think theres best 11 is outstanding. They will definitely be in the top 4 shake up at the end of the year.

The performance they put in against City last year, when they literally went head to head and they out played them was an indication of what was to come. That was the first time Ive ever really seen anyone really out football City.. This year theyve started producing that on a much more consistent basis.

IMO theres going no where, there a very, very good team.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #91 on: October 2, 2022, 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  2, 2022, 08:49:13 pm


Yes reading comprehension isnt your strong suit is it Lobo.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #92 on: October 2, 2022, 10:33:22 pm »
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #93 on: October 2, 2022, 10:36:18 pm »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on October  2, 2022, 10:10:48 pm
Im amazed how few votes Arsenal have got.

Admittedly they dont have most strength in depth but I think theres best 11 is outstanding. They will definitely be in the top 4 shake up at the end of the year.

The performance they put in against City last year, when they literally went head to head and they out played them was an indication of what was to come. That was the first time Ive ever really seen anyone really out football City.. This year theyve started producing that on a much more consistent basis.

IMO theres going no where, there a very, very good team.

Watched that game myself and thought if they could play like that week in week out they would definitely do some damage this season. Repeating that type of performance time and time again is more of a Man City thing than arsenal and I expect them to lose the plot somewhere during the season
Though to be honest I don't give a shit about anyone else , we look a shadow of what we were
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #94 on: October 3, 2022, 01:26:49 am »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on October  2, 2022, 10:10:48 pm
Im amazed how few votes Arsenal have got.

Admittedly they dont have most strength in depth but I think theres best 11 is outstanding. They will definitely be in the top 4 shake up at the end of the year.

The performance they put in against City last year, when they literally went head to head and they out played them was an indication of what was to come. That was the first time Ive ever really seen anyone really out football City.. This year theyve started producing that on a much more consistent basis.

IMO theres going no where, there a very, very good team.

Its to do with the managers , you had Klopp Pep Tuchel (back then) , and Pulis. World class managers while Arteta was lucky to be in a job.  I was confident even from pre season where we ripping teams apart playing a different game to last season , Jesus and Zinchenko have been immense too. Still a long way to go but I cant see us missing out on top 4. No team has ever reached 20 points after 8 games and missed out on top 4. By that stat us and city are there.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #95 on: October 4, 2022, 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October  3, 2022, 01:26:49 am
Its to do with the managers , you had Klopp Pep Tuchel (back then) , and Pulis. World class managers while Arteta was lucky to be in a job.  I was confident even from pre season where we ripping teams apart playing a different game to last season , Jesus and Zinchenko have been immense too. Still a long way to go but I cant see us missing out on top 4. No team has ever reached 20 points after 8 games and missed out on top 4. By that stat us and city are there.

It was only a few months ago that Arsenal were nailed on to finish in the top 4, but limped into 5th. I hope they do finish above everyone, bar us, but theres a long way to go.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm »
The way results have gone today, we really need to win tomorrow.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
The way results have gone today, we really need to win tomorrow.
Certainly looks that way. The top 3 wont drop off, looks like were in a battle with Yernited and Chelsea for fourth unless we win tomorrow.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
Certainly looks that way. The top 3 won’t drop off, looks like we’re in a battle with Yernited and Chelsea for fourth unless we win tomorrow.

I don’t get the belief that top three won’t drop off. City won’t but the others will.

Also I can’t get my head around finishing below Arsenal and Spurs. If we find ourselves so far behind then I will be waiting for the cups. I’m not arsed about top four races, hated them when they were the main target, hate them even more when they are the backup.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
I dont get the belief that top three wont drop off. City wont but the others will.

Also I cant get my head around finishing below Arsenal and Spurs. If we find ourselves so far behind then I will be waiting for the cups. Im not arsed about top four races, hated them when they were the main target, hate them even more when they are the backup.

Well if we lose next few games its a huge ask to finish above those two.

We arent getting close to the 90 point form this season which is not a criticism but a reality check of where we are now.

Hopefully by 6.30 tomorrow we have the points !
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm »
Whos even the third member of the top 3? Spurs? Not sure Ive looked at a table since we beat Bournemouth!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Whos even the third member of the top 3? Spurs? Not sure Ive looked at a table since we beat Bournemouth!

Yep, Spurs.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
I dont get the belief that top three wont drop off. City wont but the others will.

Also I cant get my head around finishing below Arsenal and Spurs. If we find ourselves so far behind then I will be waiting for the cups. Im not arsed about top four races, hated them when they were the main target, hate them even more when they are the backup.
Do you feel youre basing that belief on our reputation over the past five years? Go a little further back and we were regularly finishing behind both north London clubs. The fact is, we arent playing well and while Spurs are more functional than exciting, they are getting results, today at Brighton a case in point. Arsenal have a young exciting side, full of energy and although they wont win it, their ppg is going to have to fall off a cliff for them to finish outside the top 4, theyre 10 points ahead of us already. Weve won twice all season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
Do you feel you’re basing that belief on our reputation over the past five years? Go a little further back and we were regularly finishing behind both north London clubs. The fact is, we aren’t playing well and while Spurs are more functional than exciting, they are getting results, today at Brighton a case in point. Arsenal have a young exciting side, full of energy and although they won’t win it, their ppg is going to have to fall off a cliff for them to finish outside the top 4, they’re 10 points ahead of us already. We’ve won twice all season.

Well yes but we have shown we have the ability to go on a run when all looks lost. Ultimately though we will know the situation pretty soon.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Well yes but we have shown we have the ability to go on a run when all looks lost. Ultimately though we will know the situation pretty soon.

I think its safe to say its unlikely we are winning the league so actually I am not that bothered what happens in the league, will focus all my attention on the cups.
I agree, Im a traditionalist in the sense Id rather win cups than finish 4th. Having said that, the Europa league spiral would be a difficult one to shake off and doesnt bear thinking about. We couldnt have a harder set of fixtures upcoming, will there be a reaction?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:40:10 am »
we will win the CL and get automatic qualification to CL anyways.
