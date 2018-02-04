Im amazed how few votes Arsenal have got.



Admittedly they dont have most strength in depth but I think theres best 11 is outstanding. They will definitely be in the top 4 shake up at the end of the year.



The performance they put in against City last year, when they literally went head to head and they out played them was an indication of what was to come. That was the first time Ive ever really seen anyone really out football City.. This year theyve started producing that on a much more consistent basis.



IMO theres going no where, there a very, very good team.