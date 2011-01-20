« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 58126 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #920 on: March 20, 2024, 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 20, 2024, 04:45:26 pm
By the 1880s that's true. But the initial push from below - even if we discount the popular movements of the English Civil War - were from an earlier period. EP Thompson's 'The Making of the English Working Class' covers the period from 1790 to 1832. Literacy rates were far lower then. And workers ran tremendous risks to combine and agitate (deportation etc). But that's where 'Reform' came from. One literate worker too could read aloud from a great Chartist newspaper like 'The Northern Star' and educate ten illiterate ones.
Yes, this could not happen in India because of the lack of intermingling among castes. Literacy in 1947 heavily correlated with caste. Privileged castes were more literate and richer. The interaction between privileged and non-privileged castes was transactional.

Things have changed now, but the dominant propaganda also has, unfortunately.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #921 on: March 20, 2024, 05:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 20, 2024, 04:36:36 pm
[2017] " Tarun Vijay lands in trouble with 'black people' remarks, later apologises on Twitter. Denying racism in India, the former BJP MP told Al Jazeera television, 'If we were racist, why would we live with South Indians.' " - https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/if-we-were-racist-why-would-we-live-with-south-indians-tarun-vijay/article17866698.ece

This is very good example of how people think in India. Dharmic texts are seemingly more liberal than Abrahimic texts? India can't be illiberal. Some historical figure (or may be mythical) espoused democracy? India is the mother of democracy and can't be undemocratic.

Ive read a few instances of African students studying in India getting attacked over the last few years.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #922 on: March 20, 2024, 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 20, 2024, 02:35:00 pm
No c*nt on here has said that.

No, those are the words from big brain Mykhailo Podolyak
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #923 on: March 21, 2024, 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: itihasas on March 20, 2024, 09:30:41 pm
No, those are the words from big brain Mykhailo Podolyak

What do you expect him to say? His country is being smashed to pieces, India is after China one of the few countries who can assert significant pressure on the Russians and India is sitting on the fence keeping company with some of the most brutal regimes on the planet, weve both spent time explaining Indias stance on Russia and Ukraine, and while it might make sense from a political, economic and historical perspective, morally Indias position is absolutely awful.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #924 on: March 21, 2024, 03:28:12 am »
I missed the fact that the election dates have been announced. Results will be 4'th June.

Mood of the nation is predicting absolute majority for the BJP again :

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/mood-of-the-nation-2024-lok-sabha-elections-pm-modi-nda-win-likely-india-alliance-congress-important-issues-2499457-2024-02-08

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #925 on: March 21, 2024, 03:39:51 am »
Though mood of the nation poll won't say otherwise if contrary were true, but BJP will have another majority is quite obvious at this point.

"Indias Probe Finds Rogue Officials Involved in US Murder Plot. New Delhi has shared findings of investigation with US. US pushing for criminal prosecution of individuals, people say." - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-20/india-s-probe-finds-rogue-officials-involved-in-us-murder-plot

"India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report. New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed investigation panel to US authorities, say reports in this respect." - https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/india-admits-involvement-of-officials-to-kill-gurpatwant-pannun-report-602633

This played out exactly as how some predicted in this thread.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #926 on: March 21, 2024, 03:49:12 am »
Quote from: itihasas on March 21, 2024, 03:20:20 am
Excuses for white supremacy now? A new low. The West is in no position to morally grandstand considering their stance on Gaza and given Sergiy Kyslytsya latest statement only drew the signature of 56 countries (most of them EU/NATO), I'd wager most of the world has figured out that at the end of the day, for the West, it all boils down to rules for thee but not for me.

Woah, is this the new Gaza thread now?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #927 on: March 21, 2024, 05:15:39 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 20, 2024, 03:26:44 pm
Now, what have Upanishads got to do with the India's illiberalism in 2024...!!!

Islam was relatively liberal for its time during its heyday. Nowadays, Muslim countries are hellholes because of Islam. Referring to history to justify the modern day is deliberately missing the point.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #928 on: March 21, 2024, 06:41:27 am »
Quote from: itihasas on March 21, 2024, 03:20:20 am
Excuses for white supremacy now? A new low. The West is in no position to morally grandstand considering their stance on Gaza and given Sergiy Kyslytsya latest statement only drew the signature of 56 countries (most of them EU/NATO), I'd wager most of the world has figured out that at the end of the day, for the West, it all boils down to rules for thee but not for me.

Sorry but thats a pretty infantile argument. Just because Western countries can sometimes behave in a completely immoral and hypocritical way, that doesnt mean everyone else should follow suite. Its quite possible for India to call out the West and call out Russia.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #929 on: March 21, 2024, 07:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 21, 2024, 05:15:39 am
Islam was relatively liberal for its time during its heyday. Nowadays, Muslim countries are hellholes because of Islam. Referring to history to justify the modern day is deliberately missing the point.
The poster's username 'itihasa' literally means history.

"India arrests Delhi chief minister as crackdown on opposition spreads" - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/21/india-arrests-delhi-chief-minister-crackdown-opposition-spreads/

Corruption charges. Minuscule compared to BJP's open corruption.

"India punishes critics by revoking visas and residency permits.  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi often draws crowds of supporters from the Indian diaspora on his foreign visits. But back home, his administration has been revoking visas and residency permits of foreign nationals of Indian origin as well as spouses of Indian citizens. For those denied access or kicked out of India, the experience can be traumatic." - https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20240321-india-blocks-access-residency-permits-of-overseas-citizen-critics
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #930 on: March 21, 2024, 11:46:36 pm »
I said it before and Ill say it again the Russification of India is underway before our very eyes.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March 21, 2024, 03:49:12 am
Woah, is this the new Gaza thread now?
No if anything it's the Ukraine thread seeping into this one.

Quote from: Sangria on March 21, 2024, 05:15:39 am
Islam was relatively liberal for its time during its heyday. Nowadays, Muslim countries are hellholes because of Islam. Referring to history to justify the modern day is deliberately missing the point.
Woah is this the new Islam thread now ?  ;)
 
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 12:14:33 pm »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:14:33 pm
Bollywood releases look like pro-Modi propaganda, says the Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2024/mar/22/brazen-propaganda-pro-modi-films-flood-bollywood-before-india-election?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The best part will be when Modi inevitably wins the election watch all of the Western leaders rushing to condemn the election like they did Putins election win
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 05:17:04 pm »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 21, 2024, 11:46:36 pm
I said it before and Ill say it again the Russification of India is underway before our very eyes.

Utter nonsense.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
Utter nonsense.

How predictable from our resident Modi apologist.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm
How predictable from our resident Modi apologist.

Just as predictable as your hyperbolic scare mongering.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:26:30 pm
Just as predictable as your hyperbolic scare mongering.

You might have a point if it was just me

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/democracy-india

Through its control of the media, monopolization of campaign finance and harassment of opponents, India seems set on a path to becoming an illiberal pseudo-democracy similar to Turkey or Russia.

https://www.v-dem.net/documents/29/V-dem_democracyreport2023_lowres.pdf

India is an Electoral Autocracy, same classification as Russia

https://rsf.org/en/index

India is 161st, Russia is 164th


I could probably carry with specific examples of journalists being arrested or silenced, attacks on critical media organisations, censorship, arrests of opposition politicians but I really cant be bothered with you.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #939 on: Today at 12:55:04 am »
Ah the famous V-dem rankings, which are a joke. According to these rankings India's electoral system in 2019, 2020, and 2021 was substantially less "free and fair" than at the height of the Emergency in 1976  :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://newsletter.salvatorebabones.com/p/inside-the-v-dem-rankings.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
I could probably carry with specific examples of journalists being arrested or silenced, attacks on critical media organisations, censorship, arrests of opposition politicians but I really cant be bothered with you.

Sure you could, we are not a perfect country. And I can match and raise you a worse example in each of that category before 2014.

The point being that all the narrative about deterioration of situation since 2014 is nonsense. For example consider Pew survey on religious tolerance in India and compare it with their survey on racial bias in India. Pew survey are the gold standard and their findings are objective based on hard data unlike v-dems that are subjective.

https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2021/06/29/religion-in-india-tolerance-and-segregation/

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2021/03/18/majorities-of-americans-see-at-least-some-discrimination-against-black-hispanic-and-asian-people-in-the-u-s/

89 per cent of Indias Muslims say they are very free to practice their own religion, and 24 percent believe they face a lot of discrimination in Indian society. To put this in context, in a separate US population survey, Pew found that 80 per cent of African-Americans, 46 per cent of Hispanic-Americans, and 42 per cent of Asian-Americans believe they face a lot of discrimination in American society.

Also take the Kejriwal arrest example. People are pretending as if this is unprecedented, it is really not.

Are there corrupt politicians in BJP - sure there are. Are the investigative agencies bias in not investigating BJP leaders - absolutely.

Is BJP the only party guilty of this - absolutely not. In 2011 The Supreme Court has called CBI a caged parrot under Congresses government . West Bengal is the most violent and corrupt state yet no cases are logged by state policy against their leaders. Since coming to power in Punjab, AAPs government has logged 300 cases against Congress politicians whereas allegation of corruptions against AAP are ignored by local law enforcement. So please spare me the nonsense around Russification.

The most amusing part in the Kejrwals saga is that it was the Congress party that filed the initial complaint against AAP in the liquor scandal. This is what culminated into his arrest.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #940 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
This guy? The right wing Trump supporter?

https://theprint.in/india/sociologist-who-called-indian-intellectuals-anti-india-listed-as-foreign-agent-in-us-australia/1202117/?amp

And yes, maybe the V-Dem ranking are flawed, but its not as if those rankings are the only ones saying Indias democratic values are on the wane.

As for the discrimination element, its probably a separate issue as to the health of its democracy but skimming the Pew paper it also states that 64% of Hindus believe to truly be Indian you need to be Hindu, not exactly a good sign.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #941 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 12:55:04 am
Ah the famous V-dem rankings, which are a joke. According to these rankings India's electoral system in 2019, 2020, and 2021 was substantially less "free and fair" than at the height of the Emergency in 1976  :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://newsletter.salvatorebabones.com/p/inside-the-v-dem-rankings.

All these "indexes" and "rankings" that originate from the West are nonsense. They just serve as one of the many arms of the Western propaganda machine.

The most ludicrous one is the happiness index, apparently Finland tops it and yet they have a suicide rate of 14/100k. The next 3 are inhabited by some of the coldest cultures on Earth, bit difficult to be "happy" in a country where you struggle to create any sort of meaningful social connection
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:24:56 am »
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 10:14:06 am
All these "indexes" and "rankings" that originate from the West are nonsense. They just serve as one of the many arms of the Western propaganda machine.

The most ludicrous one is the happiness index, apparently Finland tops it and yet they have a suicide rate of 14/100k. The next 3 are inhabited by some of the coldest cultures on Earth, bit difficult to be "happy" in a country where you struggle to create any sort of meaningful social connection

I see how your mind works.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #943 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
A lesson in post-colonialism. The final lesson in post-colonialism is recognising that colonials are allowed to have their own views, rather than what you ascribe to them as dutiful liberal anti-imperialists. Of course, those views may be BS that you're glad aren't prevalent in our own mature liberal democracies, but they're allowed to have them. The right post-colonialist response is to recognise that they exist, that the world isn't just a liberal reaction against the imperialist establishment. You can have authoritarian reactions against imperialists too. You can even have (and this is more prevalent amongst the more powerful former colonies) imperialist reactions too, the determination that this is their time in the sun.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #944 on: Today at 11:10:42 am »
Quite funny that we'll see democracy murdered under Modi, while the Congress, the party that declared Emergency in 1984, are gonna be the saviours. ;D

A lot of people here are far removed from the ground realities of India and it shows.

Quote from: masher on Today at 12:55:04 am
Also take the Kejriwal arrest example. People are pretending as if this is unprecedented, it is really not.

It is unprecedented though! A sitting Chief Minister arrested in a corruption case.  :duh

The same clown whose party was given two terms in Delhi and one in Punjab (while democracy is dying in India) on the back of his campaign against corruption. Fucking clown.
