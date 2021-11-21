By the 1880s that's true. But the initial push from below - even if we discount the popular movements of the English Civil War - were from an earlier period. EP Thompson's 'The Making of the English Working Class' covers the period from 1790 to 1832. Literacy rates were far lower then. And workers ran tremendous risks to combine and agitate (deportation etc). But that's where 'Reform' came from. One literate worker too could read aloud from a great Chartist newspaper like 'The Northern Star' and educate ten illiterate ones.



Yes, this could not happen in India because of the lack of intermingling among castes. Literacy in 1947 heavily correlated with caste. Privileged castes were more literate and richer. The interaction between privileged and non-privileged castes was transactional.Things have changed now, but the dominant propaganda also has, unfortunately.