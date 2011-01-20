« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:45:26 pm
By the 1880s that's true. But the initial push from below - even if we discount the popular movements of the English Civil War - were from an earlier period. EP Thompson's 'The Making of the English Working Class' covers the period from 1790 to 1832. Literacy rates were far lower then. And workers ran tremendous risks to combine and agitate (deportation etc). But that's where 'Reform' came from. One literate worker too could read aloud from a great Chartist newspaper like 'The Northern Star' and educate ten illiterate ones.
Yes, this could not happen in India because of the lack of intermingling among castes. Literacy in 1947 heavily correlated with caste. Privileged castes were more literate and richer. The interaction between privileged and non-privileged castes was transactional.

Things have changed now, but the dominant propaganda also has, unfortunately.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
[2017] " Tarun Vijay lands in trouble with 'black people' remarks, later apologises on Twitter. Denying racism in India, the former BJP MP told Al Jazeera television, 'If we were racist, why would we live with South Indians.' " - https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/if-we-were-racist-why-would-we-live-with-south-indians-tarun-vijay/article17866698.ece

This is very good example of how people think in India. Dharmic texts are seemingly more liberal than Abrahimic texts? India can't be illiberal. Some historical figure (or may be mythical) espoused democracy? India is the mother of democracy and can't be undemocratic.

Ive read a few instances of African students studying in India getting attacked over the last few years.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm
No c*nt on here has said that.

No, those are the words from big brain Mykhailo Podolyak
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Yesterday at 09:30:41 pm
No, those are the words from big brain Mykhailo Podolyak

What do you expect him to say? His country is being smashed to pieces, India is after China one of the few countries who can assert significant pressure on the Russians and India is sitting on the fence keeping company with some of the most brutal regimes on the planet, weve both spent time explaining Indias stance on Russia and Ukraine, and while it might make sense from a political, economic and historical perspective, morally Indias position is absolutely awful.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:02:20 am
What do you expect him to say? His country is being smashed to pieces, India is after China one of the few countries who can assert significant pressure on the Russians and India is sitting on the fence keeping company with some of the most brutal regimes on the planet, weve both spent time explaining Indias stance on Russia and Ukraine, and while it might make sense from a political, economic and historical perspective, morally Indias position is absolutely awful.

Excuses for white supremacy now? A new low. The West is in no position to morally grandstand considering their stance on Gaza and given Sergiy Kyslytsya latest statement only drew the signature of 56 countries (most of them EU/NATO), I'd wager most of the world has figured out that at the end of the day, for the West, it all boils down to rules for thee but not for me.
Re: India - deteriorating?
I missed the fact that the election dates have been announced. Results will be 4'th June.

Mood of the nation is predicting absolute majority for the BJP again :

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/mood-of-the-nation-2024-lok-sabha-elections-pm-modi-nda-win-likely-india-alliance-congress-important-issues-2499457-2024-02-08

Re: India - deteriorating?
Though mood of the nation poll won't say otherwise if contrary were true, but BJP will have another majority is quite obvious at this point.

"Indias Probe Finds Rogue Officials Involved in US Murder Plot. New Delhi has shared findings of investigation with US. US pushing for criminal prosecution of individuals, people say." - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-20/india-s-probe-finds-rogue-officials-involved-in-us-murder-plot

"India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report. New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed investigation panel to US authorities, say reports in this respect." - https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/india-admits-involvement-of-officials-to-kill-gurpatwant-pannun-report-602633

This played out exactly as how some predicted in this thread.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 03:20:20 am
Excuses for white supremacy now? A new low. The West is in no position to morally grandstand considering their stance on Gaza and given Sergiy Kyslytsya latest statement only drew the signature of 56 countries (most of them EU/NATO), I'd wager most of the world has figured out that at the end of the day, for the West, it all boils down to rules for thee but not for me.

Woah, is this the new Gaza thread now?
