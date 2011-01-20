My mistake. I conflated the Emergency with the anti-Sikh riots which took place in 1984.
That was another government going after minorities. A Congress, "liberal" government. I guess that's the alternative people here want to the BJ party.
So I could just as easily throw 2002 back at anyone using that argument.
Some context for you. Im Sikh, and in 1984 my grandfather made his first trip abroad, he came to the UK saw his 3 kids who lived here, he saw his second born grandson (me) and then he went back home, his flight leaving the UK on 31st October and landing in New Delhi on the night it all started, and he wasnt someone who blended in, he was over 6th tall, long beard and turban, always wearing the white kurta pyjama that Sikh men of his generation wore, didnt speak Hindi, illiterate and 500 miles from Punjab.
For two weeks the assumption was that he was dead, until he was recognised by a man from our village who was visiting his in laws who were from Haryana, that man then contacted my dads brother and him and a few of the villagers headed off to go and bring the old man home. He never really spoke much about what happened over those two weeks, so I dont have a lot of details but thats what happened and hes no longer around for me to ask him.
So am I fan of Congress, no of course not. But if I was eligible to vote in India, I would hold my nose and vote for whoever stood the best chance to getting rid of Modi and the BJP even if that meant voting Congress, thats how perilous I see the situation as being.