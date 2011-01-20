I could probably carry with specific examples of journalists being arrested or silenced, attacks on critical media organisations, censorship, arrests of opposition politicians but I really cant be bothered with you.



Ah the famous V-dem rankings, which are a joke. According to these rankings India's electoral system in 2019, 2020, and 2021 was substantially less "free and fair" than at the height of the Emergency in 1976Sure you could, we are not a perfect country. And I can match and raise you a worse example in each of that category before 2014.The point being that all the narrative about deterioration of situation since 2014 is nonsense. For example consider Pew survey on religious tolerance in India and compare it with their survey on racial bias in India. Pew survey are the gold standard and their findings are objective based on hard data unlike v-dems that are subjective.89 per cent of Indias Muslims say they are very free to practice their own religion, and 24 percent believe they face a lot of discrimination in Indian society. To put this in context, in a separate US population survey, Pew found that 80 per cent of African-Americans, 46 per cent of Hispanic-Americans, and 42 per cent of Asian-Americans believe they face a lot of discrimination in American society.Also take the Kejriwal arrest example. People are pretending as if this is unprecedented, it is really not.Are there corrupt politicians in BJP - sure there are. Are the investigative agencies bias in not investigating BJP leaders - absolutely.Is BJP the only party guilty of this - absolutely not. In 2011 The Supreme Court has called CBI a caged parrot under Congresses government . West Bengal is the most violent and corrupt state yet no cases are logged by state policy against their leaders. Since coming to power in Punjab, AAPs government has logged 300 cases against Congress politicians whereas allegation of corruptions against AAP are ignored by local law enforcement. So please spare me the nonsense around Russification.The most amusing part in the Kejrwals saga is that it was the Congress party that filed the initial complaint against AAP in the liquor scandal. This is what culminated into his arrest.